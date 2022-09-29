Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These Trendy, Cheap Clothes With Near-Perfect Reviews

Fashion is always evolving. What was cool 10 years ago (or let’s be honest, 10 months ago) has been replaced by a new set of rules to follow. How in the world do we keep up? As it turns out, incorporating new styles into your wardrobes is actually quite doable — thanks to Amazon. These on-trend clothing pieces are super wallet-friendly, and they have tons of rave reviews.

From an influencer-approved leopard print midi skirt to an oversized flannel shacket (read: shirt-jacket), these popular clothes are the perfect way to incorporate new textures and silhouettes into your outfit rotation. And because trends tend to repeat themselves, you’ll notice quite a few accessories with retro flair, such as these ‘90s-inspired rectangular sunglasses. If you see something you like, however, you should act fast — Amazon keeps selling out of these stylish but inexpensive clothes.

1 This Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress Made Of Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Jersey Crew-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon The perfect balance between laid-back and chic, this crew-neck maxi dress has a drapey fit that falls from the shoulders down to the ankle. Since it has long sleeves, it lends itself to chillier days — you can even layer it with a sweater and scarf when it gets really cold. Made out of a soft jersey fabric, the dress perfectly nails a minimalist vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

2 A Flowy Duster That’s Great For Layering Angie Printed Duster Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jazz up a basic jeans-tee combo or solid-colored sdress with this flowy cardigan that’s covered in a unique floral print. With loose, airy sleeves and an open-front design, the garment falls all the way down to your knees. It’s made out of 100% rayon, so it has a lightweight, breathable feel. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

3 A Workout Tank With A Twist-Back Detail Aoxjox Backless Yoga Crop Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon Offering light support throughout the bust, this cropped workout tank stands out from the rest with its twist-back detail. The fabric is a moisture-wicking, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, so you’ll stay cool and dry as you exercise. Double spaghetti straps hold the top in place, and there are removable pads for customizable coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

4 This Cozy Sweater With A Criss-Cross Back Asvivid Criss-Cross V-Back Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon Slouchy and stylish, this 100% knit cotton sweater is elevated by its criss-cross pattern in the back. There are lots of warm, solid-colored hues to pick from, as well as some autumn-inspired graphic prints. “Such a stunning sweater. Fits well and the back is fantastic,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36

5 Some Basic Joggers With A Slim Fit Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands, taking a stroll, or lounging at home, having a pair of comfy jogger sweatpants is a must. Made out of soft terry fleece, these pants secure at the waist with a drawstring closure and at the ankles with elastic cuffs. Choose from a wide range of neutral and vibrant shades, such as burgundy, oatmeal heather, and coral pink. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

6 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts With Rave Reviews BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon Over 52,000 reviewers have given these high-waisted biker shorts a perfect five-star rating on Amazon — they’re just that comfortable. Available in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 8-inch inseam lengths, the softer-than-soft shorts comfortably hug your hips and thighs. A pair of discreet side pockets allows you to carry your small essentials with you. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

7 A Faux Crocodile Bag That’s So Retro Barabum Retro Classic Shoulder Tote Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of faux leather with a crocodile pattern, this shoulder tote has a delightfully retro look. Pair it with some cat-eye sunglasses and a neck scarf for a ‘60s-inspired ensemble, or pair it with a sleeveless turtleneck and channel the ‘90s. The zippered bag comes in neutrals as well as brights like lilac and apple green. Available colors: 10

8 This Casual T-Shirt With A Fun Leopard Print Blooming Jelly Short-Sleeve Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon This casual crew-neck shirt is livened up with a fun leopard print. Designed with a slightly boxy fit, the tee looks great tucked into jeans or worn loose over leggings. “Great under a jacket or on its own! Can go casual or dressy!” wrote one reviewer. Not a fan of spots? There are also camouflage and striped options. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 7

9 A Unique Midi Dress With An Asymmetrical Neckline CAPE CLIQUE Mesh Body Print Thermal Midi Dress Amazon $55 See On Amazon Looking to stand out from the crowd? This midi dress features an asymmetrical neckline and a gold statue-inspired thermal print. It has a bold, body-hugging fit and falls to just above the knees. There’s no need for any extra accessories — the dress speaks for itself. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 11

10 The Old-School Digital Watch With A Light-Up Face Casio Collection Unisex Watch Amazon $24 See On Amazon Leave your smart watch at home and sport this digital watch with an old-school vibe. The water-resistant watch has a stainless steel band and an easy-to-read face that you can light up in the dark (there’s a button for that on the side). It also features a stopwatch and daily alarm feature, so you don’t have to pull out your smartphone.

11 This Slouchy Knit Pullover With Batwing Sleeves Ckikiou Lightweight Oversized Boatneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Perfect for running errands on chilly mornings or curling up with a book on the couch, this slouchy knit pullover is cozy as can be. Available in dozens of solid hues and color-block prints, it features batwing sleeves and a rib-knit pattern. “It's SO soft & comfy and just the right weight. Not too heavy or thin,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

12 An Oversized T-Shirt Dress You Can Style A Million Ways Daily Ritual Jersey Oversized Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from an ultra-soft rayon fabric with a hint of stretch, this oversized T-shirt dress can be styled so many different ways. Wear it on its own with sneakers, or add a cardigan and ballet flats. You can even layer it underneath a puffer jacket for a cute cold-weather look. The dress has a loose fit, with a chest pocket and shirttail hem. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

13 This Button-Down Poplin Shirt That Comes In Chic Patterns Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Gingham, flowers, and stripes, oh my! This button-down poplin shirt comes in a variety of chic, subtle patterns. Made of 100% tumbled cotton, the crisp but cozy shirt has a lived-in feel from the very first wear. Wear the sleeves down at the wrists, or roll them up to the elbows. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

14 The Corduroy Shirt That’s Effortlessly Laid-Back Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $36 See On Amazon Perfect for pumpkin patches, concerts, and nights at a brewery, this corduroy button-down shirt is cool without trying. It’s made of a warm, cozy fabric that provides ample warmth in chilly weather — or you can wear it open over a tank top on warmer days. Choose from tons of solid colors as well as rustic plaid prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

15 A Fuzzy Fleece Pullover That’s Perfect For Chilly Days Chase Secret Zip Fleece Pullover Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a half zipper at the neck, this fleece pullover is super cozy and soft. Several options feature a cool color-block design, and there are chunky plaid prints to choose from as well. A front pouch provides a spot to rest your hands or hold your smartphone. Many reviewers reported it’s oversized, so size down if you want a closer fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

16 Some Stretchy Jeans With A Pull-On Closure JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull-On Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon Don’t worry about the hassle of a zipper fly — these pull-on jeans have an elastic waistband instead. Featuring a straight leg with a cropped hem, the jeans feature a pair of functional side pockets. They come in light and dark washes, as well as chino-style gray and tan. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

17 This Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Chic Mock Neckline LAOLASI Sleeveless Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not quite a tank top and not quite a turtleneck, this mock-neck bodysuit is perfect for those in-between weather days. Pair the stretchy one-piece with a maxi skirt or wide-leg trousers, or layer it underneath a cardigan or pullover. It comes in solid shades as well as bold florals and leopard prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 10

18 A Comfy Sweatshirt Dress That’s Sporty & Cute The Drop Iona Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon With the look and feel of your favorite hoodie, this sweatshirt dress features a drawstring closure at the neck and two roomy pockets on the sides. The ultimate loungewear outfit, the dress is easy to style with a pair of sneakers (or slippers, if it’s a stay-at-home kind of day). Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 12

19 This Romantic Mini Dress With Puffed Sleeves EXLURA Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Featuring a square neckline and puffy sleeves, this charming mini dress is perfect for special occasions. It comes in solids, polka dots, and cottage-chic florals. “When I wore it, it literally made me feel like a princess,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

20 The Pocketed Maxi Dress You Can Style Up Or Down HAOMEILI Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $38 See On Amazon Flowy and stretchy, this maxi dress allows you to look elegant without sacrificing comfort. It has a V-neckline and a fit-and-flare design, cascading down to the ankle-length hem. A pair of side pockets provides the perfect spot for your keys, phone, wallet, and other small essentials — you don’t even need to carry a purse. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 22

21 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere HiMONE Ruched Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from a soft, breathable blend of rayon and cotton, this wrap-front mini dress can be either formal or casual. Add a pair of heels and a necklace for a cocktail party or simply toss on some sneakers for an everyday ensemble. There are lots of solid hues to pick from, as well as groovy paisley and leopard-print options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

22 The High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Front & Back Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon These yoga pants have a high percentage of spandex, making them ultra-stretchy. Perfect for pilates, running errands, or simply lounging at home, the bootcut pants are designed with front and back pockets — so you can keep your phone and keys close. Choose from both full-length and capri-length options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

23 These Capri Leggings Made Of Soft, Stretchy Jersey JUST MY SIZE Active Stretch Capri Amazon $33 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking and stretchy, these capri pants are your go-to bottoms for working out, running errands, and lounging. With a calf-length inseam, they’re available in solid black as well as unique butterfly-inspired patterns. The wide waistband sits high on your hips, providing plenty of coverage. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

24 A Pair Of Classic Bootcut Jeans With A Mid-Rise Waist Lee Flex Motion Regular-Fit Bootcut Jean Amazon $49 See On Amazon You’ll get tons of use out of these bootcut jeans from Lee — with a mid-rise waist and a mini flare leg, they can easily be dressed up or down. “These have the perfect amount of stretch, looks, and truly a NO gap waistband!” raved one reviewer. Choose from six classic denim washes. Available sizes: 0 — 18 (regular, long, and short lengths)

Available colors: 6

25 This Lightweight Cardigan That’s Perfectly Polished Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, the weather only calls for a thin layer of warmth — and that’s when this lightweight cardigan sweater comes in handy. Made of a soft cotton-blend yarn, the cardigan features subtle buttons down the front. Wear it on its own or layer it over a cami. Available sizes: X-Small —6X-Large

Available colors: 28

26 The Slim-Fit Jeans With A Stretchy Waistband Lee Sculpting Skinny Leg Pull-On Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon Forget what you know about tight, uncomfortable skinny jeans — this pair breaks the mold with a flexible, pull-on waist and an ultra-stretchy feel throughout the legs. A set of faux front pockets and faux zipper fly give these jeans a classic look, while a pair of back pockets provide a little extra functionality. Available sizes: 16 — 30 (regular, petite, and long)

Available colors: 5

27 These Skinny Jeans That Reviewers Love Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $49 See On Amazon Designed to complement the hips and thighs, these skinny Levi’s have a mid-rise waist and a slim fit throughout the leg. “I love these Levi jeans. They look great and have just enough stretch to make them the most comfortable jeans I have found,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 24 — 40 (regular, short, and long)

Available colors: 26

28 A Roomy Turtleneck With A Boxy Fit LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Throw this oversized turtleneck sweater on over a pair of jeans or leggings for an instantly chic look that’ll keep you warm when the weather is chilly. It features a split hem and “cuffs” that reach all the way above the elbows. It’s available in every color of the rainbow — as well as plenty of cozy neutrals — so you can pick the shade that fits into your wardrobe best. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 37

29 This Cropped Denim Jacket With A Vintage-Inspired Frayed Hem LONGBIDA Frayed Cropped Denim Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon With a pre-distressed hem, this denim jacket looks like a cool piece you’d find at a vintage store. It has a cropped design that falls right to your waist, along with silver buttons all the way up to the collar. The jacket comes in light and medium-blue washes, as well as basic black and an ‘80s-inspired green. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

30 The Moisture-Wicking Workout Top With Removable Pads THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with removable pads, this longline sports bra top offers customizable support — and you can wear it on its own or under a loose tank. The moisture-wicking fabric has a spandex content of 20%, making it ultra-stretchy and compressive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 A Sleek Mock-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Patterns MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in vibrant hues, subdued neutral shades, and eye-catching prints, this mock-neck bodysuit is a fantastic wardrobe staple. The modal fabric has plenty of stretch, creating a super close fit that’s perfect when worn with wide-leg trousers or baggy jeans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

32 This Flowy Midi Dress With Pockets Modern Kiwi A-Line Pocket Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pretty much any dress is made better with pockets. Case in point? This flowy rayon midi dress. With a boxy cut that hangs down from the shoulders to the calf-length hem, the drapey garment has a roomy side pocket on either side. Toss on some sandals or sneakers for an effortlessly chic look. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

33 A Swingy Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This mini dress is elevated by a pair of delightful ruffled sleeves, creating a unique silhouette. The swingy garment has a loose fit throughout, falling straight down to the above-the-knee hem. “The ruffles on the sleeves are so cute and make it look dressy enough to wear to events, dinner or even to work!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 14

34 The Matching 3-Piece Workout Set OQQ Ribbed Seamless Exercise Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a wallet-friendly price, you get three pieces of workout wear — two sports bras and a pair of shorts. Each garment is made from a moisture-wicking, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, with a soft ribbed texture. The one-shoulder sports bra is best for low-impact workouts, while the tank bra offers enough support for higher-impact workouts. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 14

35 A Budget-Friendly Multipack Of Ribbed Workout Shorts OQQ Yoga Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This trio of ribbed workout shorts is great for filling out your athleisure wardrobe. Whether you wear a pair while biking, doing yoga, or simply lounging at home, you’ll feel totally comfortable, thanks to the stretchy fit and ultra-wide waistband. There are dozens of multipacks available, with color schemes to suit anyone’s taste. Opt for bold neon shades, or go with low-key neutral hues. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available multipacks: 37

36 This Leopard-Print Midi Skirt That’s All Over Social Media Soowalaoo High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from smooth satin, this leopard-print midi skirt is the definition of chic and polished. You might have seen similar skirts on Instagram and TikTok, and reviewers confirm this one lives up to the online hype. “This was an absolute WIN. Definitely looks and feels much more expensive than it is!” raved one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 These Heeled Sandals That Are Easy To Walk In N.N.G Braided Square Toe Heels Amazon $34 See On Amazon These highly rated sandals feature a 2-inch heel, which is just enough to give you a small boost in the height department (while remaining comfortable, of course). The straps feature a braided texture for an extra-stylish look. There are so many colors to choose from, including natural tan, classic black, and rose pink. One reviewer raved, “These shoes go with everything! And the best thing about them is that they are completely comfortable to walk in.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and styles: 35

38 A Warm Flannel Shirt-Jacket That’s Perfectly Cozy SHEWIN Button-Down Shacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon When the weather gets cooler, you can throw on this shacket (shirt-jacket) over your jeans and T-shirt. The cozy flannel fabric features a rustic plaid pattern, with large buttons running down the front. It has a slouchy, oversized fit, so you can curl up inside the roomy sleeves with a cup of hot cider. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

39 Some Chunky Ankle Boots With A High Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boot with Lug Sole Amazon $49 See On Amazon With a 3.5-inch chunky heel and lug sole, these leather ankle boots offer a significant lift — but thanks to a soft suede insole, they’re still comfy. The textured rubber outer sole provides plenty of traction when walking, while the elastic goring make it easy to slide the boot on and off your foot. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 7

40 A Multipack Of ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses With Rectangular Frames Tskestvy Rectangle Sunglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This multipack of rectangular sunglasses gives all of the ‘90s vibes. You get four pairs in a set, so you can opt for a pack of neutral colors or go for bright oranges, pinks, and blues. They don’t just look cute, either; they’re totally functional —the lenses have a UV-protective coating to shield eyes from the sun. Available multipacks: 4

41 These Capri-Length Lounge Pants You’ll Wear 24/7 UEU Capri Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a wide leg and a drawstring-elastic waist, these yoga capris are seriously so comfortable. The soft fabric has plenty of stretch, flowing around your body with ease. They also have a pair of side pockets for holding your phone, keys, or wallet. Wear them while lounging, stretching, or sleeping — you may never want to take them off. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

42 A Long-Sleeve Dress With A Drapey Fit HiMONE Pocket T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s a simple long-sleeve dress that feels so good against your skin. The stretchy rayon fabric drapes all the way down to the above-the-knee hem, creating plenty of movement as you walk. There are so many colors and patterns to choose from, including plenty of gorgeous floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

43 This Basic Cami Top You Can Wear With Anything VICHYIE Sleeveless Basic Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon Having a basic racerback camisole in your wardrobe is a great idea, because you can wear it with so many different things. Keep it casual with a pair of baggy sweats or sport it under a blazer for something laid-back but dressed up. The ribbed fabric is smooth and stretchy, making it a perfect piece for layering. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

44 The Groovy Button-Down Shirt With A Vibrant Print BIG DART Button-Down Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Effortlessly cool, this button-down shirt comes in all sorts of animal-inspired and graphic prints. The viscose fabric is ultra-breathable, and has a silk-like texture. Tuck it into jeans with a chunky belt, or wear it loose over leggings. No matter how you style it, you’ll look put-together — without trying too hard. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24