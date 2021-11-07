Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 43 Chic Things That Are So Cheap

The best things in life are free, or so the saying goes. Well, I’m willing to hedge a bet that the second best things in life are cheap. They may not cost much, but the things that make life more enjoyable are the things of most value to you, which of course includes your favorite clothing items. I can’t go a week without my favorite sweatshirt, a beloved knit cardigan, or my best-fitting jeans — but that doesn’t mean they cost me an arm and a leg (pun intended).

It should come as no surprise that Amazon is home to many, many clothing items that are sure to become MVPs in your closet. These pieces deliver on style and comfort but won’t break the bank. These budget-friendly items range from this cute and casual sweatshirt and jogger set to this work-appropriate floral dress — both items that can go a long way in your wardrobe. And Amazon customers know a great deal when they see it, so you’d better snap them up ASAP or they’re sure to sell out. Scroll onward to continue reading about these 43 chic-but-cheap things that are already Amazon reviewer approved — trust me, you won’t want to be the one who misses out.

1 These Comfy Cropped Yoga Pants With Built-In Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These flared crop pants are perfect for lounging about the house or squeezing in a light workout. They’re high-waisted, made from moisture-wicking fabric, and best of all, they have not one, but two generously sized pockets for your phone, credit cards, AirPods, and other essentials. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

2 This Tie-Waist Dress Is Ready For All The Fall Activities R. Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair this tie-waist sweater dress with a pair of tall boots and a matching bag, and you’ve got a seasonal ensemble that’s both comfortable and stylish. The bell sleeves and waist detailing add a little flair to this versatile piece that looks just as good at family dinner as it does at happy hour — and there are so many bright colors to choose from, you’ll want to stock up for every occasion. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

3 A Trendy Faux Shearling Coat To Keep You Warm & Cozy PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $38 See On Amazon Cozy up for your next outing in this faux shearling coat complete with double-breasted buttons and an oversized collar. You’ll feel like a the most fashion-forward teddy bear in town wrapped up in the fluffiest coat that $38 can buy you. Reviewers recommend ordering one size up for a looser fit with room to layer a sweater underneath and bundle up for colder weather. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

4 This Casual-Cute Sweater Has Texture & Movement With Eye-Catching Details ANRABESS Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a split hem silhouette, batwing sleeves, and a chunky turtleneck, this waffle-knit tunic top is perfect to throw on and go on those days when nothing in your closet seems appealing. Pair it with leggings or slim-fit jeans for a casual-chic look that moves with you. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

5 This V-Neck Dress Is The Perfect Length For Work, School, & Play Daily Ritual Lived-In Cotton V-Neck Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lived-in cotton V-neck dress is the Goldilocks of casual dresses: not too fitted and not too boxy. The nearly knee-grazing dress offers a simple silhouette that Amazon reviewers just can’t get enough of. One said, “I’ll be wearing this all fall and winter!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

6 A Pair Of Timeless Straight-Leg Jeans From Levi’s Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep it classic in these Levi Strauss & Co straight leg jeans. They’re classic denim from a reputable brand in an easy-to-wear fit — and with a sub-$30 price tag. The mid-rise cut and wide variety of sizes make these jeans an obvious choice for everyday wear. Available sizes: 2 Short – 28 Long

Available colors: 2

7 This Button-Down Shirt Is Perfect For Your Return To The Office Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Business casual ain’t got nothing on you in this poplin shirt. With a slightly loose fit and a lived-in feel right out of the box, this lightweight button down fits true to size, according to reviews, and is easy to pair with jeans, slacks, or an office-appropriate skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 11

8 These Leggings With Over 55,000 Positive Ratings Come In 55 Colors SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Let’s face it: Leggings are an essential these days, and it’s tough to find good quality pairs that don’t break the bank. Enter these high-waisted leggings that are soft, comfortable, and stay up. Over 55,000 shoppers give these a stamp of approval, and with a $14 price tag and dozens of colors to choose from, these leggings are a no-brainer. Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

Available colors: 55

9 This Warm Winter Beanie Helps Protect Your Hair From Breakage Grace Eleyea Satin-Lined Wool Beanie Amazon $45 See On Amazon Just like you protect your textured hair while sleeping and showering, you can do the same while bundled up for winter weather. This satin-lined wool beanie will not only keep your head toasty in the snow, but help keep your curls, braids, or protective style intact and prevent breakage. One reviewer wrote: “This is the best thing for protecting my hairstyle & keeping my head warm at the same time. I like the fact that the lining can be adjusted & tied.”

10 This Tunic-Length Button Down Is 100% Cotton & So Easy To Style Woman Within Plus Size Perfect Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This relaxed-fit button down is perfect for elevating your everyday wear. It has a slightly longer silhouette and a loose fit throughout the torso, so you can wear it as is or do a French tuck to cinch it at the waist. Plus, it’s made from breathable cotton that will keep you comfortable all day long. Available sizes: Medium Plus – 4X

Available patterns: 30

11 These Comfortable Slip Ons Are Nearly Identical Alternatives To A Much More Expensive Brand DailyShoes Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These slip-on Vans lookalike sneakers are ideal to, well, slip on as you’re running out the door. If a ballet flat and a casual sneaker got married, they would make these casual slip ons that look great with jeans, leggings, or even a T-shirt dress. The rubber sole and comfortable fit makes them ideal for travel as well, and they’re easy to slide on and off through airport security. Available sizes: 5-11

Available patterns: 17

12 A Sleek 2-Piece Set For Lounging, Errands, Or WFH PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Jogger Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon This two-piece jogger set represents the best of what the athleisure trend has given us: A no-effort ensemble that’s comfortable enough to sleep in, but still looks put together and fashionable outside of the house. Pair this solid-colored set with your favorite sneakers, and watch the compliments roll in without even trying. Reviewers recommend buying one size up from your normal size for a slightly oversized and cozy fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

Available patterns: 33

13 A Bold, Stretchy Wrap For Styling Your Hair The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Head Wrap Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wrap your hair any way you please with this ribbed stretch head wrap from The Wrap Life. There are several tutorial videos available on the seller’s main page to show you how to style this wrap, which is made from stretchy polyester and spandex in several bold shades. It’s beginner-friendly, so even if you’re new to wrapping your hair, you’ll be able to finesse this one with ease. Available colors: 5

14 This Not-So-Basic Cotton Sweater Affordable Enough To Buy In Every Color Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This lightweight crew neck sweater can be worn in so many ways and comes in even more colors. With a simple crew neck and a close-but-comfortable fit, this sweater will surely prove to become a hero piece in your closet. Available sizes: 3x-Small Slim – XX Large

Available patterns: 45

15 For $30, These Yoga Joggers Compete With High-End Brands CRZ Yoga Lightweight Joggers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the studio or hitting up Target, these lightweight yoga joggers will keep you calm, cool, and collected. The quick-drying polyester blend wicks moisture away so you’ll be comfortable, even during hot yoga, and there’s a drawstring waistband for a flexible fit. One reviewer wrote, “The legs are slimmer than a lot of joggers so you don’t feel like you’re wearing clown pants...Overall, a great alternative to Lululemon or Athleta pants.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X Large

Available patterns: 31

16 This Sleek Evening Bag Is Perfect For Stashing Your Stuff On A Night Out Dasein Faux-Suede Evening Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon No need to splurge on an expensive bag to look your best on a night out — this faux suede evening bag with elegant gold detailing will run you less than $25. Choose black for a classic look that won’t let you down or choose from one of the 15 other bright colors and patterns to match your ensemble. It’s got a fabric interior roomy enough for your phone, a small wallet, lipstick, and more, with a magnetic snap closure. Available patterns: 16

17 This Cozy Camel Scarf Perfect For Winter Weather MaaMgic Large Soft Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon No cold weather outfit is complete without this luxe fringed camel scarf. Made from a super soft cotton and polyester blend that feels like cashmere and looks way more luxe than its price tag. This extra-long scarf is great for wrapping around yourself and will make you look and feel put together. Use it as a scarf throughout winter or as a wrap with an evening dress on a special occasion. Available colors: 17

18 An Affordable Pair Of Stylish Gold Hoops — With A Twist PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Twisted Rope Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Elegance is the name of the game with these gold-plated twisted hoop earrings. Use them to accessorize any basic outfit and kick it up a notch. They’re plated in 14K gold with a hypoallergenic sterling silver post, so they’re safe even for those with metal sensitivities. Available colors: 3

19 This Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress Is Cozy Chic Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t want to walk around town in this turtleneck sweater dress feeling like they’re wrapped in a warm blanket all day long? Layer it over sheer tights with boots, or with a pair of leggings for a more casual look. One reviewer called it, “The best winter cozy dress,” while another said “This has got to be my favorite piece of clothing that I own right now.” Available sizes: Small – X Large

Available patterns: 24

20 This Cropped Racerback Tank For Lounging, Working Out, Or Going Out Meladyan Ribbed Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Once you start buying this ribbed crop top, you’ll want one in every color (and there are tons to choose from). Why? Because this simple tank is comfortable, so easy to wear, and appropriate for many different occasions. Rock it at home with your favorite sweats, at the gym with leggings, on a night out with high-waisted jeans and a jacket, with a skirt at brunch...you get the idea. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available patterns: 32

21 An Easy-To-Wear Maxi Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Daily Ritual Short Sleeved Crewneck Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon All you need for a killer, zero-effort look is this short-sleeved crewneck maxi dress, your favorite pair of sneakers or sandals, and a lightweight jacket. That’s a surefire recipe for comfort and cuteness at the next concert you attend, casual Friday at the office, or dinner with friends. The breezy silhouette of this dress, plus the calf-height slit up the side, make it easy to dress up or down, and guarantee you won’t be tugging at your clothes all night long. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 12

22 This Plaid Mini Skirt Gives Off All The Dark Academia Vibes Floerns Plaid Mini Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Regardless of your graduation date, you can lean into the back-to-school vibes in this fall-appropriate plaid mini skirt. Tuck in your favorite sweater or turtleneck for a timeless, academia-chic look that can take you from the classroom to a study session. Several variations on the gray plaid print are available, all in a high-waisted, mid-thigh cut that makes them easy to slip on with tights or on their own. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available patterns: 8

23 A Long-Sleeve Henley That Goes With Practically Everything PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeved Henley Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s nothing basic about this long sleeved ribbed henley shirt, though it’s sure to become your new favorite top. Featuring form-fitting ribbed fabric with a half button design, you can style it with jeans, tucked into a midi skirt, or even with a T-shirt over the top for an on-trend layered look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

24 This Boho-Inspired Black Floral Dress With Details Galore Floerns Tie Neck Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon There’s lots to love about this tie-neck long sleeve dress from the mock neck to the A-line silhouette and knee-grazing length. Plus, with inclusive sizing and several warm, boho-chic prints to choose from, you might just have to get more than one — and for the price, who could blame you? Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

Available patterns: 11

25 This Cable Knit Sweater Vest Is Straight Out Of Prep School In The Best Way Gihuo Sweater Vest Amazon $26 See On Amazon With the addition of this preppy-adjacent cable knit sweater vest, you’ve transformed an average outfit into a trendy look that’s perfect for chillier seasons. Wear it with corduroys and a turtleneck to channel Princess Diana or on its own for a saucier look à la runway royalty Kendall Jenner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

26 This Knit Sweater With Understated Details Hits The Cozy-Chic Mark Gaberly Batwing Sleeve Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s easy to understand why nearly 5,000 shoppers give this batwing sleeve sweater five stars. Between the timeless boat neck and tapered batwing sleeves, this is a staple piece that belongs in every closet. Walk, don’t run, because your favorite color of this warm sweater is sure to go fast. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 30

27 A Loose-Fitting Workout Top For Yoga, Running, & More CRZ Yoga Long Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Stay comfortable and covered while exercising with the help of this long-sleeve workout top. The loose-fitting shirt is ideal for outdoor runs, low-intensity classes, or for anyone who just prefers a little more coverage during their workouts. It hits at approximately hip-length and is made from super soft Pima cotton that will breathe and move with you. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

28 A Set Of Four Skinny Belts To Accessorize Any Outfit WERFORU Skinny Belt (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cinch your outfit together with any of the retro-inspired belts included in this four-pack. The set of skinny belts offers four colors, and each one has a lot of stretch and an interlocking golden buckle. A few different colorways are available to coordinate with all your skirts, dresses, jeans, and sweaters. Available sizes: Fits Waist 23-30” & Fits Waist 31-42”

Available colors: 8

29 This Fleece Jacket Is The Perfect Medium-Weight Layer For Winter Outings Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon This polar fleece jacket makes the perfect layer for outdoor winter activities. Over 17,000 Amazon customers love its mid-weight, cozy fabric with a full-length zipper, and one reviewer reported that the jacket is “super soft and...a bit warmer than I expected.” Even the two pockets zip up, so you can secure your belongings inside without fear. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 18

30 This Swingy Ruffled Dress That’s Comfortable To Wear Happy Sailed Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Dress for the moment in this long-sleeve ruffled dress complete with bell sleeves, tiered ruffles, and a deep V-neck. It’s perfect for weddings, photoshoots, and other formal occasions, and shows off just enough skin to keep things fun and flirty. Not to mention, you can’t go wrong with any of the adorably boho patterns and the keyhole opening at the back. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available patterns: 17

31 This Versatile Tote Makes For A Sleek Everyday Essentials Bag Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nothing pulls together an outfit quite like this metallic faux leather tote bag. It’s more than large enough for all your everyday essentials, including a laptop or tablet, wallet, and makeup bag, and has a magnetic closure to keep everything secure. Use it as your work or school bag for an elegant upgrade from your usual backpack. Available colors: 162

32 A Pair Of Super Soft Flared Pants Made For Lounging In Style SATINA High-Waisted Flare Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can ditch your old college sweats for these high-waisted palazzo pants the next time you’re lounging around the house, working from home, or running a quick errand. With a supportive high waistband and a fun flare at the ankle, these are the bell bottoms of loungewear. And to top it off, they’re buttery-soft and backed by over 12,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 16

33 These Affordable & Classic Sunglasses For Year-Round Sun Protection SOJOS Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re like me and you’re always losing or breaking your sunglasses, it’s hard to justify buying expensive, brand-name pairs. Luckily these square polarized sunglasses fit the criteria of being affordable, cute, and protective. The geometric metal frame looks good on a wide variety of face shapes, and blocks 100% of the harmful UVA and UVB rays that can damage your eyes. Choose from classic black lenses or fun colors like pink and blue to add a little personality to your look. Available colors: 10

34 An Everyday T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear In So Many Ways Daily Ritual Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon For less than $20, you can become the proud owner of this boxy pocket T-shirt dress, a slinky, easy-to-wear piece that’s perfect for everyday wear. One reviewer called it a “comfy staple with great versatility,” which is a great way to sum it up: You can pair it with sneakers and a leather jacket for an edgier look, or make it a little more professional with flats and jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 12

35 This Adorable Multi-Pack Of Trendy Hair Clips SYEENIFY Hair Clips (20 Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With the wide variety of clips included in this 20-pack, you’re sure to find at least one to match every outfit. Use them functionally to hold your hair back while getting ready, to clip back loose strands, or to accessorize an already-chic updo. The pack includes a number of resin tortoiseshell barrettes in assorted colors, several pearl clips and pins, and a few subtle metal pins.

36 A Pleated Maxi Skirt Complete With Ruffles & Pockets EXLURA High Waisted Polka Dot Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll look and feel like a million bucks in this charming high-waisted polka dot maxi skirt. The classic silhouette features a fun, ruffled waistband, and looks great dressed up with heels or booties or dressed down with sandals. One reviewer wrote: “This skirt has beautiful pleating and falls in a very flattering way. I love the elastic waistband and pockets!” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 11

37 This Baggy, Casual Linen Jumpsuit With Pockets & Cuffed Hems Gihuo Loose Linen Jumpsuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slightly oversized, comfortable, and easy to throw on over everything — what’s not to love about this loose linen jumpsuit? Layer them over a T-shirt, bra top, or a sweater for cooler weather: This jumpsuit is breathable and easy to layer year-round. One reviewer wrote “I purposefully bought this item a size up because I’m 20 weeks pregnant and wanted to have these baggy to grow into and just for comfort...They fit amazing and I get compliments on them everywhere I go.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

38 This Bold, Striped Maxi Dress With Pockets Longyuan Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Be the best dressed at holiday gatherings in this eye-catching maxi dress. The empire waistline, floor-length skirt and long sleeves will make sure you’re warm but still looking stylish. And to top it off, there are even pockets sewn into this stretchy piece. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 43

39 These Tortoiseshell Claw Clips To Hold Your Hair Back In Style MagicSky Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon We’ve all felt that mid-day moment of frustration when you just need your hair out of your face right then and there. Keep this four-pack of tortoiseshell claw clips on hand, and you’ll be prepared for that moment and look cute doing it. They’re large enough to use even with long, thick hair and won’t leave a crease so you can take them out whenever you wish. Available sizes: Regular – Large

Available colors: 3

40 These Classic Ballet Flats Are Comfortable, Easy To Wear, & Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ballet flats are practically a necessity in every professional wardrobe, and why splurge on an expensive pair when these ballet flats offer similar quality at such a good price? They’re cheap enough to buy multiple pairs at once, and come in so many colors and patterns that you can surely find one to match all your favorite clothing pieces. With a classic shape and a supportive, synthetic sole, they’re comfortable enough to wear every weekday. Available sizes: 5 – 15 Wide

Available patterns: 24

41 This High-Neck Blouse With An Eye-Catching Floral Print Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon A tiny keyhole opening in the back is just one of the many fashionable details of this high-neck chiffon blouse. A ruffled mock neck and slightly sheer floral fabric make it elegant and appropriate for work or play. Layer a blazer over the top, or tuck it into your favorite skirt to show off the lantern sleeve and bold print. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available patterns: 27

42 This Faux Leather Jacket Gives Any Outfit A Timeless Edge Olivia Miller Faux Leather Jacket Amazon $47 See On Amazon A good jacket is always worth the investment, and this faux leather version is no exception. It goes with almost everything and gives your outfits a classic, cool edge, so it’ll go a long way in your wardrobe for years to come. The moto-style jacket comes with snap detailing on the collar and a zipper closure, and it’s even machine washable to make care easy. Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 27