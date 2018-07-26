Forget Christmas in July — National Lipstick Day is an even better holiday. In case you didn't know, an entire day is dedicated to the versatile beauty product, and a whole lot of freebies come with it. Tons of brands are giving away free lipsticks for National Lipstick Day, so get ready to celebrate with the perfect new hue.

Companies like MAC Cosmetics, Urban Decay, and Make Up For Ever are among the brands giving away lipstick for the holiday. You have to meet a spending minimum to take advantage of the deals, but think of it as an opportunity to stock up on a few new shades for all the Zoom work calls and happy hours you're having. (It's not like you're getting dressed up, after all.)

The holiday has been popular for years. Back in 2017, M.A.C Cosmetics gave away free lipsticks, resulting in lines that were miles long — literally. Some people waited all day to get their hands on a full-size product, but that likely won't be an issue this year with many locations still closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, you can shop a few of the best options below without even having to leave the house.

1 Urban Decay Vice Lipstick $19 See Now On Urban Decay For its National Lipstick Day celebration, Urban Decay is giving away a free Vice Lipstick in select shades with any purchase of $25 or more. The deal runs through July 30.

2 M.A.C Cosmetics Matte Lipstick $19 See Now On M.A.C M.A.C, a longtime participant in National Lipstick Day, is offering customers who spend $30 or more a free, full-size lipstick in their choices of the shades Marrakesh, Lady Danger, or Dubonnet. The offer lasts through July 29.

3 BECCA Ultimate Lipstick Love $24 See Now On BECCA Cosmetics Over at BECCA Cosmetics, grab a free, full-size Ultimate Lipstick Love when you spend $50 or more.

4 Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Creme $11 See Now On Make Up For Ever Through July 29, you can get a free, full-size Artist Rouge Lipstick from Make Up For Ever if you spend $50 or more.