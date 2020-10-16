Alicia Keys has teamed up with e.l.f. Beauty to launch her own skin care meets wellness line, Keys Soulcare. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the singer is hosting an event that combines the brand's four key elements — body, spirit, mind, and connection — and she's inviting, well, everyone.

Keys' virtual launch will take place on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. PT, and those hoping to attend can head over to the Key Soulcare Lounge website and sign up using their e-mail address. The event will stream on both the website as well as the brand's social media platforms.

At the event, Keys and the brand will introduce people to the range of cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed products launching for holiday 2020 and facilitate discussions around holistic wellness and what soul care means to her. She will also speak about her own life experiences and views on the brand's four core elements as well as perform songs from her new album, ALICIA.

She won't be alone. Keys will be joined by those she's dubbed "lightworkers": ambassadors who embody a specific key element of the brand. Names slated to appear include Misty Copeland, Abby Wambach, Deepak Chopra, and Rickey Thompson.