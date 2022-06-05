Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 45 Totally Genius Things For Your Backyard Under $30

Before you invite your crew over for some summer fun, make sure your backyard is looking its best. I’ve shopped for the most popular backyard finds online so you can level up your outdoor space in just a few clicks. Amazon keeps selling out of these 45 totally genius things for your backyard — and they’re all under $30.

From seating to lighting, your backyard has endless potential. Regardless of size, the right decorations and details can transform your space. I’ve included some crowd-favorite products like a solar-powered birdbath fountain, a curtain of waterproof string lights, and a grill basket for cooking outdoor feasts.

Best of all: these outdoor finds are affordable and won’t put a dent in your summer budget. Be sure to order quickly before these innovative products sell out.

1 A Digital Meat Thermometer That Reads In Less Than 3 Seconds Kizen Digital Meat Thermometers Amazon $10 See On Amazon When the difference between medium rare and well done can be a matter of seconds, you need a device that can tell temperature fast. This digital meat thermometer gives you a temperature reading in less than 3 seconds for ultimate control at the grill. It runs on an included battery, is completely waterproof, and features a brightly backlit LED screen that’s perfect for nighttime barbecuing scenarios.

2 A Mosquito Repellent Candle That’s Completely Natural Mosquito Guard Natural Mosquito Repellent Candle Amazon $12 See On Amazon This plant-based mosquito repellent candle can help create a tranquil outdoor dinner that is free from annoying bugs. It’s made of ingredients such as citronella, rosemary, and lemongrass, which can serve as mosquito deterrents. It lasts up to 35 hours and costs less than $15, so you won’t have to break the bank to enjoy evening after evening relaxing in your outdoor space.

3 These Glowing Rocks To Make Your Yard Look Magical Opps Glow in The Dark Garden Pebbles (100-Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Your yard will be the talk of the town with these glowing rocks. After absorbing sunlight during the day, they work their magic by glowing a soothing blude shade all night long. Use them as decorative elements or to light a path in your yard. This pack of 100 stones is only $11.

4 A Pack Of Vinyl Siding Hangers For Decor MIUKAA Vinyl Siding Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Want to add seasonal decor to the exterior of your home without causing any damage? Try these vinyl siding hangers that attach without tools and won’t puncture holes in your siding. They’re made of high-quality stainless steel that’s polished so it won’t get deformed or even rust over time. They have a low profile but can hold up to 12 pounds to accommodate a wreath, lights, signage, or address numbers. This four-pack is only $7 and is also available in packs of eight or 12.

5 A Hook And Ring Game For Outdoor Fun Tiki Toss Original Hook and Ring Amazon $9 See On Amazon Instantly draw everyone (including yourself) into this simple but outrageously fun hook and ring game. The kit comes with everything you need (hook, ring, mounting screws, and thread) to accomplish the deceptively easy task of landing the ring on the hook from a set distance. Set it up wherever is convenient for endless fun that will cost you less than a surprising $10.

6 This Spray That Makes Fabric Resistant To Water And Fading Scotchgard Outdoor Sun and Water Shield Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your outdoor furniture safe from harmful UVA/UVB rays with this Scotchgard shield spray. Just a few spritzes on your couches or pillows will make your material, leather, and suede fabrics water repellent. You can also use it on umbrellas, grill covers, boat covers, awnings, or spa covers to keep them from fading or getting damaged by the elements.

7 This Adjustable Water Sprinkler That Covers A Huge Area Of Grass Signature Garden Three Arm Water Sprinkler Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the most out of your watering time with this budget-friendly water sprinkler that can reach a huge surface area (up to 3600 square feet!). It has three arms with four spray nozzles on each, easily connects to your hose, and rotates 360 degrees. The arms themselves can be adjusted to different directions so you can direct the spray exactly where you want it (which might be on your body when that hot weather hits).

8 These Mini String Lights To Add Festive Ambiance Holiday Joy Clear White Indoor/Outdoor String Lights (300 Count) Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s amazing what a bit of twinkly light can do to transform an outdoor space. These affordable mini string lights measure 31 feet and each is made with 150 incandescent bulbs for a warm glow. Fear not, even if one bulb burns out, the rest remain lit. Decorate your space with one or several of these to create a truly magical outdoor atmosphere.

9 These Color Changing Fire Packets For Kaleidoscopic Backyard Bonfires Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn that backyard bonfire into a truly psychedelic experience with these colorful fire packets. Throw one of the 12 provided pouches into the fire unopened, and watch as the flames morph into a magical, rainbow-colored display. The sealed pouches keep everyone safe from any chemicals and all you’ll need next is the telling of some magical tales by the fire to round out the experience.

10 This Versatile Solar Lantern That Collapses For Storage KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern Amazon $20 See On Amazon This genius solar lantern does so much that you’ll wonder where it’s been your whole life. It charges by the light of the sun, collapses flat for easy portability, transforms into a flashlight, and even doubles as a phone charger via USB. On top of that, you can hang it up via a top hook and it’s splash-proof to withstand the outside elements. This pick is a one-stop shop for all your backyard lighting needs and comes at a reasonable price of only $20.

11 A Set Of Unbreakable Wine Glasses For Carefree Dinner Parties FineDine Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Never stress again about someone breaking (and then potentially stepping on) glass during your backyard soirée. These elegant stemless wine glasses are made of stainless steel and are completely unbreakable. They come in a set of four, have a capacity of 18 ounces, and come in 16 different shades from turquoise to marble to sapphire. As a plus, the stainless steel does a great job of maintaining temperature so that sauvignon blanc will stay chilled and crisp all evening long.

12 These Metallic Paints To Beautify Your Outdoor Space individuall Metallic Acrylic Paint Set - 8 Pack Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add a touch of glamorous decor to your backyard with these metallic acrylic paints that can be used both indoors and outdoors. They’re made with quality pigments that come in eight beautiful shades and can be applied to surfaces such as canvas, wood, metal, plastic, or fabric. You’ll have plenty of paint to adorn your backyard with personal artistic touches.

13 A Universal Doormat For Your Deck To Keep Dirt From Getting Inside SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Set this universal doormat on your deck or patio to absorb dirt or dust accumulated from an afternoon spent outside. The low-profile mat is perfect for high-traffic areas and comes in six neutral colors to suit any deck. It features a non-slip base as well as weatherproof construction.

14 An Electric Fly Swatter That Zaps Bugs As You Practice Your Serve Zap It! Electric Fly Swatter Racket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Channel your inner Serena Williams while eliminating flies and mosquitos with this electric fly swatter racket. The racket comes in three sizes and is designed with a 4,000-volt grid to instantly zap any annoying flying bug. It has a built-in battery that’s rechargeable via USB with a triple-layer mesh design to prevent any accidental zaps when the racket is fired up.

15 A Pair Of Lawn Aerator Shoes To Make Your Grass Healthier AbcoTech Lawn Aerator Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get your outdoor lawn looking spectacular by spending less than $25 and simply walking around. These lawn aerator shoes attach to your boots using three adjustable straps and feature 13 heavy-duty metal spikes on each that puncture holes in the grass to help oxygen and water better penetrate your lawn. According to one reviewer, these are “Easy to put on, no slipping, great straps. Walked all over my lawn with ease.”

16 A Tactical Flashlight With A Water Resistant Design GearLight LED Flashlight Amazon $22 See On Amazon Among the many things this tactical flashlight can do, it has the ability to focus or widen its powerful beam, making it perfect for nighttime backyard searches (where did that favorite earring go?). It’s powered by six AA batteries and lasts up to eight hours. It has three light modes that range from low to high. As if that weren’t enough, the hard-to-break metal construction is resistant to both water and dropping.

17 This Meat Injector That Acts As An Instant Marinade Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Marinade Meat Injector Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’ve got meat ready for grilling but had no time to whip up a marinade beforehand, grab this marinade meat injector to give it all the flavor it needs. The stainless steel syringe comes with three different types of needles to suit a variety of marinade consistencies from thin to thick. It works especially well for smaller cuts of meat and washes up easily with soapy water or in the dishwasher.

18 A Hose Splitter That Lets You Connect Multiple Hoses Flexi Hose 4-Way Garden Hose Connector Amazon $28 See On Amazon Don’t feel forced to wait until your sprinkler is finished to get the rest of your watering done with the help of this four-way hose splitter. It attaches via a copper-plated connector to one spigot to allow you to affix up to four hoses for simultaneous backyard watering. Each of the four faucets has its own valve tab so you can adjust the flow of water to your desired amount.

19 This Grill Basket With A Removable Handle Grillman Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Smoker Basket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give yourself ultimate cooking flexibility with this grill basket that has a hinged lid and locking handle that can be removed if needed. The basket keeps food in place so that you can turn the whole thing over using the handle without disturbing the contents inside. Unlock the handle and remove it if you’re closing the lid on your grill or placing the basket inside a smoker for some serious barbecue flavor.

20 A Hose Spray Nozzle With Eight Spray Options Signature Garden Heavy-Duty Water Hose Spray Nozzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skip the old-school thumb over the hose method of watering and upgrade to this deluxe hose spray nozzle that gives you the choice of eight different spray patterns such as flat, rinse, shower, or mist. It features an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip and is made of durable, solid metal meant to last. This highly rated pick has more than 4,000 reviews and comes in three colors.

21 This Camping Hammock That Easily Sets Up & Breaks Down Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Indulge in ultimate relaxation when you lounge on this portable camping hammock that’s perfect for those who don’t want to have a hammock permanently installed in the backyard but can put one up quickly if desired. It’s made from durable parachute nylon and attaches quickly via the included tree-friendly straps, but it also folds down to a compact size when not in use for simple storage. This popular pick has more than 39,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

22 A Chemical-Free Insect Trap That Lures Wasps & Bees RESCUE! TrapStik (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your backyard hangs free of bees or wasps without having to use intense chemicals or smelly baits. This hanging insect trap relies instead on bright colors and a multi-dimensional pattern to lure bees and wasps to its sticky surface where they become stuck. As a bonus, the trap comes with attachable bird guards that protect small wildlife such as birds or bats.

23 These Waterproof Pillow Covers That Come In Tons Of Colors MIULEEDecorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instantly add colorful and durable decor to your patio furniture with these waterproof pillow covers that come in 21 gorgeous shades and six sizes. They’re made of tough canvas polyester with a waterproof coating yet still remain breathable and comfortable on the skin. You can easily clean these covers in the washing machine on the cold cycle so that they’re ready for the next backyard happy hour.

24 This Soft, Large Outdoor Blanket That’s Waterproof PicniKing Waterproof Picnic Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This extra-large outdoor blanket makes backyard picnics cozier than ever. The patterned top is made with polar fleece that’s soft yet durable, and it’s lined with a waterproof cushion to keep you dry and comfortable The blanket folds down into a compact carry case and it is easily transportable, thanks to its built-in handle. Best of all: despite its large size, it weighs about 2 pounds so you can carry it around without effort.

25 A Multipurpose Inflatable Hammock For Pool Lounging MOZSOY Multi-Purpose Inflatable Hammock (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone will love this multi-purpose inflatable pool hammock. The floaty can be used as a lounge chair, hammock, drifter, or saddle to keep you cool in the water while you relax. This set of two costs less than $25 and features a mesh middle with two inflatable pillows on each end. A hand pump is included for easy inflation.

26 The Solar-Powered Butterfly Wind Chimes That Glow In The Dark SIX FOXES Solar Lights Chimes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add strikingly beautiful decor to your backyard by simply hanging these best-selling wind chimes and letting the sun do all the work. The chimes are designed with a solar-powered LED that illuminates the decorative butterflies at night. This budget-friendly pick is made with durable, weatherproof material and boasts more than 12,000 reviews. Every time the wind blows, you will be engulfed in its magical charm.

27 A Floating Pool Thermometer That Looks Like A Flamingo XY-WQ Floating Pool Thermometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Amazon keeps selling out of this budget-friendly pool tool you need for the summer: a fun floating thermometer in the shape of a flamingo. The flamingo topper floats above the water and makes it easy to grab and check the temperature. It’s made from shatter-resistant material and is designed with an easy-to-read large font that shows a reading between 20 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. This best-selling pick has more than 5,900 reviews.

28 This Solar-Powered Glass Ball That’s So Colorful Blazin Solar Glass Ball Amazon $28 See On Amazon This compact glass ball is the perfect addition to your garden bed or outdoor table for stunning nighttime illumination. As it sits out in the sun all day, it charges, and then at night, it automatically lights up. Available in three different varieties, the mosaic then emits pretty patterns and colors.

29 A Weatherproof Flag Stand That’s Only $8 HOOSUN Garden Flag Stand Amazon $8 See On Amazon This $8 flag stand provides a durable and weatherproof way to show off your favorite team, holiday, or country flag. It comes with a tiger clip and two spring stoppers to secure your flag and the L-shaped stand has two stakes that keep it firmly affixed in the ground. This stand has earned more than 46,000 reviews, including one that noted, “Have ordered several and everyone comments how pretty our drive, with flags and LED lights, is.”

30 The Hexagonal Bird Feeder With A Roof Twinkle Star Wild Bird Feeder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Invite the birds to your backyard with this crowd-favorite bird feeder. The hanging hexagonal bird feeder has a slanted roof to offer birds shade and a reprieve from the rain while they snack. It holds over 2 pounds of food (not included) so you don’t have to fill it so often. The transparent body allows you to see how much seed is left at any given time and it can easily be hung or pole-mounted for 360-degrees of bird snack heaven.

31 A Brightly Colored Glass Birdbath That Sticks In The Ground MUMTOP Glass Bird Bath Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give the birds a fun spot to hang out in your backyard by adding this glass birdbath. The small flower-shaped bath is attached to a durable prong stake that keeps it securely in the ground and upright. Fill the flower with water or feed to attract more wildlife. Looking down at the bath, you’ll see a bright butterfly design that adds additional color to attract birds. It can withstand rain and sun and comes in four different designs.

32 This Curtain Of String Lights That’s Waterproof YEOLEH String Lights Curtain Amazon $14 See On Amazon Create more ambiance in your backyard with this waterproof string lights curtain. The panel of lights can be controlled with a remote and is powered by a USB. Select from eight light modes to change up the mood and use the automatic timer to set them to schedules. This curtain has earned more than 12,000 reviews and comes in five different colors.

33 These Hanging Suncatchers That Reflect Light ilclviz Colorful Crystals Suncatcher (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Capture the light with these stunning crystal suncatchers. This pack comes with six strands of pendant ornaments in the shapes of sun, moon, stars, and crystals. Hang it in a window, from a tree, or on your porch to capture and reflect prisms of light. The chains are available in gold and silver and only cost $20.

34 A Birdbath Fountain Pump Powered By The Sun Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump Amazon $18 See On Amazon This birdbath fountain pump makes it easy to create an oasis for birds. It’s solar-powered and features four nozzles that spray water up to 70 centimeters. Set it inside a bath, bucket, or bowl to invite birds to cool off. This freestanding option costs less than $15 and is Amazon's #1 best-seller in “pond pumps” with more than 10,000 reviews.

35 The Table Torches That Add A Pop Of Color TIKI Molded Glass Table Torch (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stylish glass table torches will burn all night to keep the party vibes going. This set includes three 6-inch torches made of textured, molded glass. Fill each 12-ounce glass bottle with torch fuel that will burn for five hours. Not only do they look good and set the mood, but you can fill them with mosquito-repellent torch fuel that can help keep bugs at bay. They add a pop of color and a lot of practicality to your outdoor space.

36 A Tiered Plant Shelf With Proper Drainage Bamworld Plant Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your plants will love their new home on this plant shelf that can be used indoors or out. It has three tiers and seven platforms to organize plants in a unique way. The stand has slatted wood to allow proper drainage and its sturdy joists are easy to assemble. The best-selling pick comes in a few different shapes and sizes to suit any room.

37 The Glow-In-The-Dark Floating Lotus Flowers Assaoy Floating Pool Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add fun and colorful accessories to your pool to spice it up before your next gathering. This six-piece set of floating pool lights looks like lotus flowers on lily pads floating on the surface. They feature multi-colored LEDs that can run for 48 hours before needing a charge. The waterproof batteries are hidden in the EVA materials that decorate your pool, pond, or spa with vibrant colors and lights.

38 The Colorful Roasting Sticks For Making S’mores Ezire Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (8-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your backyard bonfire is just begging for a s’mores roasting party — so be sure to grab these roasting sticks. They’re 32-inches long, a safe distance for you and the kids to toast your marshmallows. They have multi-colored handles so everyone can pick their favorite, as well as a telescoping fork for securing hot dogs or other treats. This pack of 16 sticks comes in a heat-resistant canvas bag.

39 A Light-Up Beach Ball That’s Remote-Controlled KIRALUMI LED Beach Ball with Remote Control Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep the volleyball game going after dark with this LED beach ball that’s controlled with a remote. Choose from 16 colors and four modes to keep your pool party games going. The ball itself is made with ultra-durable PVC material that’s airtight and can be used for beach volleyball, pool volleyball, or even yard kickball. This set comes with one beach ball, an LED module, remote control, instruction manual, and a repair patch.

40 These Mesh Food Covers That Protect Your Picnic From Bugs PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon You spent a lot of time grilling those burgers and making that potato salad for people, not bugs, so protect your food with this three-pack of food covers. Made with a double layer of fine mesh, these breathable covers also have reinforced metal poles, so that’ll stay sturdy and intact over your picnic.

41 This Floating Drink Holder For Relaxing At The Pool DIVEBLAST Premium Floating Drink Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon There is nothing fancier than popping bubbly while you’re lounging in the pool. This floating drink holder is a must-have for the summer. The floating device features several built-in can and bottle holders, as well as space for snacks, books, and speakers. It’s designed with two handles that make it easy to transport to the pool, lake, or spa.

42 The Lightweight Gloves With A Textured Grip G & F Products Gardening Gloves (6 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The right pair of gardening gloves make a huge difference when it comes to working in the yard. This assorted pack of six pairs of gloves is made with a microfoam coating that gives the gloves an ideal grip texture. They’re lightweight and breathable yet plenty durable for digging, weeding, raking, and pruning. This $12 pack has earned a 4.7-star rating.

43 These Hanging Jar Lights That Add A Rustic Element Aikeve Solar Mason Jar Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These hanging jar lights add rustic charm to an otherwise empty and bland backyard or porch. This four-pack features mason jars filled with fairy lights and hung by U hooks and twine. The lights are battery-powered and give off a warm, ambient light. They are easy to hang from trees or hooks.

44 The Bluetooth Speaker That Runs For 24 Hours Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is a crowd favorite with nearly 80,000 reviews and a battery that will run for 24 hours before needing a charge. It wirelessly connects to your smartphone to provide the sounds of your party, without worrying about splashing. It connects to devices up to 66 feet away for a crystal clear sound that will have everyone up and dancing.

45 An Inflatable Swan For Relaxing In The Pool JOYIN Giant Inflatable Flamingo Pool Float $23 See On Amazon It’s no surprise that Amazon keeps selling out of this giant inflatable swan that is begging to be posed with and posted to Instagram. The 75-inch blow-up swan is quirky, fun, and provides a relaxing place to soak up the sun’s rays. It’s made of high-quality vinyl PVC and has five air chambers and two handles for simple set-up and portability.