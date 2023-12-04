Celebrity Style
Alix Earle Wears Peekaboo Undies In A New Nylon Photo Shoot
The It girl to watch.
If you’re one of Alix Earle’s loyal 6.1 million TikTok followers, you know she doesn’t shy away from an NSFW moment. Barely-there mini dresses are her go-to for a sultry date night, she loves a sheer maxi on the red carpet, and she’ll even wear exposed undies for a girls’ night out.
In her latest magazine cover with Nylon, photographed by Elizabeth Wirija, she again rocks some peekaboo lingerie looks.
Alix’s Undies-Forward Cover
In the Nov. 30 interview with Nylon, Earle opened up about fame, the methodology behind content, and her relationship with Miami Dolphins football player Braxton Berrios. (Spoiler: NFL Man isn’t going anywhere.)
While I have to admit that hearing about the couple’s recent trip to the Bahamas had me smiling at my phone (you’ll see what I mean in the interview), it was Earle’s outfits from the photo shoot I truly gushed over.
For the first set of imagery, the Hot Mess podcast host sported an assortment of off-duty separates from Miu Miu. On top, she layered a blue button-down under a chunky gray cropped sweater — a perfect wintery pairing. On bottom, she opted for low-waisted jeans with an acid-wash finish. The throwback style hung low enough to showcase her undies: knit white boyshorts adorned with Miu Miu’s name.
As for footwear, instead of slipping on her signature Saint Laurent pumps, she went an easy-luxury route with chunky white socks and black loafers.
She Peeped Her Bra, Too
In another photo from the Nylon article — which more closely resembled Earle’s Get Ready With Me video setup — she slipped into silky PJs, leaving the top unbuttoned to flaunt an Intimissimi bra.
To make the outfit more business-ready, she threw an oversized Proenza Schouler navy blazer atop the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini matching PJ set.
Intimissimi global brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez would surely approve of Earle’s bra choice, a cream-colored silk piece with criss-cross straps.