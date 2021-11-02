Shopping
The "Ugly" '90s Dad Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing
Sweater vests are back.
One of the biggest “dad” trends of the ‘90s besides chunky-soled sneakers was the sweater vest. Though it started as a somewhat stuffy and definitely preppy fatherly look, the fashion-forward set quickly took over, reclaiming it as their own.
Sweater vests are the cozy layer that still allows room to breathe, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe for transitional seasons. Later it on top of a longer button-down, slip it on with a boxy T-shirt, or choose to wear a shrunken version without anything underneath at all.
If you’re looking for styling inspo, just turn to runway models or street style stars. Kendall Jenner wore hers by itself, making it the ultimate flirty cropped piece. Harry Styles layered his under a button-down shirt, adding a cozy, polished vibe to his full look. Even Princess Diana got in on the fun, styling her look with a full white skirt for a romantic take on prep.
Ahead, check out some styling inspiration from your favorite celebrities and fashion mavens, and then shop a few vests for yourself, just in time for Fall.
