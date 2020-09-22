Everything We Know About Alicia Keys x e.l.f.'s Keys Soulcare

News of Alicia Keys' e.l.f. collaboration dropped just a few weeks ago, and now, fans know a little more about what's coming.

Called Keys Soulcare, the Grammy Award-winning artist's new lifestyle-meets-beauty brand will launch its first items in late 2020. During the holiday season, it will release what it's calling the First Ritual. The debut will include a sage and oat milk candle as well as two skin care items that have yet to be announced. Then, in early 2021, the rest of the range — which will feature body care, skin care, and what Keys Soulcare calls air care — will drop.

In addition to its products, Keys Soulcare has kicked off its social media presence and is launching an editorial site, keyssoulcare.com, and a weekly newsletter on Sep. 29. Both will feature stories and tips on various topics, including what beauty means to Keys. Keys Soulcare will focus on four key areas developed by Keys — body, mind, spirit, and connection — that are meant to represent the "physical, spiritual, mental, and social selves." To help spread the brand's message, Keys will enlist ambassadors called Lightworkers.

"The first time we met Alicia, we knew that we were creating something that transcended skin care," said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty's chief marketing officer and Keys Soulcare president, in a statement. Her powerful words and her passion for taking care of the whole self inspired us to create a rich, soulful content experience along with serious skin care."

In addition to the editorial- and product-based aspects of Keys Soulcare, the artist is also committing to philanthropic efforts. The brand will donate a portion of the profits to soon to be revealed nonprofits.