Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Cute Underwear That Seem Expensive But Are Actually So Cheap

Everyone has a different morning routine, but usually, that routine includes putting on underwear. After a while, your underwear starts to get worn out and dingy, and you’re due for a refresh. Stock up on some new underwear with one of these popular and beloved picks on Amazon.

If a thong is your preferred style, there are plenty of options from lacy pairs to more practical ones. But there’s no shame in going for the easy comfort of high-waisted, full-coverage underwear either, like these cotton briefs with thousands of five-star reviews.

Regardless of what type of underwear you choose, you’ll find plenty of comfortable and affordable options on this list.

1 These Briefs Made From A Lightweight Cotton Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep yourself cool and comfortable with these cotton bikini briefs that are breathable for all-day wear. They’re also tagless, so you won’t get irritated by that little piece of fabric. They’re available in two different quantity packs and are available in everything from plain neutrals to bright colors and patterns. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and selections: 33

2 These Bikini Hipsters With Plenty Of Stretch Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Bikini Cheeky Hipster Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This underwear is made from a nylon and spandex blend, so it’s got plenty of stretch for maximum comfort. It has a laser-cut edge that eliminates the issue of panty lines showing. “I wear a lot of leggings and they never show through those or my jeans!” praised one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-large

Available colors: 5

3 This Sporty Thong That’s Actually Comfortable INNERSY Cotton Sporty Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can actually be comfortable while wearing a thong with this pack of sporty thongs that have a thick waistband and are made from cotton. The thicker band ensures it won’t roll up throughout the day. “These are the most comfortable underoos I’ve ever worn,” raved one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

4 These Briefs With A Boyfriend Fit Hanes Boyfriend Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon There are some days when you just want to wear a comfortable pair of full coverage underwear, like these boyfriend-fit boxer briefs. They’re made from a blend of cotton and polyester and have a soft, tagless waistband. They come in a pack of three. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

5 This Period Underwear That’s Super Absorbent INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This underwear is super absorbent and designed to be worn on your period. If you have a light flow, you can wear them on your own, or if your flow is heavier you can wear them as backup instead of a panty liner. They come in a pack of three and look just like regular underwear, so no one can even tell. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

6 These Seamless Lacy Briefs Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon No one likes having their panty line show through their close. These seamless briefs eliminate panty lines, so you can wear tight clothes without revealing too much. The underwear is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, so they have plenty of stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

7 These Mid-Rise Thongs With A Criss-Cross Waistband Anna & Eric Criss Cross Mid Rise Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Everyone needs a saucy thong to wear every now and then. These mid-rise thongs have a lace criss-cross waistband while the rest of the underwear has a satiny finish. Wear them on a special night or just when you feel like spicing things up. They come in a pack of four or five, depending on which colors you want. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

8 Some Underwear Made From Sheer Lace KUKOME Lace Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This underwear is functional enough to wear out and about during the day, but cute enough to wear at night too. The underwear has lace covering the entire backside, as well as stretching around the front. Plus it has a cute little bow detail on the waistband. They come in a pack of five. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

9 A Barely-There Lace Thong ETAOLINE Lace Bow Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some underwear you have on hand purely because of the way it looks and makes you feel. This lacy underwear is perfect for when you want to wear something a little sexier, with scalloped edges and a bow on the back. They also have cutouts in the back. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 These Spandex Thongs That Have Plenty Of Stretch FINETOO High Waisted Thongs (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a spandex and polyester blend, these high-waisted thongs have plenty of stretch for comfortable, all-day wear. They also have a thick waistband that won’t roll over. “The quality is phenomenal, they are very comfortable and I forget I have them on,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

11 This Lace Underwear In A Boyshort Fit Barbra's Boyshort Pants (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Boyshort is one of the most comfortable cuts of underwear, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be alluring, too. This boyshort underwear is made entirely out of stretchy, comfortable lace. Plus they have over 11,000 reviews with one shopper writing that “they fit great and they seem like really good quality.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 2

12 A Sporty Pair Of Calvin Kleins Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a signature pair of Calvin Klein bikini underwear. This pair has the signature Calvin Klein wide waistband and is made from a cotton blend. One reviewer described it as “very breathable and soft but still sturdy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

13 These Seamless Thongs That Come In Colorful Patterns VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s a time and a place for neutral-colored underwear, but sometimes you just want fun colors and patterns. These seamless thongs come in a five-pack with multi-colored leopard print, so you can feel fun even if your outfit is plain on the outside. These also come in a variety of floral prints and other patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

14 This Everyday Underwear With 18,000 Fans Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon We all need a set of good, sturdy underwear that is comfortable enough to wear every day. This Fruit of the Loom underwear has a seamless design so you get full coverage without bulkiness underneath your clothes. It has over 18,000 positive reviews, with one shopper writing “They're soft, flattering, breathable, perfectly sized, and are incredibly comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 5

15 These Boyshorts With Lace Trim Detail Alyce Ives Intimates Seamless No Show Boyshort (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Lace trim can be a nice way to add a cute detail to your underwear without going overboard. This boyshort underwear has a lacy trim on the bottom and cute bow detail with a comfortable and full coverage fit. They’re made from a nylon and spandex blend that keeps you cool and has plenty of stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

16 This Absorbent Period Underwear That Still Has A Sensual Look Neione Period Underwear Amazon $25 See On Amazon We think of period underwear as something that’s pretty plain, but that doesn’t have to be the case. This boyshort cut period underwear has a lacy trim so you can still feel cute and confident even during your menstrual cycle. The underwear is absorbent so you can wear it in the place of tampons or a pad. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

17 Some Lace Underwear That Comes In A 12-Pack Alyce Ives Intimates Lace Underwear (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Underwear is something that you wear every day, so it’s nice to have it on hand in bulk. This lace underwear comes in a pack of 12, so you have nearly enough to last two weeks. They’re lace all the way around and have a thicker band so they stay in place. They come in an assortment of colors including neutral tones, black, and some fun colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

18 These Cotton Thongs That Are A Steal Pmrxi Cotton Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Even though they’re made of less fabric, a good thong can be expensive. But these cotton lace thongs come in a pack of 10 and cost less than $20. One reviewer even wrote that these are “comparable to Victoria's Secret at a much better price.” They’re made of a blend of cotton, nylon, and spandex. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

19 These Delicate Hipsters With Modest Stretch Wealurre Lace Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lacy seamless hipsters are an excellent choice if you’re looking for coverage with some extra allure. These delicate undies come in a bunch of different colors, and reviewers can’t get over how comfortable they are. “There are very comfortable and cute,” one wrote. “It's very hard to find cotton bikini panties with any embellishment. These offer cute classy lace on the edges, which I love.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

20 Some Boyshort Underwear That’s Perfect For Lounging Ellen Tracy Seamless Boyshort Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These stretchy boyshort panties are perfect for wearing while lounging around the house (either underneath your sweatpants or on their own). They’re made from a nylon spandex bend, so they’re stretchy and comfortable. “They fit perfectly and don’t ride up,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

21 These High-Waisted Briefs For Full Coverage Comfort Warner's No Pinching No Problems Briefs Amazon $12 See On Amazon This underwear may not be as sleek as some other pairs, but it does have the comfort factor, which is important. These full-coverage briefs have a high-waisted fit and are made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. “They stay exactly in place and create a smooth line at the waist,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 5 — 3XL-Plus

Available colors: 17

22 Some Lace Underwear That Won’t Give You Panty Lines Jessica Simpson Microfiber Lace Tanga Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon No one wants bulky panty lines showing through their clothing. This lacy underwear has a tanga cut, which is designed to reduce panty lines with a slender silhouette. The front of the underwear is made from a polyester blend fabric while the back has a lace panel. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

23 Some Seamless Underwear With A Double Waistband BeReady Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can wear this underwear with leggings or yoga pants because it has a seamless design and split straps that help mitigate panty lines. They come in a pack of six and are made from nylon and spandex fabric. “Very comfortable, stylish practical and don't show any lines or tugs,” wrote one shopper. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

24 This Boyshort Underwear Reviewer Are Calling “The Best Underwear Ever” Maidenform Dream Cotton Lace Boyshort Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a lightweight lace waistband and comfortable boyshort fit, it’s no wonder that this cotton blend underwear has plenty of fans. One reviewer even wrote that they are “maybe the best underwear ever,” praising them for their comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 28

25 This Underwear With Over 40,000 Five-Star Ratings Warner's Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Shoppers are loving this three-pack of hipster underwear, so much so that they’ve given them over 40,000 five-star ratings. They have a wide waistband and plenty of stretch throughout. One reviewer wrote, “I love the comfort and simple yet feminine look with the lace.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

26 These V-Shaped Cotton Thongs FINETOO Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It seems that when it comes to thongs, there are people that wear them exclusively and others that never wear them at all. If you’re part of the former, then you’ll love this seven-pack of thongs made from 95% cotton. (And if you’re in the latter group, maybe these will change your mind entirely.) They have a v-shaped designed and are made from ribbed fabric. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

27 These Hipster Underwear With A Scalloped Edge Maidenform Cheeky Hipster Panties Amazon $12 See On Amazon This hipster underwear has scalloped lace edges that give it a fun and flirty look. Plus it comes in bright colors and patterns like leopard print and polka dots. They’re made from a nylon and spandex blend so they have plenty of give and stretch. Available sizes: 5 — 9, Medium — Large

Available colors: 21

28 Some Satin Underwear That Feels Like Silk ITAYAX Lace Silk Seamless Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Throw on a pair of this silky seamless underwear and you’re ready for a night out (or a special night in). They come in a set of three and have a soft satin fabric in the front and lace detail covering the back. “These are really comfortable, fit really well, don't ride up or fall down, and look great!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 3

29 These Basic Thongs That Have A Hint Of Stretch Amazon Essentials Modal Thong Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s always handy to have some basic thongs to wear under a dress or pants when you don’t want a panty line. These simple Amazon Essentials thongs come in a pack of four and are made from soft and stretchy modal fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7