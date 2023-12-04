If you’re one of Alix Earle’s loyal 6.1 million TikTok followers, you know she doesn’t shy away from an NSFW moment. Barely-there mini dresses are her go-to for a sultry date night, she loves a sheer maxi on the red carpet, and she’ll even wear exposed undies for a girls’ night out.

In her latest magazine cover with Nylon, photographed by Elizabeth Wirija, she again rocks some peekaboo lingerie looks.

Alix’s Undies-Forward Cover

In the Nov. 30 interview with Nylon, Earle opened up about fame, the methodology behind content, and her relationship with Miami Dolphins football player Braxton Berrios. (Spoiler: NFL Man isn’t going anywhere.)

While I have to admit that hearing about the couple’s recent trip to the Bahamas had me smiling at my phone (you’ll see what I mean in the interview), it was Earle’s outfits from the photo shoot I truly gushed over.

For the first set of imagery, the Hot Mess podcast host sported an assortment of off-duty separates from Miu Miu. On top, she layered a blue button-down under a chunky gray cropped sweater — a perfect wintery pairing. On bottom, she opted for low-waisted jeans with an acid-wash finish. The throwback style hung low enough to showcase her undies: knit white boyshorts adorned with Miu Miu’s name.

As for footwear, instead of slipping on her signature Saint Laurent pumps, she went an easy-luxury route with chunky white socks and black loafers.

She Peeped Her Bra, Too

In another photo from the Nylon article — which more closely resembled Earle’s Get Ready With Me video setup — she slipped into silky PJs, leaving the top unbuttoned to flaunt an Intimissimi bra.

To make the outfit more business-ready, she threw an oversized Proenza Schouler navy blazer atop the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini matching PJ set.

Intimissimi global brand ambassador Jennifer Lopez would surely approve of Earle’s bra choice, a cream-colored silk piece with criss-cross straps.