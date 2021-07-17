All Of Princess Diana’s Favourite Designer Handbags

Style
In light of Gucci bringing back Diana’s bamboo tote, we look at the royal’s go-to designer bags.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
As one of the most photographed women in the world, Princess Diana’s fashion influence still holds strong. Sure, some of her outfits are gloriously ’90s, but the handbags stand the test of time. After separating from the royal family, Diana experimented more with her style as a sign of freedom.
Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
The royal family usually favour British-made clothing and accessories, so it wasn’t until after Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles — the “Revenge Look” years — that she was really able to wear handbags from European designers, and even ended up having a number of styles named after her.
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images