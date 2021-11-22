Beauty

10 Stunning Beauty Looks From The AMAs

It was all about ‘90s high ponytails and metallics.

One of the best beauty looks from the American Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo's soft waves on the AMAs...
By Audrey Noble

The American Music Awards always bring on the glam and this year’s show was no exception. Everyone’s favorite stars brought their A-game and then some. Click through to see 10 of the best hairstyles and makeup looks from the AMAs 2021 red carpet and stage.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Soft Waves

Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins curled Rodrigo’s long hair with a one-inch curling iron and added texture spray for some volume and grit. The result was a wavy hair moment that was soft and classic.

