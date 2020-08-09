Stacey Solomon is the unlikely lockdown style icon we all need RN. Let's face it; during these past few months, our new summer wardrobes haven't exactly been put to their best use, and TBH since the start of the year, the only type of attire most of us will have been wearing is some good old loungewear. And this, my friends, is where Stacey and her cracking loungewear wardrobe come into play. From pastels to rainbow stripes, she's a pro. So here's how to do loungewear like Stacey Solomon.

If you really want to get into the mindset of Stacey when it comes to cool home-wear, just remember: the more brighter, the better. You won’t catch the star in dark colours much, particularly at home. Whether it’s on our screens during Celebrity Gogglebox or in her day-to-day life, which she then shares on Instagram, Stace is usually all about the bold and bright.

She does however also like a chic plain set from time to time, particularly in neutral colours. So if bright hues aren't so much your thing, fear not: there are options for you too.

I’ve picked out some of her most iconic at-home loungewear looks, along with some great alternatives to copy her ensembles. There are some great options for all budgets, including some high street greats and a couple of more expensive pieces thrown in for real loungewear devotees.

The simple knits Stacey Solomon Instagram Keep is simple with a cosy knitted duo like Stacey's white ensemble. You can buy these pretty much everywhere, and come Autumn, you won't want to change out of them, trust me.

Stripes This old picture shows Stacey wearing a cute set of white loungewear with colourful stripes in patriotic colours! She often goes for a rainbow design, and there's lots out there to covet this look.

The pastels Pastel colours are Stacey's go-to, and she always keeps it bright and fun. This cute knitted lilac duo is a one-of-a-kind, but these pastel sets are equally as cool:

Rainbow colours Stacey Solomon/Instagram