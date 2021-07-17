Style

All Of Princess Diana’s Favourite Designer Handbags

In light of Gucci bringing back Diana’s bamboo tote, we look at the royal’s go-to designer bags.

Princess Diana wearing the "revenge dress" as she arrives at the Serpentine Gallery
By Orla Pentelow

As one of the most photographed women in the world, Princess Diana’s fashion influence still holds strong. Sure, some of her outfits are gloriously ’90s, but the handbags stand the test of time. After separating from the royal family, Diana experimented more with her style as a sign of freedom.

The royal family usually favour British-made clothing and accessories, so it wasn’t until after Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles — the “Revenge Look” years — that she was really able to wear handbags from European designers, and even ended up having a number of styles named after her.

