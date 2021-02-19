Stars may not just be like us when it comes to their glam or onstage performances — but their stacked to-do lists can be pretty relatable. When her unchecked tasks get unwieldy, Alicia Keys has a few self-care hacks to keep a positive mindset.

"Our daily routines are all about getting stuff done," said Keys at a Keys Soulcare Lounge and Ulta event on Feb. 18. "Keeping up with our minds that are always on this endless checklist that never gets done — all of the things not yet completed... it's kind of crazy."

As a mother, musician, and entrepreneur, Keys decided she didn't want to allow those stressful, negative thoughts to take over — so she got creative.

One self-care tactic of hers? How she writes her to-do lists. "I've been shifting it from a 'should do' to a 'must do,'" said Keys. "It's definitely not easy because there's so much to fill every moment, but turning routine into ritual through our mindset and even being more present for those moments when we care about ourselves is such a powerful payoff, with positive effects that just ripple through our lives."

She also keeps a facial mist on hand for a quick reset. "Sometimes when I need a pick-me-up during the day, I'll spray some of my Aura Mist — it feels so good," Keys said, spritzing it over her face. "You might need a little refresher, [and] it smells amazing, it brightens your skin, and it just takes a few minutes that you're able to remember that you need something, and it's OK to take a second to give to yourself."

With those wellness hacks, plus her love for affirmations, Keys clearly has self-care down pat.

