Beauty
These Brands Are Giving Away Free Lipstick For National Lipstick Day
Here's exactly how to get your hands on 'em.
Forget Christmas in July — National Lipstick Day is an even better holiday. In case you didn't know, an entire day is dedicated to the versatile beauty product, and a whole lot of freebies come with it. Tons of brands are giving away free lipsticks for National Lipstick Day, so get ready to celebrate with the perfect new hue.
Companies like MAC Cosmetics, Urban Decay, and Make Up For Ever are among the brands giving away lipstick for the holiday. You have to meet a spending minimum to take advantage of the deals, but think of it as an opportunity to stock up on a few new shades for all the Zoom work calls and happy hours you're having. (It's not like you're getting dressed up, after all.)
The holiday has been popular for years. Back in 2017, M.A.C Cosmetics gave away free lipsticks, resulting in lines that were miles long — literally. Some people waited all day to get their hands on a full-size product, but that likely won't be an issue this year with many locations still closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Luckily, you can shop a few of the best options below without even having to leave the house.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.