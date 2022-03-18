Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Chic Pieces That Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone

If you’re in the market for some new clothes (who’s not in the market for new clothes?), then allow me to suggest some great choices that are equal parts comfy and cute. This collection of ideas is chock-full of loose and flowy goodness that feel as great as they look. Plus, these chic pieces are roomy, so they won’t cling to your body, and they have the potential to look good for many styles, on many bodies.

Lots of the choices here are classic styles that will be in heavy rotation once you add them to your wardrobe, and are versatile enough to be worn in a number of ways. I’m talking about work-friendly pants and tops that you’ll feel just as good in on the weekends, and skirts and dresses that can be worn with sandals and jean jackets, or heels and hoops. And confession: My inner ‘90s kid is rejoicing at the number of babydoll styles out there right now.

Not to mention, these pieces are budget-friendly and all available on Amazon, which means you can put complete outfits together that will come right to you, and won’t break the bank. The toughest thing about the list ahead will be deciding which colors and styles to spring for first (don’t say you weren’t warned).

1 This Casual Peplum Top That’s Part Tee/Part Blouse Romwe Ruffle Peplum Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon With the comfort of your favorite tee updated with some trendy details, this peplum blouse is here for all your low-key yet stylish days. Among the colors and patterns you’ll find solids, stripes, florals, and more. It looks great with distressed jeans and flat sandals, or leggings and sneaks. Available colors and styles: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Capri-Length Yoga Pants That Are So Comfy & Relaxed THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Warning, if you buy these capri yoga pants, you may be tempted to wear them to way more than just yoga class. The mid-calf length and wider leg make them airier and roomier than slimmer styles, plus they have a wide waistband and functional pockets that make them even more lovable. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 An Easy-Breezy Tank Dress You’ll Love For Warm Days Amazon Essentials Standard Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a summery swing dress you can throw on for errands, beach days, coffee runs, and more. With a knee-length hem and tank style top, you can easily layer it or wear it on its own, and with prints, patterns, and solids among the style choices, there are tons of options to choose from — you wouldn’t be alone in stacking your closet. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 These Classic V-Necks That Are The Ultimate Wardrobe Staple Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Once you introduce these V-neck tees to your wardrobe, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. The timeless style looks just as great with a pair of jeans as it does tucked into a high-waisted skirt. The best part? Each pack includes two tees so not only are they super cute, they’re really affordable, too. Available colors and styles: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Delicate Blouse That’s Both Pretty & Polished Dokotoo Lace V Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lace V-neck top is perfect for spring and summer days. Its lace trim and pom detailing feels more special than a standard tee or blouse, and the soft material and low neck give it an easy, airy vibe. Plus, buyers appreciated how they were able to wear it loose or tucked in. Available colors and styles: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Adorable Pencil Pants With A Tie Belt & Ankle Bows GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s better than cute pencil pants? Cute pencil pants with sweet accessories. These high-waisted trousers feature a matching belt and ankle straps that can all be tied into bows. Plus, they have pleats and pockets for a pleasant and functional silhouette. And, if one pair isn’t enough for you, there are 2- and 3-packs available. Available colors and styles: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Drawstring Skirt With Ruffles That Can Go Anywhere Relipop Drawstring Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This adorable drawstring skirt can take you from a family photo session to an outdoor concert to wine tasting, all in the same day. The cotton/polyester blend promises to be lightweight and comfortable, and the ruffles add a bit of extra shape and style. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 An Effortless Tank Dress You’ll Be Tempted To Wear Every Day This Summer MISFAY Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Few things can compete with a low-key tank dress that has pockets (I don’t make the rules). This classic, summery choice has thin spaghetti straps, a subtle V-neckline, and yep, pockets. Plus, the print and pattern choices include everything from solids to stripes to sunflowers, so you’re sure to find a favorite (or two or three). Available colors and styles: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

9 This Chunky Sweater To Throw On For Cooler Nights Daily Ritual Cotton Pullover Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This versatile pullover sweater hits right at the hip and has a subtle side-slit on each side of the hem for easy movement. The material is midweight yarn, and there’s stretchy ribbing on the cuffs and hem. With an array of colors featuring earth tones and neutrals, it’s perfect to ease into spring. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Flowy Shift Dress You Can Style In So Many Ways Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can slip this best-selling V-neck shift over leggings and boots and top it with a scarf, or wear it with sandals and a denim jacket. It’s available with long sleeves, short-sleeves, or as a tank dress, and with 40 colors and patterns to choose from, bringing home multiple styles might be in order. Available colors and styles: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Babydoll Blouse You Can Dress Up Or Down Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon The variations on this ruffle neck babydoll blouse, like the frilled cap sleeves, subtle flare, and cute pattern choices, make it a sweet and stylish addition to any closet. Pair it with leggings, shorts, jeans, or dress pants, and wear it solo or with a cardigan — you can’t go wrong. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Darling Ruffled Dress You’ll Want to Twirl Around In MITILLY V Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Great with booties and a chunky cardigan on cooler days, or worn over a swimsuit and sandals when it’s warm, this ruffled dress has tons of charm, and still manages to be super comfy. You can choose between bell sleeves or long sleeves that gather at the wrist — both are pretty and flowy. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These On-Trend Wide-Leg Palazzos With Pockets ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a wide waistband and lightweight rayon/spandex blend material, these palazzo lounge pants are the kind you can wear from bed to brunch without skipping a beat — just toss on a cami and low canvas sneakers and you’ll be good to go. Plus they’re stretchy, so you can even wear them for yoga and pilates. They’re offered in a cuffed jogger style, too. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Chunky Turtleneck Sweater You’ll Want To Sleep In ZESICA Knitted Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon With solid shades and wide colorblock stripes to choose from, this knitted turtleneck sweater will be in the running for coziest shirt you own. The ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs give just the right amount of shape, and the loose, drapey style is perfect for selfies and livestreams (or just maximum relaxing). Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Flowy Tiered Midi Skirt To Flounce Around Town In MEROKEETY Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This easy midi skirt with tiered ruffles promises to be soft, lightweight, and comfy. The stretchy waistband makes it easy to pull on and move around in, plus the mid-length hem is pretty and practical. As one reviewer put it, “Worn with a band t-shirt, and booties, you’ll be ready for Coachella or at least a wine run to Trader Joe’s.” Available colors and styles: 21

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 These Elastic-Waist Wide Leg Pants That Pass For Dressy Trousers Woman Within Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamt of a collection of pants that all feel like sweats (because same), then you’ll definitely want these wide-leg pants in the mix. Pair them with ballet flats, sandals, or sneakers, and feel a step more polished than when you’re in your regular athleisure. As one buyer put it, “The fit is great ... these are an absolute must.” Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus Tall

18 A Maxi Dress With A Fitted Waist That Adds Shape & Style Amazon Essentials High Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Finally, a maxi dress that you won’t make you feel like you’re swimming in it. The high, gathered waist makes for a sporty yet sleek shape, and the tank-style straps are perfect for summer or fitting under a jean jacket (also, covering bra straps). Add sneakers for a day of errands, or sandals, a sweater, and a statement necklace for date night. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 These Trendy Wide-Leg Pants Made With A Luxe Linen Blend Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon These wide leg linen-blend pants are the perfect addition to your suitcase when you’re headed away for a weekend. Reviewers praise the soft material and comfortable fit, with one buyer gushing, “I have loved and worn these pants at least twice a week for three months and I wear them from the moment I wake up til I get into bed.” Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

20 A Perfectly-Spring Maxi Dress With Short Sleeves YESNO Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon More maxi dresses should have sleeves, imho. This loose, chic choice comes in a variety of summery florals and bright patterns, and it has everyone’s favorite dress feature: pockets. Wear it loose, belted, or layered with a sweater, and you’ll feel instantly put-together. It doubles as a maternity dress, too. Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 This Pair Of Loose Linen Pants That’s More Fitted Than Others Lisskolo Linen Drawstring Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like your linen drawstring pants with a slightly slimmer shape, then look no further. This pair has a slightly cropped hem that you can wear down or cuffed, so they’re perfect for showing off new sandals or a pedicure (or both). Plus, they have front pockets and a drawstring detail, too. Available colors and styles: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 An Effortless Babydoll Dress With Cute Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Babydoll Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The ruffles on the sleeves of this tiered babydoll dress give it that extra something special. Plus, the tiered, flared skirt also makes it super roomy and relaxed, but the best part? It’s really versatile, and you can wear it on its own with sandals, layered with leggings and boots, or even over jeans when the mood strikes. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

23 This Flouncy Mini Dress That Welcomes Warm Weather KIRUNDO Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tiered mini dress has a swingy skirt and a comfy casual babydoll shape, plus a round neckline that fastens at the back with a keyhole button. The cutest feature though, are the ruffled cap sleeves, which make it feel light, airy, and ultra feminine. You can wear it belted or loose, dressed up or down. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 These Cushy, Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Give You Room To Move Made By Johnny Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want the luxe look of a maxi skirt but with the convenience of pants, these wide leg palazzo pants have you covered. The wide lower legs swish as you walk, but the rest of the pants fit smoothly and snugly. You’ll appreciate how lightweight and soft the rayon/spandex blend is, too. Available colors and styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

25 This Chic Patterned Maxi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long maxi skirt comes in an array of prints and patterns that you can take from day to night — or from the beach to the bar. The high waist is stretchy, with ties for added detail. Reviewers are quick to sing its praises, with many noting how lightweight and comfortable it is. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 These Retro-Chic Trousers That Will Have You Feeling Ultra Sophisticated Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Just a heads-up, these high waisted trousers might make you feel like a 1940’s starlet. With pleats, a zip fly, and wide, flowy legs, they have an iconic vibe. Among the many colors, you’ll find brights, jewel tones, neutrals, and more. If you don’t already own a headscarf and cat-eye sunglasses, you may want to reconsider. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

27 This Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit You Can Wear On Its Own Or Layered Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This loose, spaghetti-strap jumpsuit is a dream for the days when you want a no fuss outfit you can slip into and be on your way. It’s offered loose or with a gathered waist, and either option allows you to accessorize with your belt of choice. It also doubles as a beach cover-up and yep — it even has pockets, too. Available colors and styles: 32

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

28 These Staple Joggers That Come In Multiple Lengths & A Variety Of Colors Leggings Depot Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Can one ever have too many joggers? At this price, and with such high praise in the reviews, the urge to stock up on these best-selling jogger sweatpants is totally understandable. They have a high waist, drawstring, side pockets, and a hidden inner pocket for essentials. With a bonkers collection of more than 150 colors, prints, and styles, there’s a pair for everyone. Available colors and styles: 150+

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 This Pretty V-Neck Maxi With A Gathered Waist Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a casual day at home or a low-key dinner out, this loose and luxe maxi dress will do the trick. It has a V-neckline and short sleeves, plus a gathered waist that gives it shape, but not snugness. You can add a belt of your own, style it with a jacket and statement necklace, or keep it simple with sandals or sneakers. Available colors and styles: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

30 These Comfy Lounge Separates Made With A Cozy Waffle Knit MEROKEETY Lounge Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pretty and practical lounge set comes with two versatile, waffle-knit pieces that you can wear together or separately. There are drawstring dolphin shorts with pockets, and a matching loose tee that’s available as a crew- or V-neck. They make great pajamas or daywear, plus everything in between. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Loose & Flowy Dress You Can Wear Around The House Or Around Town MIHOLL Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The textured pom pattern on this flowy mini dress give it an extra pop of personality. It’s available with either short or long sleeves, and the interior is lined for extra coverage. It’s great with sandals and most sizes of boots or booties, and it has front pockets, too. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 This Relaxed Chiffon Blouse With A Swiss Dot Pattern PRETTYGARDEN Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This fun and flirty chiffon blouse looks as great with distressed jeans as it does with dressy pants or leggings. The loose, flowy fit still gives you plenty of room to move and breathe. With a Swiss dot pattern, ruffles at the wrist, and a keyhole button neck, the details add extra charm, too. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Easy-Breezy Jumpsuit That’s The Perfect Layering Piece Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you sport it over your favorite cami, tee, or long-sleeved top, this loose fitting jumpsuit has the makings of your new favorite piece. There are multiple strap styles including spaghetti, tank, and short sleeves, and pant leg choices are loose or gathered. Dibs on the black tee version. Available colors and styles: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That’s Loose & Chic EXLURA Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $37 See On Amazon The cold shoulder shirt trend might be behind us, but there are still plenty of reasons to let your shoulders breathe, and they’re all found in this roomy pullover sweater. It’s loose and thick, and can be worn as a one-shoulder or fully off-shoulder top. Buyers love the oversize shape and style, with many raving about it and using it for photo shoots. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

35 A Timeless Maxi Available In Dozens Of Gorgeous Colors NASHALYLY Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This chiffon maxi skirt has two layers and still manages to be breezy and roomy. The slim, stretchy waistband is also a perk, and you can tuck in tops or leave them loose without feeling frumpy. The A-line shape also adds to the classic vibe. Available colors and styles: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 A High-Waist Maxi Skirt With Roomy Pockets Simlu Maxi Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon What separates this maxi skirt from the pack is its slim, high waist and side pockets. The fit and flare cut also gives it a chic silhouette, so you can pair it with multiple shirt styles — from crop tops to sweaters, for tons of different looks. One happy reviewer summed it up with, “It's flowing, it's soft, it's LONG, it's got POCKETS.” Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

37 This Versatile Mini Dress With Retro ‘70s Vibes EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon When you can’t decide between a square collar, off-the-shoulder, or one-shoulder look, this best-selling mini dress with lantern sleeves will come to the rescue. It ties in the back, so you can accentuate your waist if you so choose, and have a cute bow to boot. One buyer wrote that she loves it so much, she “can wear this any day my mood needs elevated!” Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 This Adorable Skirt With A Gathered Waist & Tie Belt SheIn Tie Waist Pocket Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon The details of this tie waist skirt, like its front patch pockets and buttons, give it extra charm. The cotton fabric looks great in the earth tone color choices offered, and make it easy to take care of, too. One buyer gushed, “The envelope style elastic waist is so comfortable, and the style is loose without being frumpy. Just a great skirt for every occasion.” Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39 These Flared Leggings That Are Comfy & Chic SATINA High Waist Flare Leggings Amazon $19 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings fit just as cozily as the standard sort, but with bold flared legs that that are oh-so-striking. They’re made with a buttery-soft peachskin fabric that has a touch of spandex for ultimate comfort. One reviewer said, “OBSESSED!! These are my happy pants.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large