New beauty products are always hitting the market, claiming to be the best. It’s overwhelming to find what you’re looking for with a million voices vying for your attention. But through the noise, a few really high-quality products stand out for one simple reason: they work. I’ve shopped Amazon to find the hottest beauty trends that have gained popularity for the simple fact that they do exactly what they claim to do. And best of all? These are just a click away. But you better act fast: Amazon keeps selling out of these 46 beauty products that work so freaking well.

From makeup to skincare, we’ve all been duped by false advertising. But these products continuously top beauty lists for their quick results, ease of use, and value. When it comes to caring for your skin, it can be a bit of trial and error to find what works best for you. I’ve included many reviewer-backed products for all types of skin that you can count on. Maybe you’re on the hunt for hair care products that help you tame your mane? You’ll find plenty of those on here too. Additionally, you’ll discover new and tried-and-true makeup products such as lipstick, primer, eye shadow, and more. These go-to finds are highly reviewed and have earned high-star ratings from shoppers.

You may be willing to spend a bit more on a quality product, but you want a guarantee it’s going to work. This list is packed with plenty of options that have won over masses of Amazon shoppers and will win you over too.

1 This Salicylic Acid Face Wash That Exfoliates And Cleans CeraVe Renewing Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a gentle facial cleanser that does more than just clean, snag this salicylic acid wash before it sells out again. It removes dirt and oil while exfoliating and hydrating your skin and is made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin D, and essential ceramides that build up your skin’s natural protective barrier. This gel cleanser foams as you lather so you know it’s working — plus it’s only $10.

2 A Leave-In Conditioner For Taming Curling Hair Mielle Organics Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your curls need a bit of maintenance, try this leave-in conditioner that’s made with pomegranate and honey. It’s designed for curly type 4 hair and deeply nourishes each lock of hair to prevent frizz and enhance your natural shine. Apply it root to tip after your wash and condition to see the results that have earned this leave-in conditioner more than 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

3 The Waterproof Sunscreen That Nourishes Your Skin STC Biore Aqua Rich Sunscreen Amazon $18 See On Amazon Protect your skin with this super waterproof sunscreen that’s shockingly under $20. The gel formula blends easily into your skin and offers SPF 50+ protection, even after more than an hour in the water. You can use it on your face and body and it’s non-comedogenic so it won’t cause breakouts.

4 A Yummy-Scented Shaving Cream With 20,000 Reviews eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $3 See On Amazon This shaving cream has earned more than 20,000 reviews because of how well it works. Not only does it make shaving much easier, but it provides 24-hour hydration to your skin. It’s made with vitamins C and E, as well as aloe to soothe and moisturize skin. One five-star review noted, “I’m obsessed with this shaving cream. It actually leaves my legs moisturized whereas most leave me feeling dry and itchy.”

5 This Collagen Emulsion Product For Bouncy, Dewy Skin Etude House Collagen Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone wants dewy, bouncy skin that’s well-moisturized, but with so many fancy creams on the market, it can be hard to find one that actually works. This collagen emulsion is the answer. The milky moisturizer is made with small particles of super collagen which deeply hydrates even the driest skin. Plus it’s surprisingly lightweight.

6 An Oil-Blotting Sheet Set That You Can Take On The Go PleasingCare Bamboo Charcoal Oil Blotting Sheets (100 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Stop oil in its tracks without ruining your makeup with these bamboo oil blotting sheets. These powder and oil-free sheets are made from natural charcoal bamboo, natural linen, and green tea, which absorb excess oil on your skin without smudging your makeup. This pack comes with 100 large sheets that make it easy to control shine even on the go. They keep selling out because they’re the perfect size for keeping in your purse, backpack, or carry-on bag.

7 This Precision Liquid Eyeliner That Always Sells Out Heroine Make Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you find this affordable liquid eyeliner in stock, go ahead and “Buy Now” because it’ll be gone soon. The liquid eyeliner is waterproof and has an ultra-precise tip that makes it easy to apply. It stays on all day through tears, sweat, and encounters with water and it’s available in three shades: jet black, bitter brown, and brown-black.

8 A Lightweight Eye Gel With More Than 20,000 Reviews Baebody Eye Gel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reviewers say using this eye gel twice a day has yielded nearly unbelievable results — so add to cart quickly. The morning and night-time eye gel can reduce puffiness, dark circles, and bags by heaping an amazing amount of hydration to your skin. It’s packed with vitamin E, jojoba oil, and an amino acid blend that deeply moisturizes by helping your skin produce more collagen. Unlike some other under-eye creams, this one is lightweight and free of parabens and sulfates.

9 The Hair Protein Treatment Reviewers Say To Buy Now Elizavecca Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $14 See On Amazon This hair protein treatment makes your hair look smoother and shinier even after just one use, thanks to ingredients like ceramides. Just ask one of the 24,000 reviewers who helped give this product a 4.4-star rating. The formula is designed for all hair types and coats your locks to repair damaged and over-processed hair for a fraction of the price of a salon treatment. One reviewer noted, “If you care about your hair at all BUY THIS.”

10 A Magic Hair Conditioner That Works In 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon This moisturizing hair conditioner will make your strands silky and shiny in just eight seconds. Shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds, then rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair, without adding any weight. It has more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.4-star review.

11 This Pencil Eyeliner That Won’t Smudge At All CLIO Sharp So Simple Pencil Eye Liner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you prefer pencil eyeliner, try this Amazon Choice that’s under $10. The nano-thin pencil tip is self-sharpening (just give it a twist) and makes it easy to apply — even if you’re doing a precise cat eye. It’s designed to stay put all day: and it’s resistant to water, smudges, and sweat. It’s available in six shades.

12 An Under-Eye Cream That Reviewers Love RoC Under Eye Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon This under-eye cream offers impressive results but is gentle on your eyes. It’s made with retinol to smooth the skin under your eyes and help eliminate dark circles. The hypoallergenic cream has earned more than 15,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for “eye treatments.” The price is hard to beat, but you better act fast — this baby sells out quickly.

13 This Creamy Highlighter That Comes In Six Shades Physicians Formula Butter Highlighter Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking for that dewy glow that only makeup artists seem to perfect? Just try this butter highlighter. This cream-to-powder formula is designed to smooth your skin and brighten your features. It gives you a luminous glow that looks natural and fresh and also works to soften and condition your skin at the same time. It’s available in six shades.

14 These Face Masks Made With Soothing Plant Extracts LAPCOS Cica Sheet Masks (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Skip the facial and try these at-home face masks that work so well. The bamboo masks are made with Centella Asiatica or Cica — which can help regenerate skin cells for a healthier complexion. The soothing plant extract calms the skin while nourishing it and helping it to build a protective barrier. Not only does it moisturize your skin, but it deep cleans it as well to reduce redness and future damage.

15 A Facial Exfoliant That Hydrates And Cleans Paula's Choice Gentle Facial Exfoliator Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers (and this pick has more than 45,000 of them) love this facial exfoliator because it does it all: unclogs and shrinks pores, brightens your complexion, removes impurities, and hydrates. The gentle, non-abrasive exfoliant is made up of BHA, salicylic acid, and green tea, which exfoliate your skin, cleanse it, and soothe any sensitivities, respectively. Plus, it’s only $10 — which is why it’s hard to keep stocked.

16 An Oil-Based Cleanser That Removes Makeup And Dirt Kose Speedy Cleansing Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re not so great about taking your makeup off before bed, try this speedy cleansing oil. This oil-based cleanser removes makeup, oil, dirt, and sebum that’s blocking your pores. One five-star review cited, “This cleanser is fabulous - it absolutely takes off all make-up, all mascara, and traces of it, all in one go. My favorite thing about it is that, as a mother of 3 who is always tired and just wants to go to bed, this gets my face clean in no time, without a lot of hassle.”

17 An Aluminum-Free Deodorant That Really Works Native Natural Deodorant Amazon $12 See On Amazon Finding a natural deodorant that actually works can be tricky, but this vegan deodorant has earned more than 18,000 reviews. It’s made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or talc and is instead made with coconut oil, probiotics, tapioca, and shea butter. It has the same convenient consistency and container that makes application a breeze. It keeps you smelling fresh all day and it comes in 11 scents.

18 The All-Day Matte Lipstick That Nourishes Your Lips NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Liquid Lipstick Amazon $6 See On Amazon This long-lasting lipstick sells out quickly because reviewers love it so much — it’s earned more than 11,000 reviews. It has a matte finish and comes in 24 bold colors. The formula is lightweight and infused with avocado oil and vitamin E to nourish your lips. It’s waterproof and stays on all day. One reviewer noted, “This product somehow managed to make a true black matte lip [...] and just a few wipes and it’s gone.”

19 These Flare Faux Lashes That Are Ultra Lightweight Ardell Multipack False Lashes Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone loves long lashes, but not all faux lashes are created equally. This kit gives you natural-looking lashes instantly. It comes with four pairs of sterilized natural hair lashes that are soft and lightweight. This style features extra-fine fibers that are layered in a criss-cross and flare out slightly. The lashes are longer on the outer corner to create a luxurious look. There are also three other styles from which you can choose.

20 A Hand And Body Scrub That Exfoliates And Hydrates SheaMoisture Hand and Body Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon Say goodbye to dull skin thanks to this hand and body illuminating scrub. It’s made with coconut oil, hibiscus flower, and shea butter to naturally exfoliate your skin. It gently removes dead skin and moisturizes it all at once. You’ll notice smoother, more radiant skin after one use, according to one reviewer. Best of all? It’s only $9.

21 The Nail Polish That Looks Professional After One Coat Revlon Ultra HD Snap Nail Color Amazon $8 See On Amazon It can be hard to find a nail polish that competes with salon-quality brands, but this full-coverage nail polish is a worthy opponent. It’s made to give you a professional-looking, opaque manicure in just one coat. Plus it’s vegan — made with 78% natural ingredients like hydrating shea butter and botanicals and free of 20 controversial polish ingredients. It comes in 22 fun shades and has a flat brush and ergonomic cap that make painting (even with your non-dominant hand) a breeze.

22 This $4 Mascara That Is A Cult Classic Maybelline New York Washable Mascara (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a quality mascara that adds definition, length, and volume to your lashes. This drug store favorite comes two in a pack and reviewers love the results. The formula is available in washable, waterproof, brown, black, and clear — which doubles as a brow gel. The classic bristle brush enhances your lashes just as well, if not better, than the expensive brands at your favorite beauty store and this pick has earned nearly 30,000 reviews.

23 An Acne Cover That Heals Blemishes While You Sleep Nexcare Acne Cover (36-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted acne with these acne covers that work surprisingly well. These patches are non-medicated, but create a breathable layer over blemishes to keep them clean. They absorb any excess oil or pus on your skin and promote healing by reducing any picking or popping. This pack of 36 has earned more than 20,000 reviews. Just put one on your blemish while you sleep and wake up with clearer skin.

24 This Moisturizer That Makes Your Skin Smooth Acure Dewy All Day Moisturizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This all-day moisturizer is suitable for all skin types and works to even out your skin tone. This vegan formula is made with unicorn root, glycolic acid, and hempseed oil, which moisturizes and resurfaces your skin gently, leaving smoother skin behind. It has earned nearly 6,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.

25 A Nightly Moisturizer That Reduces Redness Overnight Cetaphil Redness Relieving Night Moisturizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This redness-relieving night moisturizer has earned nearly 20,000 reviews because of how well it works. It’s formulated for red-prone skin and works to continuously hydrate any dryness while you sleep. It’s made with licorice extract and caffeine to soothe redness and nourish without clogging pores. You’ll wake up with skin that’s less dry, less red, and more hydrated.

26 This Vegan Lip and Blush Two-In-One That’s Buildable Honest Beauty Crème Cheek Blush Amazon $11 See On Amazon This multipurpose makeup is wildly popular because it saves time and money. The secret? You can use it as both blush and lipstick. The vegan formula melts into your skin for a dewy glow and comes in four shades. Plus, it’s free of parabens, paraffin, petrolatum, and talc. One of the more than 4,000 reviewers noted, “It’s sheer but definitely buildable. I LOVE the consistency as it leaves a dewy/glowy finish which works with my skin as it’s on the drier side. And the smell is mild but sooo lovely!”

27 The Tanning Drops That Add A Glow To Your Face L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze for Face Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a little color to your face with these self-tanning drops that give you a remarkably buildable tan. The fragrance-free drops are made with hyaluronic acid, which moisturizes your skin while tanning it. Add five to seven drops to your moisturizer and you’ll notice a streak-free tan in no time.

28 This Pore Scrub Stick That Shrinks Pores TONYMOLY Tako Pore Scrub Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cute little gadget is surprisingly good at extracting impurities from your skin. The pore scrub stick is made with black mud, plant extracts, and charcoal, which help pull out blackheads, whiteheads, excess sebum, and dirt from your pores. Just roll the stick over areas of your face with enlarged pores. You can use it up to four times a week to manage stubborn blackheads and pores.

29 This Cream Eyeshadow That Lasts For 24 Hours Revlon Colorstay Creme Eye Shadow Amazon $6 See On Amazon This creme eye shadow has a subtle shimmer that will wow wherever you go — plus it stays on for a long time. With more than 7,000 reviews, this crowd-favorite shadow is highly pigmented and comes in both matte and shimmer finishes. It’s waterproof and designed to stay on for 24 hours. The blendable formula is easy to apply and comes with a built-in brush (but your fingertips work just as well). Choose from 13 shades to match your style.

30 A Vitamin C Face Serum For An Even Complexion Timeless Skin Care Vitamin C + E Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you struggle with hyperpigmentation on your face, this vitamin C and E serum is for you. It is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that restore your skin and protect it from future environmental pollutants that may be damaging your skin. The hypoallergenic formula is lightweight and non-greasy, making it ideal for all skin types.

31 The Lavender Body Lotion That’s Effective And Relaxing Pacifica Body Lotion Amazon $8 See On Amazon This body lotion makes the list because it does more than just hydrate your skin — it smells incredible. The lavender scent, with hints of rose, is soothing and luxurious for any time of the day. This small $8 bottle provides the perfect way to wind down in the evening or create a calming space in the midst of a chaotic day. It’s lightweight, smooth, and safe for all skin types.

32 A Makeup Pen For Adding Faux Freckles KYDA Freckle Pens Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add some freckles to your face but skip the sun damage with this freckle makeup pen. This two-pack comes with a dark and light brown pen, each with a soft dot tip that makes it easy to draw on small freckles to give you a sun-kissed look. This makeup is waterproof and natural-looking, plus it’s made with skin-safe ingredients.

33 The Lipstick That Provides A Personalized Shade Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t get over this science-based lipstick that creates a custom color depending on who is wearing it. The gloss goes on clear and reacts to your lip's natural pH levels to create its own shade of pink. It’s made with real chrysanthemum flowers and vitamins that nourish your lips and keep the color on for hours. Not to mention the lipstick itself is a work of art.

34 This Creamy Contour Palette That’s Easy To Use Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette Amazon $9 See On Amazon Enhance your face’s natural structure with this contour palette that comes with an easy-to-understand application guide. If you’ve been intimidated in the past by contouring your makeup — this palette is a good place to start. It has three different shades, one to contour, one to sculpt, and one to illuminate. They’re each oil-free, creamy, and designed to define your cheekbones, nose, and jawline.

35 The Scar-Treating Body Oil With 100,000 Reviews Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon People pay thousands of dollars to treat scars and stretch marks, but this crowd favorite (with more than 100,000 reviews) body oil works just as well. It’s made with natural oils, including chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils, plus vitamin A, which is clinically proven to repair damaged skin. It can help with scars from surgery, injury, acne, C-sections, and pregnancy, and can also help to even out your skin tone. According to many reviewers, one bottle lasts several months.

36 This Primer That Preps Skin For Makeup e.l.f. Luminous Putty Primer Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you have dry skin, it can be hard to apply face makeup without drying out your skin, but this putty primer is made just for you. The lightweight and silky primer is made with hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen to hydrate skin and leave a velvety texture for your makeup to grip onto. Apply it all over to lay a moisturizing base under your makeup for the day without worrying about flaky or dry skin.

37 A Clear Lash Serum That Boosts Growth Quickly COVERGIRL Lash Blast Transparent Serum Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tame your lashes with this transparent lash serum that you put on before your mascara. This must-buy product conditions your eyelashes, making them stronger and more manageable. One review cited just how quickly she saw results: “I’ve been using this for 9 days and I can already see a difference in my lashes. A few that had fallen out and had grown in shorter than the others have finally started to get longer. My lashes also feel softer and seem less prone to breakage.”

38 This Bar Soap Made With Almonds That Exfoliates L'Occitane Cleansing and Exfoliating Soap Amazon $6 See On Amazon This bar of soap washes off the grime of the day while exfoliating dry and rough skin. The secret is that it’s made with ground almond shells that act as natural exfoliants while flaking off dirt and oil. Your skin will feel cleaner and softer after just one use. Not to mention, it smells amazing. One five-star review noted, “OMG, this soap smells delicious! It's so good I almost don't want to use it!”

39 A Three-In-One Cleansing Bar For Brighter Skin Urban Skin Even Tone Cleansing Bar Amazon $13 See On Amazon This three-in-one cleansing bar can be used as a face wash, exfoliant, or brightening mask. This bestselling product helps to even out your skin tone and eliminate dark spots. It has a light tea tree and licorice scent that's relaxing and lathers easily.

40 This Hair-Washing Duo For Thicker Strands OGX Biotin & Collagen Shampoo & Conditioner Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reviewers love this biotin and collagen shampoo and conditioner set because it makes your hair fuller and thicker. It’s infused with biotin and collagen, which gives each individual strand of hair a boost of moisture. You can use it on color-treated hair or hair of any texture. Your hair will feel smoother and more manageable after just one use.

41 These Exfoliating Foot Masks For Baby-Smooth Heels ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pamper yourself at home with this cult-favorite foot mask, which boasts more than 31,000 reviews and gets rid of dry skin on your feet. But you better hurry: they sell out quickly. They’re made with exfoliating plant extracts and soothing lavender to treat dry and callused feet while offering a pleasant spa-like scent. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

42 The Green-Toned Primer That Hides Any Redness Touch in Sol Primer Base Amazon $16 See On Amazon Minimize redness with this green-toned primer that’s designed to set a base for the rest of your makeup. Not only does it relieve redness, but it also covers pores and evens out your skin tone. It leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth thanks to its natural ingredients that include pumpkin seed oil, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid.

43 A Cleansing Oil That’s Safe For Ultra-Sensitive Skin Bioderma Cleansing Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shoppers with sensitive skin will love this cleansing oil that’s safe for your face and body. Even if you have ultra-sensitive or very dry skin, this gentle cleanser is still recommended to use twice daily. The oily gel foams as you lather it onto your skin. In addition to cleaning your skin, it increases hydration and helps to restore the skin’s barrier. It’s earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.6-star review.

44 This Flake-Free Mascara That’s A Total Steal L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Mascara Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t need to drop $30 on mascara to get clump-free, long lashes. This under-$10 pick works just as well by adding both volume and length to your eyelashes without any flaking or smudging. The soft, wavy brush has more than 200 bristles that create a fuller, more natural look. It’s available in a few shades, as well as waterproof and washable options.

45 A Deep-Cleaning Face Mask With Purifying Clay innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Achieve that post-facial clean feeling with the cost of a professional facial thanks to this deep-cleansing cream mask. It’s made with finely-ground, hardened volcanic lava, which absorbs oil, as well as lactic acid that exfoliates dead skin. It purifies and shrinks your pores, leaving your skin feeling like a million bucks — for just $15.