Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Sexy, Loose-Fitting Clothes That Look So Damn Good On Everyone

It may seem like clothes that check the boxes for both “smoking-hot” and “loose-fitting” are unicorns, but Amazon is here to prove otherwise. They’re selling a ton of tops, bottoms, dresses, and more that look so damn good on so many body types and — yep — are indeed appealing and effortless. These chic pieces are versatile too, with many boasting that coveted quality of being easily dressed up or down.

So, take a minute to assess the current state of your wardrobe. If you’re missing clothes that feel both comfy and cute, or stylish and slouchy, then this is the list for you. And if you’re having a hard time choosing, just heed this advice: you can never have too many flowy tops or wide-legged pants. Just the facts.

1 A Cottagecore Off-The-Shoulder Top In Dreamy Chiffon Bluetime Chiffon Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon One easy way to look easy, breezy, and beautiful without too much effort? This Bluetime off-the-shoulder blouse. Breathable and lightweight, this chiffon-like top can be dressed up for dinner or down with denim. It’s available in an array of shades — including punchy brights and versatile neutrals — plus peppy prints like tie dye and florals. “I won’t lie, I was purposely looking for a flowy shirt that wouldn’t force me to suck it in,” one shopper wrote, adding that “It was super comfortable for the whole 7 hours I had it on, and was light enough that I didn’t end up sweating a ton while being outside in 75° heat and direct sunlight all day.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

2 Flowy Wide Leg Trousers That Look Designer Simplee Flowy Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon These Simplee pants could be straight off the runway — except, they only cost $39. There’s so much chicness going on here, where does one even begin? Well, the high-waisted design has visually interesting shirred details and a bow-tie front that’s fully adjustable. Then, the slightly-cropped hems feature trendy front slits that flash a little leg when you walk. Tuck in a blouse for the office or wear them with a crop top on the weekends. “The way they sway when you walk makes you feel wonderful,” one shopper also noted. Available sizes: Small – 4X

3 A Head-Turning Maxi Dress That Gives Goddess Vibes Adogirl Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon In a rainbow of colors that’ll make any tan pop, this Adogirl maxi is a vacation-ready style you need STAT. Everything about this dress is effortless: The pleated spaghetti strap top flows all the way to the floor with a statement-making ruffled hem that floats like a dream. Plus, you can easily belt this showstopper if you desire more shape. The best part of all? There are pockets. “The material is obviously made in heaven,” one shopper declared. “I’m obsessed with this dress!! I need one in every color please!! It’s so soft and the pockets are awesome,” another gushed. Available sizes: Small – 4X

4 An Elegant Wrap Top That Never Goes Out Of Style Romwe Belt Tie Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s a timelessly gorgeous blouse: Romwe’s wrap top. Sold in both long- and short-sleeved options, depending on the season, the fluttery polyester fabric feels so good on your skin. If the V-neck is a tad too low for you, just add a lace cami underneath. “I cannot express how much I adore this shirt,” one reviewer wrote. “Instant confidence boost, and super comfortable.” Available sizes: Large – 4X

5 This Tailored Sleep Shirt In Luxe Satin Ekouaer Satin Sleepshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dubbed a “sleep shirt” by the brand, you can and will want to wear Ekouaer’s oversized button-down from the bedroom to the bar. Cut from a polyester satin that’s thick and luxurious to the touch, this relaxed shirt can be worn as a dress thanks to the hi-low hemline or with bike shorts underneath for an on-trend spin. (The cropped sleeves are ideal for showing off some bracelets and rings, too.) This shopper agrees with my assessment, as did others: “I held this item in my save for later cart for over a year,” they wrote. “I finally decided to pull the trigger and giirrrlll (or boy) this is everything! I agree with everyone else that this could easily convert from day to night to late night! I will be purchasing a second color!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6 The Ultimate Airy Tank With Delicate Lace Trim lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lime flare camisole is one of those staples you didn’t know you needed... Until it arrives at your doorstep and you’re suddenly wearing it 24/7. It has thick shoulder straps — so you can wear a comfortable bra — and a V-neck that isn’t too plunging. The eyelash lace adds a lingerie-like touch without going overboard, too. “The best thing is that the arm holes aren’t too big like some shirts where the sides of your bra shows,” one shopper also noted. Even better? The fabric absolutely refuses to wrinkle, so toss it in your suitcase. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

7 This Cocktail Midi Skirt With A Smoke Show Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need a going-out skirt? You’ve landed in the right place, especially if you’re not in the mood for a mini. Enter: ​​SheIn’s satin high/low midi skirt. The hem hits mid-calf, but it has a thigh-high slit that leaves room for your gorgeous legs. The ruching gives it a Grecian, gathered look while skimming the body with room to move. What’s not to love? Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see fans raving about how it “looks expensive and beautiful” and that the “quality is phenomenal!” (For just $33? Take my money.) Available sizes: X-Small – 4X

8 A Going-Out Top That Works With Leggings — Need I Say More? Romwe Criss Cross V Neck Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you decide to pair this Romwe camisole with jeans or slacks, it’ll be perfect for hitting the town with your friends or on date night with your person. There are multiple styles and colorways available, including one with a lacy criss-cross design and another that’s simpler with a scalloped hem (my personal favorite). “Shirt has a fantastic fit without being too tight or revealing,” one shopper wrote. “Comfortable to wear for casual with jeans or dress it up with a skirt.” Available sizes: X-Large – 5X

9 A Playful Romper With Cut-Outs SweatyRocks Tie Front Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your closet is currently overflowing with dresses, then why not test drive a romper? My suggestion: SweatyRocks’ playsuit. Available in solids and florals, I love that it doubles as a beach cover-up yet can be taken out at night with strappy heels and a mini bag. The front tie gives it a little bit of a retro look while framing some peekaboo midriff cut-outs. If you’re not so sure about the plunging neckline, you can add a lacy bralette underneath. “Doesn’t show too much but enough,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

10 This Quick-Drying Backless Tank For Workouts – And Weekends, Too OYANUS Backless Activewear Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from the softest modal and polyester blend with a cooling effect, this OYANUS backless tank is a wardrobe staple for working out and hanging out. Ideal for summertime jogs or park meetups, it’s ultra-minimalist from the front but scoops down low in the back. “Love these tops! Light enough for a workout and I get to show off the fun back of my sports bras,” one shopper noted. You can wear it year round, too, as a layering piece under sweaters or blazers. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

11 A Wrap T-Shirt For Peak Comfort That Hugs Every Curve IN'VOLAND V Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you adore elegant wrap tops and casual T-shirts, then why not combine the two? Check out this beloved dolman tee courtesy of IN'VOLAND: Fabricated from a breathable and lightweight rayon blend that drapes over the body beautifully, you get the relaxed feel of a unpretentious tee, but the wraparound nature of its silhouette creates the prettiest lines. Translation: You’ll still look elevated but feel comfy as can be. Available sizes: 14 Plus – 32 Plus

12 These High-Waisted Joggers With Just Enough Ease THE GYM PEOPLE Lightweight Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE’s high-waisted joggers are one way to wear the athleisure trend in an understated yet fashionable way. Notice how there isn’t a drawstring for a more streamlined look, and the tapered leg keeps them from looking too baggy. Despite being a bit more elevated than your average sweatpants, they do have functional pockets to store your phone and keys. This laidback bottom is sold in an array of neutrals — but check out their tie-dye and graffiti prints if you’re not feeling subtle. Available sizes: XS — XL

13 A Fit-And-Flare Dress With Drapey Ruffles ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon No matter which color you choose, you really can’t go wrong with ROSIANNA’s off-the-shoulder ruffled skater dress. It has a fitted waist and full skirt, with a full ruffled bodice that adds flowy drape and implies a looser fit. One major highlight worth mentioning is the stretch polyester fabric that holds its shape — meaning you won’t be running back and forth to the dry cleaners every time you want to wear it. “The fabric is sturdy and the dress is well made. It runs large,” one shopper advised. Available sizes: Large – 4X

14 This Festival-Ready Lace Duster Romanstii Lace Kimono Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a cover-up or need a little something to throw over a crop top, then say hello to Romanstii’s $26 lace duster for that. Fabricated from the prettiest mesh and lace combination, it barely take up any space in a tote bag. “I love wearing these with a solid colored dress to add a little bit of flair,” one shopper suggested, adding that it was “Very comfortable! Not itchy at all,” and that “the stitching is fabulous.” Available sizes: One size

15 A Wrap Sweater That Drips Off The Shoulders ZCSIA Cross Front Pullover Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon All of your high-waisted jeans are practically begging you to buy this ZCSIA crop sweater. What’s your move? It’s a wraparound knit silhouette that’s cropped — but not short — so a sliver of midriff shows. The slouchy batwing sleeves and portrait-style neckline combine to make the slouchy fit look expensive AF. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

16 These Butter-Soft Harem Shorts In Every Color Of The Rainbow Conceited Ultra Soft Harem Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love sweatpants? However, they aren’t always weather-appropriate. Conceited’s baggy yoga shorts are the alternative you need in your life. Their signature buttery ployester knit is the same used to make famously soft leggings, and the cult-following is almost as massive. “These shorts are so amazing I came back and ordered more pairs! They’re sooooo stretchy but they don’t look like it,” a fan gushed. “They make your butt look good too...They don’t cut into my stomach or anything they’re just comfy and perfect.” Available sizes: Small-Medium – Large-X-Large

17 The Elegant & Office-Appropriate Jumpsuit Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only will you look wildly sophisticated in this Happy Sailed jumpsuit, but you’ll also be poised and ready to nail your business meeting or interview. Its flutter sleeves, waist-cinching tie belt, and flare leg are a winning combination for any body type. The chic one-piece makes a top-notch dress alternative for any cocktail party, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 A Tongue-In-Cheek Sleep Shirt Floerns Print Sleepdress Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cheeky pajamas put a girl gaze spin on lingerie. The oversized T-shirt is exactly as comfortable as it sounds, in a stretch polyester knit that feels like a cotton blend. Meanwhile, a line-drawn garter belt and knickers lend playful burlesque vibes. It also makes a great bachelorette party pick if you’ve got a trip planned for the occasion. “This is the softest tshirt dress EVER. I wear it to sleep and out in public. Get so many compliments (some funny looks too), I bought it for my friend for a bridal shower gift too,” a reviewer commented. Available sizes: XS — XXL

19 An Oversized Tee That Dips Down Low Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline and gauzy drape, this V-neck tee just pretends to be nonchalant. It’s low, yes, but not dangerously so — and the baggy fit helps offset the heat. Pulling it off one shoulder, as the model did, is another way to show some skin without baring it all. The polyester knit comes in tons of great prints like marble and ombre in addition to solids you’ll want in every color. Available sizes: S — 3X

20 The Skinny Jeans Alternative You’ve Been Waiting For Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $51 See On Amazon Loose through the leg with a sky-high waist, Levi’s “ribcage” jeans are a modern denim icon. They have plenty of ease without swallowing your frame, and the ankle-length crop can be worn with almost any shoe. 99% cotton with a smidge of stretch ensures they stay true to the vintage feel while giving you plenty of room to move. Available sizes: 24 — 39

21 This Long & Loose Caftan With Short Sleeves Verdusa Boat Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll love wearing this bat wing sleeve caftan everywhere from brunch, to the beach, to the bar. It’s loose and low-key, and you’ll appreciate the wide boat neck collar that can easily be worn off the shoulder. The asymmetrical hem that adds shape and style, too. It also doubles as a swimsuit cover-up. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 These Workout Pants With A Bootcut Hem & Practical Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re tired of workout pants that cling to every inch of you, these bootleg yoga pants will be your new favorite pair. In addition to their roomy cut through the lower leg, they feature a wide, high waistband and four functional pockets. Among the styles, you’ll find full- and capri-length options. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

23 An Elegant One-Shouldered Blouse DOROSE One Shoulder Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This elegant one-shouldered top is chic in a shirt. The wide, single-arm neckline makes it easy both to wear and to move in, while the low, loose sleeve gives you coverage to your elbow — or longer, depending on the style you pick. “I am so pleasantly surprised,” One five-star buyer wrote. “I love the fit and material of this top! It’s thicker than [T-shirt] material but not too thick like a sweatshirt,” they added, noting “This can definitely be dressed up or down!” Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Skater Mini In Supple Faux Leather Cemi Ceri Faux Leather Zip Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon The fit and flare shape of this faux leather skirt is beyond cute. You can wear it at your waist or low on your hips, and it’ll swing with the classic style of a skater skirt. Reviewers touted it for everything from date nights, cosplays, and holiday card photos — though some noted that it was pretty short and revealing with certain movements, so you’ll want to plan accordingly. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

25 This MVP Crop Tee With A Relaxed & Comfy Cut SweatyRocks Crop T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pop this crop tee on with your favorite high-waisted jeans or a tiered ruffle skirt for a simple and stylish look. The boxy cut is roomy and breathable, and the soft material is ultra-comfortable according to happy buyers. With so many styles and designs available (dibs on grayish purple), you’ll find plenty of new favorites. Available colors and styles: 51

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Ruffled Romper With 20,000 Ratings (Yes, Really) Relipop Ruffle Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon This ruffled-hem romper gives you the best of both worlds; it has the functionality of a romper, but with the shape and appearance of a party-ready dress. Long- and short-sleeved designs are available — each with flowy ruffled legs, a tie waist, and a low wrap V-neck. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Light & Airy Duster That’s An Instant Vacation Bsubseach Long Duster Beach Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip this long, beachy duster over your swimsuit for a chic and stylish cover-up. It has two long waist ties, hippie-chic detailing, and elbow-length sleeves. The flowy material is sheer, yet still offers coverage. Multiple buyers raved about it as an ideal vacation piece, with one noting, “I got many compliments and I loved the way it blew in the wind on the beach.” Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: One Size (fits X-Small — Large)

28 An Elegant Satin Camisole That’s Secretly Adjustable Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $17 See On Amazon Great for layering or wearing on its own, this satin camisole has ties at the sides and on its straps for fully adjustable size and style. You can opt for a snug fit, or wear it loose in a more a drapey cowl-neck style that will have you channeling the aughts in all of their glory. One buyer gushed, “Some of my friends were shocked when I told them I bought this off of Amazon.” Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: 4/6 — 14

29 These Perfect Paperbag Shorts With Practical Pockets & A Matching Belt Hanna Nikole Paper Bag Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon The search for your next favorite pair of shorts is over. These paper bag shorts have just the right amount of gather with the elastic waistband, and a chic matching belt that ties the look together. With an approximately 5-inch inseam and two deep pockets, they’ll be the first shorts you reach for in the morning. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

30 A Breathable Halter Dress For Days That Turn Into Nights Okiwam Ruffle Halter Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Be warned, this ruffled halter dress will inspire you to start planning your next beach vacation. The high halter neckline has a charming sash tie and keyhole opening, while the tiered ruffles give the dress texture and style. Wear it loose with sandals, or add a wide belt and dress it up with heels; either way is a win. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Sleeveless Knit Top That You Can Wear Year-Round SySea Halter Neck Knit Tank Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll love the versatility of this sleek and simple knit tank. Wear it on its own and show your shoulders in the spring and summer, then layer it under your favorite cardigan in the fall and winter. The hem features slits for added shape and comfort, too, and the available styles include rich solids in earth and jewel-tones as well as trendy color-block stripes. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 The Soft & Sweet Chemise You’ll Want To Wear All Day Ekouaer Chemise Nightgown Amazon $24 See On Amazon This chemise nightgown has an elegant lace-trimmed V-neckline coupled with lace at the hem for delicate, sophisticated style. You’ll especially appreciate the wider straps and flowy fabric, plus the knee-length hem that allows you to move. (So if you toss and turn in your sleep, you may want to take note.) One reviewer even went so far as to call it the, “most comfortable, night gown ever.” Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

33 This Grunge-Chic Graphic Tee With Mesh Karlywindow Mesh V Neck Graphic Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sure, a top that’s comfortable, smoking-hot, and creatively edgy might sound like a tall order — but that’s just because you’re new to this V-neck graphic tee with a mesh window. The front panel goes roughly to your bellow-button, while the rest of the shirt is shaped like a classic, relaxed tee. Wear it with jeans or distressed shorts for your new favorite concert outfit. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 These Drawstring Beach Pants In Sheer Crochet Kistore Crochet Beach Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These crochet beach pants are the perfect thing to pull over your swimsuit when you’re ready to dry off. The see-through pattern allows the shape of your swimsuit to show, while still offering style of its own. Choose from multiple styles and lengths — even shorts with colorful crochet detailing. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Matching Bralette & Shorts That Blends Loungewear & Lingerie SOLY HUX Lace Bralette and Shorts Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hot pajamas set will make all your Saturday morning dreams come true. The spaghetti strap bralette top features a plunging V neckline and allover lace pattern, while the coordinating shorts are satin with a lace trim. The flirty styles compliment each other perfectly, and among the color choices you’ll find solids and two-toned styles that you can mix and match. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

36 This Easygoing Pullover With Sheer Lace Sleeves ZCSIA Lace Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you want the comfort of a pullover but the style of a lacy blouse, look no further than this lace-sleeved pullover top. The V neckline, wide gathered waist, plus nice thick knit cuffs give it a trendy yet timeless feel. Its neckline is mirrored in the back, which also has a horizontal strap to keep everything in place. Pair it with jeans on low-key days or dress it up with a pencil skirt. Available colors and styles: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Strappy Open-Bag Yoga Tee Pinspark Open Back Yoga Tee Amazon $22 See On Amazon You’ll be tempted to wear this open-back yoga tee to more than just the studio. With a cutaway back and straps, it’s airy and easy to move in. Plus, it’s lightweight and breathable, so it’ll get you through even the most intense workouts. Wear it long or knot it for an easy cropped look. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

38 A Pair Of Baggy Waist-Hugging Shorts With Cute Cuffs & Double Buttons Plaid&Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with classic denim, and these high-waisted blue jean shorts will be your summertime MVPs. The gathered waist, double button fly, perfectly rolled cuffs, and side pockets ensure that these shorts are fun and functional. You’ll wear them everywhere from errands and shopping to roadtrips and weekend getaways. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39 This Sporty Crop Top With Open Sleeves & A Subtly Gathered Waist ARRIVE GUIDE Sleeveless Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sleeveless crop top is boxy yet breathable, sporty yet stylish. The cropped cut and wide arm holes give you lots of room to move, whether you’re sweating at the gym or on a coffee run. One happy buyer wrote, “My favorite thing about this top is that it can easily transition from gym wear to street wear; I can't wait to pair it with some high waisted shorts this summer!’ Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large