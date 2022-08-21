Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Bras & Underwear With Near-Perfect Reviews

Okay, you can’t exactly take the contents of your online carts into a dressing room and solicit your friends’ opinions before you buy. However, what you can do is comb the reviews for the advice of fellow buyers to help you make your choice. Like a BFF accompanying you on your shopping trip, reviews are often full of that crucial insight we desperately need when making a purchase. And underwear and intimates are no exception. In fact, the reviews might even be more paramount for these ultra-personal purchases, so perhaps it comes as no surprise that Amazon is selling a ton of these bras and underwear with near-perfect reviews.

The pieces here come with enthusiastic endorsements, rave reviews, and wonder-filled write-ups. If your current underwear situation is anything less than blissful, then do yourself a favor and take a look.

1 A Soft & Comfy Bra With A V-Neck Plunge Shape Warner's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon You had me at “wireless” and “lightly lined.” From Warner’s, this comfort bra has a v-neck silhouette, a comfort band and easy, front-adjustable straps (why don’t all bras do this?) for a smooth fit that goes especially well under tanks, dresses, and yep, even tops with a v-neckline. All together, it’s no surprise this one has a near-perfect rating after 15,000 reviews. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 34B — 40D

2 These Jersey Bikini Briefs With Over 117,000 Reviews Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon With six or 10 undies to a set, you can’t go wrong stocking up on these bikini brief undies that have a near-perfect rating after more than 117,000 reviews. They’re best-sellers thanks to their super soft jersey blend material, adorable prints and patterns, and tagless design. As one buyer put it, “I'm now back to feeling bliss again in my cotton undies.” Available colors and styles: 33

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

3 This Underwire Bra With Convertible Straps & Mesh Accent Cups BALI One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s an all-around MVP underwire bra with smooth cups that feature both mesh and solid panels, plus strong yet slim straps that are both convertible and adjustable. With a classic hook-and-eye closure in the back, it checks all the boxes for an everyday, t-shirt friendly bra. “This is my absolute favorite bra!” raves one shopper who purchased this bra three times. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

4 These Mid-Rise Panties With A Lacy Waistband — & 53,000 Reviews Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hipster-style panties are a staple for wearing low- to mid-rise bottoms, and this set is a fan favorite with a 4.6-star rating and 53,000 reviews. The wide waistband sits comfortably and looks dainty thanks to the lace, and they’re super comfy according to happy buyers. Available colors and styles: 34

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5 A Comfy, Wireless Bra With Smooth Straps & Side Panels Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this wirefree bra from Hanes have a subtle v-shaped neckline, but it also has wide straps and a wide band that keep it in place and keep you comfortable. The seamless, tagless design is sleek and subtle under clothes, and it’s lightweight, too. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

6 These Seamless Panties That Stay Hidden Under Your Clothes FINETOO Seamless No Show Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a classic bikini cut, these seamless no-show panties promise to stay in place and stay hidden under clothes — you can even count on them during workouts. Choose a multipack of colors, or go for a blend of pretty prints and solids to add variety to your underwear drawer. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Lined Bralette With Wide Underarm Panels Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The underarm panels in this lightly lined comfort bra offer a seamless silhouette without sacrificing comfort, and more than 24,000 shoppers give it five stars. It’s seamless and stretchy, so it’s comfy while still providing support. Plus, the easy sizing takes the guesswork out of ordering; you can be confident you’re getting a comfy fit. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

8 A 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs In Fun Prints & Patterns VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These best-selling seamless thongs won’t show under your clothes — but still feature adorable patterns like florals, animal prints, and more for when you do see them. Basic solids like black are available, too. Each pair is made with a nylon blend material and has a cotton layer at the crotch. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A 5-Pack Of Colorful Lace Bralettes For Layering & Lounging Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The sweet design of these lace bandeau bralettes will have you glad they come in a set of five — you’ll love wearing them constantly. They’re stretchy, feature double spaghetti straps, and come with removable curved sponge padding for shape and style. Plus, unique color options are offered, including turquoise, yellow, and green. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small/Medium — Large/X-Large

10 A Wireless Bra That’s Soft & Seamless Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wireless bra features four-way stretch material for a super comfy and — yep, you guessed it — stretchy fit. The cups feature gentle shaping, the back has a hook-and-eye closure, and the band is reinforced for softness and support, so you’ll feel good in it all day. With a near-perfect rating and nearly 17,000 reviews, shoppers rave about its comfortable fit. Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

11 This Wireless Bra That Promises All-Day Lift Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a name that boasts 18 hours, you can expect all-day comfort from this lifting wireless bra. And reviewers love that about this bra, which at this point maintains its high rating after 58,000 reviews. It has wide, adjustable straps with cushion, so they won’t dig into your shoulders, plus hook-and-eye closure, and full coverage cups that smooth even under snug tees and tops. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: 36B — 42DD

12 These Cotton Thongs That Are Lightweight & Breathable ELACUCOS Breathable Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Like your thongs to be breathable, light, and practically invisible under your clothes? Look no further than these thongs that boast a cotton and spandex blend material. The six-pack maintains a with a 4.5-star rating, and you can choose between solid basic or bright colors, and even contrast stitching and front decorative bows. One happy buyer dubbed them “life-changing!” Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 A Set Of Stretchy Cotton Hipster Panties In Unique, Popular Colors INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These best-selling bikini hipster panties are the kind of easy basic that’s perfect to fill your dresser drawer. The thin, elastic waistband promises not to show under clothes, and for added comfort, they feature a cotton gusset and tagless design. Solid colors and contrast edges are available for your choosing. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Wireless Bra With A Seamless Fit Warner's No Side Effects Underarm-Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This comfort bra is designed without elastic on the sides or back, which means it won’t dig in and is seamless under clothing. Add in foam cups, sturdy and adjustable straps, and a classic hook-and-eye closure, you’ve got a comfy bra you can wear all day, every day. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: 34B — 42D

15 These Low-Rise Thongs Made Of Comfy Cotton FINETOO Low Rise Cotton Thong Panties (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made with a soft and comfy cotton and spandex blend, these low rise thongs are pretty and practical. The waistband has a subtle V-shape, and the cotton crotch has a durable double layer for added comfort. Ideal for wearing under low-waist skirts and pants, they’ll be your next go-tos. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 These Moisture-Wicking Undies That Are Great For Workouts & Everyday Wear Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s convenient that these Fruit of the Loom moisture-wicking panties come in multi-packs, since you’ll likely be reaching for them for workouts, lounge sessions, and everything in between. They feature cool-touch panels that keep you comfy on your most active days, plus they’re tagless, too. Available colors and styles: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 9

17 A Set Of Mid-Rise Hipster Undies With Lacy Detailing LEVAO Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The layered lace of these hipster panties makes them stand out, plus they’re lightweight and breathable, too. Available in 6-, 4-, or 3-packs with unique colors, they have a sheer back, subtle elastic waistband, tag-free design, and lined crotch for comfort. Plus, a delicate bow at the front adds a cute extra detail. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These Lace Thongs That Are Pretty, Practical, & Available In Multipacks ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Why buy a single thong when you can buy 20? These lace thongs come in cost-effective packs ranging from six to 20, so your drawer will always be stocked. And better yet, they’re made of soft cotton, feature a comfy lined crotch and subtle stretch. Buyers readily compare them to more expensive name brands and — spoiler alert — these win. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Lace Bralette With Convertible Straps & Wire-Free Lift Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wireless cups, straps that can be traditional u-shaped, halter, or criss-cross, and elegant lace? Yes, please. This comfort lace bralette checks all the boxes for a comfortable, stylish and supportive piece. Plus, it comes in solid color lace and fun patterns like polka dots and animal print. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: 32A — 40D

20 A Set Of Panties In A Versatile Hipster Cut & Cute Colors weallure Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These cotton hipster panties feature a wide lace waistband plus full coverage cut, and they’re topped off with a cotton and spandex blend that’s super soft. One happy purchaser raved, “LOVE these! I'm definitely going to buy more and finally clear away all of my old undies that I've had for years.” Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 An All-Day Bra With Full Coverage & Over 53,000 Reviews Playtex 18 Hour Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a vintage vibe, this full coverage bra from Playtex boasts wide, adjustable straps, four-way stretch, and a sturdy hook-and-eye closure. Along with soft lining, the outer fabric itself has a shimmery floral design subtly etched in, adding to its charm. But the best part? It’s super supportive and still manages to be wire-free. No wonder it’s still highly rated 53,000 reviews later. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: 36B — 54DDD

22 This Underwire Bra With Elegant Lace Detailing Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Lacy” and “smooth” don’t always go hand-in-hand, but in the case of this Maidenform lace bra, they’re a perfect pairing. With just the right amount of lace lining the edge of the cups, you get the look and feel of a t-shirt bra with a little extra charm. Plus, it’s super soft, too. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: 32B — 42D

23 These Comfy Panties With A Wide Lacy Waistband Warner's Blissful Benefits Dig-Free Comfort Waistband Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The flat lace of these comfort waistband panties is not only cute and comfortable, but it promises not to dig in, which should be a promise that all underwear makes, imho. Made with soft microfiber material and featuring a full-coverage cut, each three-pack comes with unique designs and colors. Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 This Wireless All-Day Bra With Moisture-Wicking Cups Playtex 18 Hour Active Breathable Comfort Wireless Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a super comfy bra that you can wear through work and play, look no further than this comfort wireless bra from Playtex. It boasts cushioned straps, seamless lining, moisture-wicking cups, and breathable fabric for coolness and comfort that lasts morning til night. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

25 A Front-Clasping Bra With 22,000 Reviews Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon From the practical front clasp and the supportive cups, to the adjustable straps and soft lining, this shaping underwire bra is great for everyday wear. One five-star buyer raved, “Honestly I don't know how I have lived without this bra.” Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

26 These Sporty Boyshort Panties That Will Be Your Next Loungewear Staple R RUXIA Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Seamless, stretchy, and super breathable, these boyshort panties are great for everything from sleeping and lounge sessions to active workouts. They’re tagless too, but that’s not even the best part — the legs promise not to ride up, and they’re designed to be invisible under clothing, too. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 These High-Waisted Undies Made Of Stretchy Cotton wirarpa High Waisted Cottoon Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a waistband covered in soft and stretchy cotton, these best-selling high-waisted cotton undies are just the thing to wear for a smooth line under those high rise jeans and shorts. They’re lightweight, and best of all, they’re comfy. It’s no surprise they maintain a 4.6-star rating with over 58,000 reviews on Amazon. Choose a 4-pack with unique colors or a single classic shade like white, beige, or black. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

28 A Fuller Coverage Bra With Four-Way Stretch Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your past or present bras aren’t giving quite the full coverage you’d pictured (especially in the back), you’ll appreciate Vanity Fair’s Full Figure bra, designed to provide fuller coverage and support. With stretchy material, a banded frame, and a design that pays particular attention to back and sides, you have your choice of wireless or underwire styles. Available colors and styles: 41

Available sizes: 36C — 42H

29 An 8-Pack Of High-Rise Undies With Lace Detailing HAVVIS High Waist Brief Underwear (8-pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a pair for every day of the week plus a bonus for holidays, these high-waisted brief undies have a double-layer waistband with lace, a full coverage bottom, flat seams and a cotton lined leg opening for added comfort. They’re perfect for underneath your fave high-waisted jeans and pants. One shopper raved, “These are amazing!! They are the most comfortable panties I've ever worn and they are so beautiful !! They are very well made. I expect these to last a long time.” Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large