How To Wear A Seersucker Dress Like Rochelle Humes

Instagram's got a new 'It' dress. And, of course, Ganni is responsible. The Danish fashion brand makes a habit of creating cult items everyone wants. This summer, Ganni's green seersucker dress has been spotted on both fashion influencers and celebrities. Rochelle Humes is the latest to buy into the dress' appeal, and was seen wearing it during a recent appearance on This Morning. The dress perfectly suited the 30-year-olds fashion-forward-yet-day-time-TV-friendly style. But as *the dress* costs over £200 and keeps selling out, many will be wondering if there are easier (and cheaper) ways to steal Humes' style.

What's for sure is that the Ganni seersucker dress has reaffirmed the high-street's love for check/gingham print. With its ruched bodice and ruffled straps, Ganni's version is far less milkmaid than you'd typically expect. It comes in distinctive neon green, rainbow pastel, or a more muted grey/black. It's the perfect picnic dress (let's face it, that's all our social lives consist of at the minute) and has low-fuss summer style wrapped up. But it also costs £215 — stretch for some budgets. To help, I've found 10 alternatives to the cult Ganni dress — in various shapes and colours— to help you tap into this season's biggest trend.