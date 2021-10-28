Shopping for clothes online may be convenient, but being unable to try on anything is a real pain. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve purchased a pair of jeans only to discover that they don’t fit, which is why I’ve decided to only invest in stylish pieces that are always selling out, because they’ve been tested and vetted.

Luckily for both of us, Amazon has tons of fashionable picks at ultra-reasonable prices, and reviews reign supreme. Not only are the pieces I’ve selected for you stylish and affordable, but they also have stacks of reviews from customers. Case in point? These Levi’s boyfriend jeans that cost less than $35. Thousands of fans raved about their look and fit, with many leaving their measurements to help you make an informed decision. Or, if you’re in need of a fashionable jacket, make sure to check out the faux shearling one I’ve included. It’s almost always sold out when I take a look — if you act quickly, you might be able to grab one while it’s in stock.

Online shopping doesn’t have to be a gamble — and these bestselling Amazon fashion finds are proof. Keep scrolling for more.

1 These Cult Favorite Leggings With More Than 50,000 Reviews SATINA High Waisted Leggings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these high-waisted leggings a total hit with reviewers, but they also come in more than 50 options for color and length. Burgundy capris, full-length olive, and wild ginger are only some of the available options. Their buttery brushed fabric got especially high praise: one shopper went so far as to write, “these leggings are the SOFTEST leggings I have ever worn...by a landslide!” Available colors: 54

2 This Chic Oversized Turtleneck With Batwing Sleeves ANRABESS Batwing Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for a stylish sweater to keep you warm when temperatures dip low? Search no further than this one, made from a cozy viscose blend that one fan praised as being “comfier than cashmere.” Batwing sleeves give you room to breathe, while also being incredibly on-trend — and the oversized fit looks great paired with skinny jeans or leggings. Over 12,000 shoppers gave it five stars. Available colors: 29

3 A Cute T-Shirt That Won’t Break The Bank SweatyRocks Color-Block T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon For less than the price of lunch out with friends, you can grab this color-block tee. It has a slight crop that looks great when worn with high-waisted bottoms — and, with dozens of colors to choose from, you’re almost guaranteed to find one that suits your style. (Just ask the 5,000 shoppers who left glowing reviews.) Available colors: 27

4 This Chunky Button-Down Made From The Softest Corduroy Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with an oversized boyfriend shirt, and this one is made from textural corduroy that’ll have you standing out from the crowd. Cuffed sleeves and a front pocket make it look way more expensive than $32. Plus, you can wear it as a trendy shacket or even a loose bed shirt on cooler nights. Available colors: 32

5 A Shockingly Comfortable Skirt You Can Style For Any Occasion UrbanCoco Flared Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon With its flared style and a hint of spandex in the knit, this flared skirt is so comfy you’ll want to wear it everywhere. (If you’re looking for inspiration, check out the photo reviews from its 50,000 fans.) The elastic waistband automatically adjusts to fit your body, and there are zero buttons or zippers to deal with — simply pull it on and you’re ready to go. Available colors: 40

6 A Menswear-Inspired Blazer That Dresses Up Any Outfit Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Need to look a little dressier than usual? Just throw on this plaid boyfriend blazer. It’s so versatile that you can wear it with a T-shirt or even dress it up for work. The polyester knit won’t leave you feeling chilled in cold offices, and roll-tab sleeves add year-round versatility. Choose from black, white, or navy. Available colors: 3

7 The Yoga Tank That Went Viral On Tik Tok Lemedy Yoga Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not all workout tops are created equal — this one features a built-in bra and even helps wick away moisture to keep you dry. The light support is ideal for low-impact exercises, including yoga and Pilates class. Plus, it doubles as a cute crop top on recovery days and feels cozy-soft. With 43,000 ratings it boasts an impressive 4.5 stars from shoppers who swore it was “Lululemon without the price tag.” Available colors: 24

8 A Kicky Pleated Skirt That’s So On-Trend Right Now chouyatou High-Waisted Pleated Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re coming up with a fun preppy outfit or looking for school-friendly clothes, this pleated skirt has got you covered. Its pleats circle the entire skirt — not just the front — while the high-waisted cut and A-line silhouette pair effortlessly with all sorts of tops. Dress it down with white sneaks and a denim jacket or slip it over a chic blouse if you’re heading out. Anecdotally, reviewers also noted that it was also great for costumes. Available colors: 8

9 These Levi’s Jeans That Are Shockingly Affordable Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon A good pair of jeans can cost a pretty penny — luckily, this pair from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. is available for less than $35. They’re made from a cotton-polyester blend that has a touch of spandex for stretch, and the pockets are also functional instead of being sewn shut. Better still, all but two colorways feature waterless rinses, which are made with reduced waste for an eco-friendly footprint. Over 6,000 shoppers left enthusiastic ratings in their wake, with one self-described jean snob writing, “I LOVE these jeans! Super comfy, look great.” Available colors: 6

10 The Yoga Capris That Look Like Chic Culottes The Gym People Wide-Legged Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Love wearing leggings, but prefer a looser fit? Try on these yoga capris. The high-waisted cut is perfect for bending and twisting while you’re at the gym, while the loose bootleg style gives your legs room to breathe. “Soft touch and the length is exactly what I expected!” raved one reviewer. “Very comfortable.” With eye-catching tailored seams on each leg, they’re even sleek enough to dress up a touch. Available colors: 3

11 This Cropped Pullover With Gritty Distressed Seams Amazhiyu Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s not always cold enough for a full-size hoodie — so on days like those, reach for this cropped pullover. It’ll add a cozy layer of warmth to any outfit, yet the cotton-polyester blend it’s made from won’t turn you into a sweating mess. The exposed seams are grungy and laidback, adding a distressed edge that channels expensive loungewear. Available colors: 16

12 The V-Neck Tunic That Looks Like A Nordstrom Find Milumia Plus Size V-Neck Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen a version of this stylish top on more than one influencer. With a collared neckline and leggings-friendly hem, this tunic blouse is a must-have for casual days at work or just feeling put-together at home. The airy polyester crepe is soft and breathable, which helps keep you from getting too hot while you’re indoors. Plus, it comes in more than a dozen colors: pine, buttercup, blush, and more. Available colors: 13

13 This Silky Layering Tee With A Trendy Mock Turtleneck Verdusa Mock Neck Long-Sleeved Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most turtlenecks are too warm for me to wear comfortably — that’s why I’m absolutely in love with this mock neck version. You still get a higher neckline that looks cute with necklaces or oversized earrings, yet it comes without all that extra warmth owing to its buttery rayon knit. Plus, this one, in particular, comes in more than 15 rich shades. Available colors: 19

14 A Fan Favorite Jumpsuit That You Can Dress Up Or Down ANRABESS Short-Sleeved Dolman Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not sure what to wear? Just throw on this jumpsuit with pair of white kicks, and voilà — you instantly have a cute outfit for the day. You can easily dress it up or down with wedges, or even throw on a denim jacket and scarf for a cute layered look. It currently has 4.4 stars with 8,000 ratings from raving fans who “absolutely love” this jumpsuit for being not only “super cute” but also, critically, “true to size.” Get it in dozens of patterns and prints, or pick up the romper version for warmer days. Available colors: 31

15 The Hippie-Chic Palazzo Pants That Feel Like Leggings SATINA High Waisted Flared Stretch Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Reviewers were blown away by how buttery-soft these palazzo pants are — so much so that many went ahead and splurged on a second pair. The material is identical to the brand’s cult-favorite leggings noted above, with a high-waisted fit and breezy flare. And if you aren’t into the pattern you see above? They also come in solid shades, as well as a stylish plaid option that you could likely get away with wearing to the office. More than 16,000 shoppers gave them 4.5 stars overall. Available colors: 16

16 The Houndstooth Sweater Vest That’s Having A Major Fashion Moment Sdencin Houndstooth Sweater Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re visiting family or heading to work, this sweater vest is a foolproof classic. It’s made from soft polyester, with a traditional houndstooth knit that’s nearly guaranteed to never go out of style — and it looks just as good over a button-up as it does on top of a white T-shirt. “I am OBSESSED with this vest! Such high quality and so on trend! Super comfortable, not itchy, and goes with so much,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 13

17 This Festival-Worthy Dress With Stylish Tassels Down The Front R. Vivimos Floral Print Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Need a dress that you can wear year-round? This one has a gorgeous hippie-chic style with a versatile midi hem and loose lantern sleeves you can push above the elbows thanks to a touch of elastic. The tassels down the front also mean that there’s no need to accessorize it with a necklace, so you can get out the door even faster. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, and you have more than 40 vivid artisan-inspired colorways to choose from. Available colors: 45

18 An Oversized Bomber Made From Faux Shearling PRETTYGARDEN Faux Shearling Coat Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to pay designer prices for a fashionable coat — and this faux shearling topper is proof. The oversized fit makes it perfect for layering, while plush faux shearling blankets both the outside and inside of the jacket. “I love this thing, it is great for the lazy days and love wearing it to my classes,” one five-star review commented, and 12,000 Amazon shoppers left it a perfect rating. Available colors: 34

19 This Breezy Patterned Midi Skirt With Secret Pockets EXLURA Polka Dot Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hiding pockets tucked on both sides, this midi skirt is as functional as it is fashionable. The high-waisted cut looks great when paired with a crop top, or even a simple sweater on cooler days. And with its elastic waistband, you can easily pull it up higher if you’d prefer a shorter length. Nearly 10,000 Amazon fashion fans have added it to their carts. Available colors: 11

20 A Chic And Comfy Poncho For Some Cozy Drama UrbanCoCo Poncho Amazon $30 See On Amazon When the weather is a little too chilly for a simple sweater, throw on this poncho for some extra warmth and major style. The sleeveless cut won’t leave you feeling overheated, and the colorblocking is an easy way to add subtle pops of color to your outfit. Choose from more than 30 shades. Available colors: 46

21 These Twee Ruffled Socks With 90s-Inspired Nostalgia Mcool Mary Lettuce Trim Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of all the plain socks you have in your drawers? Try changing things up with these cute vintage ruffled socks. The lettuce trim along the top makes them stand out from the crowd, while the heavy presence of spandex in the weave gives them some comfortable stretch while you’re walking around town. They have a surprisingly massive fan base, too, with 4.7 stars from more than 3,000 reviews. Available colors: 10

22 The Street Style Joggers That Look Like Raw Denim Sidefeel Distressed Denim Joggers Amazon $39 See On Amazon With their drawstring closure and loose fit, these distressed jean joggers are a weekend-worthy essential that combines two classic casual staples. They’re made to look like real denim, giving them a stylish twist that you can wear for nearly any occasion — and many reviewers raved about how they were “good quality” despite their downtown edge. Wear them with kicks and a tee when you’re off-duty, or try them out with a blazer and statement heels for a stylish night-out look. Available colors: 28

23 A Nature-Inspired Graphic Tee That Comes In So Many Colors Meladyan Butterfly Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 20 shades to choose from, there’s no reason not to grab this oversized graphic tee in multiples since you can pair it with so many things. The slouchy fit gives you plenty of room to breathe, while the fabric is made from a soft cotton blend. A butterfly motif gives you plenty of colors to coordinate with — wear it with leggings, jeans, or even as a loose shirt for bed. Available colors: 27

24 These Retro-Chic Bell Bottoms With A Deceptively Comfy Fit Sidefeel Flared Pull-On Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon The 70s are making a comeback, and these bell bottom pants are a fun way to add a little retro style to your wardrobe. They’re made from a soft cottony fabric with a dose of stretch — plus an elastic waistband that slips right on without any buttons or hardware. A high-waisted cut makes them so versatile that you can wear them with nearly any kind of top. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers count themselves as fans. Available colors: 19

25 The Premium Cotton Tees That You’ll Layer With Everything Gildan Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least a few basics — so grab these high-quality cotton V-neck T-shirts from Gildan. They’re ideal for layering because the short sleeves won’t leave you sweating underneath cardigans or hoodies but the thick cotton still has plenty of heft. Plus, you have a truly sweeping selection of color combinations, ranging from classic white to dazzling sapphire. Available colors: 255

26 This Sleek Crop Top With A Seamless, Second-Skin Fit REORIA Racerback Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the gym or the grocery store, Reoria’s crop top will have you turning heads wherever you go. An abbreviated spinoff of the brand’s cult-favorite bodysuit, it’s made from the same highly elastic swimsuit-like material with a hidden lining that gives your chest extra support — enough so that reviewers raved about being able to wear it braless. Plus, the racerback style lends a sporty vibe. Available colors: 8

27 A Patterned Maxi Skirt With Stevie Nicks Vibes Bluetime Leopard Print Maxi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This printed maxi skirt is perfect for brunch, date night, and everything in-between. The leopard pattern has a timeless feel that you’ll be able to wear over multiple seasons, but the subtle floral options are equally versatile. The silky chiffon got high marks for being thick and luxe yet not at all hot. Pair it with a crop top and sandals on vacation, then add a leather jacket and ankle boots when the leaves start to turn. Available colors: 15

28 The T-Shirt Dress Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of MOLERANI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With close to 3,000 four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this T-shirt dress is an absolute steal for less than $25. It hits just above your knee, allowing you to bend over without having to risk a fashion faux pas, and the long sleeves keep you cozy in chillier weather. It’s easy to belt and layer, too, thanks to its soft rayon knit with a buttery drape. Available colors: 28

29 An Influencer-Approved T-Shirt In Fashion’s Favorite Prints Blooming Jelly Leopard Print Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Leopard, camouflage, colorblock — this tee comes in so many trendy prints you’ll probably wind up grabbing more than one. (In fact, several reviewers did exactly that.) It’s easy to style in any season, since it looks just as good with jeans as it does with shorts. It’s tailored enough to master a good French tuck, but has enough room in the body to knot at the waist. “I decided to give this shirt a try after a fashion blogger posted about it, and I'm so glad I did! It fits true to size and is very comfortable. It can be dressed up, or worn with leggings, so it's super versatile,” one reviewer praised. Available colors: 8

30 This Iconic Crewneck Sweatshirt Made With Recycled Materials Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Need an everyday sweatshirt to wear around the house that’s solid quality but cheap enough to replace? This one from household name Hanes is a total steal at just $11. Ribbed cuffs and hemline help it keep its shape through multiple wears — and it’s even made from a super-soft cotton blend that features recycled polyester for an eco-chic finish. With more than 32,000 ratings to its name, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite colors now before someone else beats you to it. Available colors: 12

31 This Cult Favorite Dress PRETTYGARDEN Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon On-trend details In a wildly comfortable stretch knit have made this sweater dress an Amazon fashion favorite. Wear this knit dress with a pair of high boots when the weather is breezy, or even dress it up with heels on warmer nights. The lantern sleeves are a unique touch that’ll turn heads wherever you go — and the tie closure on the front can be adjusted for comfort. It’s one of the top-selling dresses, with a glowing four stars after more than 7,000 reviews. Available colors: 23

32 This Artsy Graphic Blouse Blouse That’s Seriously Eye-Catching Big Dart Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t help but take a second look at this colorful blouse, and the pop art print is so unique that I had to add it to my cart. It’s made from silky, breathable viscose that won’t leave you sweating — and it even comes in four different color combinations, along with subtle solids and a fierce leopard print equally worth snapping up. “The colors were so bold and beautiful. It’s very versatile. You can dress it up or down,” one shopper praised. More than 4,000 reviewers left positive ratings. Available colors: 18

33 The Fan Favorite Joggers You’ll Live In On Lazy Days Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike baggy sweatpants, these joggers have a more fitted look that makes you look more put-together, making them perfect for lounging on the couch or running a quick errand. They’re made from a buttery jersey-like fabric that’ll have you reaching for them on weekends — and reviewers raved about the softness and fit. “Imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby,” one shopper gushed. “These are the ultimate lounging sweats! Bonus, my cat loves them.” Another online shopping classic, they have 4.4 stars from more than 78,000 fans Available colors: 175

34 An Oversized Blanket Scarf That’s Nearly Soft As Cashmere American Trends Blanket Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon If a real cashmere scarf isn’t in the budget, grab this one instead. It’s woven from a warm acrylic that’s nearly as soft as genuine cashmere, while the oversized cut is designed for coziness and easy to wrap around your neck in a variety of styles. In traditional tartans from light to dark that will always be classics, you might want to scoop up a couple so you can wear them all year. “Last year I bought a 100% cashmere sweater from a very high end retailer,” one shopper confessed. “This scarf/shawl feels every bit as soft & wonderful,” they confirmed. Available colors: 25

35 A Cute, Casual Blouse That Looks Like Real Linen Milumia Lantern Sleeve Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its scaled-up fit and short lantern sleeves over a faux tucked elastic waist, this casual blouse is easygoing and stylish with an arty edge. It’s made from 100% polyester that features a linen-like texture, with a button-down front that stops just short of the waist so you can toss it right on, and there are more than 10 colors to choose from. Wear it with everything from cutoffs to pencil skirts: it’ll fit right in. Available colors: 17

36 This Minimalist-Chic Midi Dress That Feels Like A Cloud Daily Ritual Bateau Neck Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not in the mood for pants today? Throw on this sleeveless midi dress instead. It’s made from an ultra-soft polyester-viscose blend with a touch of elastane for stretch, while the fitted chest won’t leave you looking like you’re wearing a potato sack. There’s a subtle crossover detail on the shoulder straps, and the slit hem for an extra nudge of style. “I wear it around the house, it’s that soft and comfy, and definitely more stylish that sweats,” one shopper raved. “If I ever get to go out again, I’ll pair it with some strappy sandals and a statement necklace and look chic and put together.” Available colors: 12

37 These Fishnet Stockings With Chic Patterns In The Knit Vero Monte Patterned Tights (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still wearing plain tights, now’s your chance to upgrade to these patterned fishnets. Each order comes with four pairs in different patterns, from classic herringbone and art deco designs to lingerie-inspired styles — and you can easily pair them with dresses, shorts, oversized tees, or even use them for your next costume. These highly-rated tights have 4.6 stars from more than 7,000 shoppers, who noted they were soft and comfortable yet great quality. Available colors: 7

38 The Bestselling Skinny Jeans Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon With 30,000 perfect five-star ratings to their name, these Levis are a staple worth snapping up while you can. They’re super-stretchy, which helps them maintain their shape through multiple wears, with a universal mid-rise and boot-friendly taper. With three available inseams, they’ll fit like they were made for you. One reviewer wrote, “the fabric has a great stretch, but still feels sturdy- not like a jegging,” adding they were “super comfortable, and I'm very happy with my purchase.” Available colors: 14

39 These Straight Leg Jeans With A Vintage Fit Lee Women's Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you agree with Gen Z that skinny denim is dead, slip into these comfy jeans instead. Their relaxed fit won’t leave you feeling suffocated and the waistband is geared for stretch. The classic straight leg looks good with everything from boots to wedges, and come in select short and long inseams for just the right fit. “These pairs of jeans (I bought two — so glad I did!) are soooo soft and comfortable,” one fan praised. “The material is thicker than most jeans and so soft to the touch.” Nearly 5,000 shoppers left equally enthusiastically ratings. Available colors: 15

40 The Oversized Cat Eye Sunnies That Look And Feel Expensive SOJOS Retro Round Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon I always wind up breaking designer sunglasses whenever I buy them — that’s why I only buy affordable pairs now, like these. Not only do they look just like more expensive pairs, but the scratch-resistant lenses also feature a UV coating that effectively blocks over 99% of damaging rays. With more than 12,000 ratings from shoppers, these shades have 4.5 stars. “I’m honestly shocked at the quality considering how inexpensive they were. I really love this brand and own several different pairs from them now,” one fan commented. Available colors: 12

41 An Affordable Necklace In 14-Karat Gold BOUTIQUELOVIN 14K Gold Dainty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Demi-fine jewelry at a budget price: each paperclip link on this necklace is plated with real 14 karat gold, which helps prevent tarnish — but it’s perfectly casual enough for daily wear. Since it’s completely lead- and nickel-free, there’s no need to worry about it leaving your skin green or causing an allergic reaction. Pick it up in three classical metals, including options with a matching bracelet for a complete everyday set. With nearly 5,000 ratings, it has 4.5 stars from shoppers. Available colors: 8

42 A Pair Of Leggings Made From Faux Leather 7th Element Plus Size Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These faux leather leggings look just like the real thing but give you tons of comfortable stretch to work with so that it’s easy to bend and move. The wide yoga-style waistband won’t dig in or roll down — plus, they’re even shrink- and wrinkle-resistant. “These are awesome! Regular staple of my wardrobe now, they conformed more to my body shape as I wore them,” one fan noted, adding, “I would legit be sad if I...couldn't find these in my closet.” Pair them with a hoodie or boyfriend blazer: they easily go day to night. Available colors: 1

43 This Open-Front Cardi In Luxe-Looking Prints MEROKEETY Open Front Leopard Knit Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a statement cardigan — and this one comes in soft leopard colorways from light to dark (plus sorbet pink) along with heritage plaids that are all thickly woven and look expensive. It’s as stretchy as it is soft and adds a layer of warmth to any outfit, yet doesn’t leave your skin feeling scratchy. Plus, you can easily dress it up or down with tall boots or even a simple pair of flats. Available colors: 16

44 The Iconic Denim Jacket That Every Closet Needs Wrangler Authentics Women's Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether it’s a warm spring day or a cool autumn morning, you’ll still be able to wear this denim jacket, making it a staple in every closet. It has all the hallmarks of an original, with button closures down the front and on the pockets, while the addition of spandex in the weave gives it just enough stretch for a modern fit. With nearly 9,000 ratings from raving fans, it has an impressive 4.7 stars. Available colors: 5

45 A Colorful, Classic Cardigan That’ll Match Everything In Your Closet Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this cardigan come in dozens of bright yet wearable colors, but the plunging V-neck lets you show off whatever you’re wearing underneath, like a lace-trimmed camisole or contrasting button-down. It also looks super cute paired with any necklace — and the ribbing along the cuffs and hemline help it maintain its shape across multiple wears. “The nicest clothing item I’ve purchased on Amazon — it’s as nice as my Ann Taylor sweaters. Not too thin, not too thick,” a reviewer noted. Available colors: 27

46 This Influencer-Inspired Sweater Dress With A Deep V-Back The Drop Women's Suki Rib Midi V-Back Sweater Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Fireside cozy yet wildly stylish, this new release from The Drop features a V-shaped back — and it’s available for a limited time only. The all-seasons sweater dress is made from a warm blend of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and wool for softness and warmth without the itch. The loose fit keeps you feeling comfortable no matter what you’re doing, while the slit midi hem makes it easy to move. It comes in four colors: fog blue, heather grey, black, and sand. Available colors: 4

