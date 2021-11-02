One of the biggest “dad” trends of the ‘90s besides chunky-soled sneakers was the sweater vest. Though it started as a somewhat stuffy and definitely preppy fatherly look, the fashion-forward set quickly took over, reclaiming it as their own.

Sweater vests are the cozy layer that still allows room to breathe, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe for transitional seasons. Later it on top of a longer button-down, slip it on with a boxy T-shirt, or choose to wear a shrunken version without anything underneath at all.

If you’re looking for styling inspo, just turn to runway models or street style stars. Kendall Jenner wore hers by itself, making it the ultimate flirty cropped piece. Harry Styles layered his under a button-down shirt, adding a cozy, polished vibe to his full look. Even Princess Diana got in on the fun, styling her look with a full white skirt for a romantic take on prep.

Ahead, check out some styling inspiration from your favorite celebrities and fashion mavens, and then shop a few vests for yourself, just in time for Fall.

Kendall Jenner’s Sweater Vest Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In October in NYC, Kendall Jenner chose to forgo any undershirt at all, wearing a sweater vest as a revealing top and turning the original trend on its head.

Harry Styles’ Sweater Vest Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Harry Styles channeled British style icon, the late Princess Diana, with his sheep —opting for a sweater vest style instead of her long-sleeved version.

V-Neck Sweater Vest V-Neck Sweater Vest H&M Size XS-XXL $18 See on H&M Go boxy with an oversized knit for ease of wear.

Button Knit Sweater Vest Dolphin Button Knit Vest & Other Stories Size XS-L $89 See on & Other Stories Choose a bright color to add a pop to your winter neutrals.

Cable Knit Sweater Vest Cable Knit Vest Zara Size S-L $40 See on Zara Keep it chunky with a cable-knit for shrunken or oversized layers alike.

Striped Sweater Vest Molly Goddard Blair Striped Wool Vest Net-a-Porter Size XS-XL $430 See on Net-a-Porter Be bold with color, wearing a sweater vest as a shirt or an extra layer.

Cashmere Sweater Vest Allude Cashmere Vest Net-a-Porter Size XS-L $300 See on Net-a-Porter Keep it simple with a light knit that will go with everything in your closet, from white jeans to a black pencil skirt.

Ribbed Sweater Vest Isabel Marant Étoile Megan Sweater Shopbop Size 34-44 $440 See on Shopbop For a layering piece, choose one with open sides for an updated silhouette.

Scoop Neck Sweater Vest Staud Kind Top Shopbop Size S-XL $195 See on Shopbop Go for a scoop neck (and back) for more of a knit tank style.