It’s hard not to follow along as Alix Earle posts her every move to her wildly popular Tik Tok channel. There’s hardly a day that goes by that we don’t get a further peek into the social media influencer’s world as she shares her signature “Get Ready With Me” makeup and outfit videos.

So when the first ever full digital issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped today, with Earle on the cover, the Internet was quick to freak out over how good she looked in her metallic gold Tom Ford string bikini. We’ve seen Earle in her undies before, but the digital cover is unchartered territory for both the magazine and Earle.

Earle has been posting footage of this exciting new experience that she’s been withholding from her followers since April. In one video that racked up a whopping 6.3 million views, Earle and her best friend, Kristin Konefal are seen jumping up and down once they learned that Earle was going to grace the cover. Their excitement was palpable.

Alix’s Metallic Gold Bikini

Earle wore a dark gold Tom Ford metallic triangle-top bikini for her SI Swimsuit debut. The matching laminated bottoms had a square metal buckle detail on one side. She paired her look with a pair of retro aviator sunglasses from the same brand.

The cover was cleverly titled “Alix Earle Unfiltered” which was fitting for the social media personality who sometimes uses a filter in her videos.

The Sports Illustrated Runway Show

In addition to her digital cover, Earle and her three sisters were invited to walk the magazine’s annual runway show during Miami Swim Week. Earle first walked the runway solo while wearing another bikini, this time a teal colored suit.

She wore a two piece skirt set from Cult Gaia as she arrived to the event.

