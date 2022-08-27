Some fashion trends are timeless: Think blue jeans and a plain white T-shirt, or a button-down shirt and blazer. Then there are others that we could probably do without, like dresses over jeans or accessorizing with arm-warmers (Y2K was truly a wild time for fashion). So it’s worth investing in those classic pieces you’ll wear forever, but when it comes to what’s currently trending, finding a deal is typically your best bet. Enter Amazon, the true MVP for affordable-yet-fashionable clothing and accessories. Luckily, our shopping editors have rounded up the cheapest, trendiest clothes on Amazon, so you can lean into this season’s trends without breaking the bank.

In addition to some au courant styles, listed ahead, you’ll even find some of those timeless pieces at a much lower cost than the high-end options you might be waffling over. There’s a pair of trendy biker shorts you can style like Princess Diana, Bella Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, and everyone on your Instagram feed, oversized button-down shirts for a polished-yet-chill look, and the chicest white sneakers you’ll wear daily — all of which are less than $25 on Amazon. Another not-so-well-kept secret? There are so many fashionable and affordable workout clothes on Amazon, too. Bold, matching workout sets are trending, and we found a few that your friends will be begging you for all the details on.

From cult-favorite palazzo pants to head-turning bodysuits, you’ll be packing your Amazon cart full with these cheap, trendy clothes that actually seem expensive — and no one around you will know the difference.

1 A Pair Of High-Waisted Biker Shorts For Endless Trendy Outfits SATINA High Waisted Leggings Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Celebrities have been mastering the bike short trend for years, and these high-waisted black biker shorts make it easy for you to dress trendy without spending a lot of money. Style them à la Serena Williams with a sleek black top or bodysuit and leather jacket, or pair them with a lightweight windbreaker and sneakers like Kendall Jenner. For a casual look, mirror Hailey Bieber’s oversized sweatshirt, bike shorts, crew socks, and chunky sneakers. They’re available in a 5-inch or 8-inch length, with or without pockets. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

2 A Sweet Peplum Wrap Blouse You Can Wear For Date Night Or To The Office ROMWE Plus Size Belt Tie Peplum Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This peplum wrap blouse is available in short-sleeve or long-sleeve options and comes in adorable floral prints or must-have basic colors. The V-neck cut looks great on everyone, and the wrap style allows you to easily adjust the fit. It will look equally great with jeans or trousers, and you can style it with hoop earrings and wedges for date night or heels and a blazer for a day at the office. Once the compliments start rolling in, you’ll be wishing you ordered multiples. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

3 A Deep V-Neck Crop Top That Goes With Everything VETIOR Women's Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Crop Tops Amazon $17 See On Amazon Pair this hot-yet-polished faux-wrap front crop top with high-waisted pants or skirts, and you’ll instantly look trendy. It comes in short-sleeve or sleeveless styles (all of which are less than $20), and neutral colors like black, brown, camel, and white, or bold, bright options like red, yellow, coral, and blue. Not only is it affordable and stylish, but Amazon reviewers are raving about how comfortable it is, too. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 This One-Shoulder Top With An On-Trend Cutout SheIn One-Shoulder Cutout Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This show-stopping one-shoulder top is equal parts simple and sultry, and will take any outfit to the next level — and make it feel so on-trend, thanks to that cutout detail. Play into the simplicity by styling it with jeans, a belt, and wedges, or even with sneakers for a casual-cool daytime look. It costs less than $25, so don’t hesitate to add it to your cart. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

5 A Versatile Tie-Waist Blouse With Playful Batwing Sleeves Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing for work, a night out, or an afternoon with your friends, you’re going to want this casual chiffon blouse on hand. The batwing sleeves are playful and fun, and the belted waist add a beautiful, structured look. Amazon shoppers are pleasantly surprised by the quality for the price, and love the fact that this top works for any occasion. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

6 The Prettiest Lace Bralettes That Can Make A Fashion Statement On Their Own Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon ICYMI, bralettes are now a trendy outfit piece that can be styled in so many ways. Wear one of these lace bralettes under an oversized blazer or button-down with a pair of loose-fitting trousers or your favorite wide-leg denim. Of course, you can also wear them for purely functional purposes, too — Amazon shoppers love how they offer support without underwire, and the fact that the padding is removable. The lace design is pretty and sweet, and super soft. You can grab a five-pack for less than $20, and there are a ton of different color combinations to pick from. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

7 This Classic Skater Skirt That Will Never Go Out Of Style Urban CoCo Flared Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skater skirts will never go out of style. They’re particularly perfect for versatility, as they look equally great with sneakers for a laid-back vibe as they do with knee-high boots and a blazer for a head-turning date night or happy hour outfit. This stretchy skater mini skirt comes in 40 colors and patterns, including a few plaid prints that will bring you straight back to the ‘90s, in the best way possible. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Will Make You Fall In Love With Denim Again Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are a true wardrobe staple. They come in 15 colors and washes, three different inseam lengths, and three different fits (standard, regular, or skinny), so you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a style that works for you. More to love? They’ve earned over 51,000 five-star ratings, with thousands of reviews raving about the fit, style, and quality of these jeans. They’re a great fit, a great find, and a well-worth-it purchase, especially at this price. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 2 — 28

9 A Pair Of Polished Pull-On Jeans With Lots Of Stretch JUST MY SIZE Stretch Pull On Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These jeans looks so polished, but thanks to a pull-on closure and the addition of 3% spandex for stretch, they feel about a million times more comfortable than your usual denim. The relaxed, straight-leg cut is perfectly on-trend, but it’s classic enough to keep in your wardrobe for years to come. All told, this will be $30 very well spent. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 1X-Small — 5X Tall

10 This Tulle Midi Skirt That’s Giving Carrie Bradshaw Vibes SSPalu Midi Tulle Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Channel the OG Carrie Bradshaw with this voluminous tulle midi skirt. Whether you’re heading out for date night, dressing up for a wedding, or meeting your girls for a cosmo (why not fully lean into the SATC vibes, right?), this skirt can be styled in every which way. Pair it with sneakers and an oversized button-down for a seriously trendy daytime look. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: One Size — Plus Size C

11 An Oversized Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Literally Anytime, Anywhere Big Dart Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without an oversized button-down shirt. It has an incredible amount of styling potential for something so seemingly basic: Pair it with swimwear, athleisure, denim, wide-leg trousers, mini skirts, over bralettes... you get the idea. The classic white button-down is the sleeper staple of the summer, but you can style any of the 22 colors on offer into endless outfits. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Cozy Crewneck Sweatshirt You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $19 See On Amazon This cozy crewneck sweatshirt comes in 35 colors and prints, and Amazon shoppers love the loose, boxy fit. The material is a soft French terry blend of cotton and polyester with the perfect, slightly worn-in feel. It has over 6,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers can’t stop coming back for multiples, so don’t sleep on this less-than-$25 basic. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 The Coolest Yoga Top You’ll Wear At Least Once A Week (On & Off The Mat) Icyzone Open-Back Workout Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon This yoga top is so pretty, you’ll reach for it constantly — and not just for working out. The open back adds a hint of sultriness, especially if you leave it untied and add a pretty lace bralette (date night look, anyone?). The best part? You can grab a pack of two for less than $25. Pro tip: Size up for an oversized, flowy fit that you’ll still be able to adjust with the tie-back. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 This Sleeveless Swing Tunic That’s Available In So Many Prints & Colors LARACE Swing Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Style this sleeveless swing tunic with jeans or leggings, dress it up with heels, or opt for a pair of sleek sneakers for a fuss-free look. It has over 6,500 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers report it fits perfectly, is so comfortable, and the colors are beautiful. The material doesn’t wrinkle, so it also makes the perfect vacation piece. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 6X

15 A Sleek Bodysuit That Creates A Clean, Tucked-In Silhouette MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear this bodysuit with a pair of jean shorts for daily wear or with a micro mini for nights out, you can’t go wrong. The thin, form-fitting material makes it easy to master the tucked-in look with no bunching or adjusting, so you’ll look polished no matter what. Plus, it’s available in 17 colors and costs about $20, so you can totally grab a few. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Cool, Crocodile-Embossed Bodysuit That Adds Texture To Any Outfit Milumia Crocodile Embossed Tank Top Bodysuit Amazon $15 See On Amazon This textural, crocodile-embossed cami bodysuit is such a cool spin on your basic bodysuit, but it’s just as wearable — pair it with jeans, strappy heeled sandals, and minimal accessories for the perfect laidback-yet-hot date night outfit. Plus, Amazon reviewers say it “fits just right” and “looks as good as the pic.” Those are key elements when it comes to shopping online, and this bodysuit ticks all the boxes. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

17 A Must-Have Satin Slip Dress You’ll Wear To All Your Cocktail Parties (& More) xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Every wardrobe needs a slinky slip dress, and this is one you’ll want to find an occasion for. Lucky for you, it can easily be dressed up or down. It makes a great wedding guest dress, vacation piece, or date night option. You can even layer on a chunky sweater, and it masquerades as a trendy silk midi skirt. Choose from 23 colors and prints, all of which are currently less than $25. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 The Short-Sleeve Swing Dress That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Essentials Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon There is truly no end to the ways you can style this short-sleeve mini dress. The scoop neck and swing skirt are playful and easygoing, and the material drapes perfectly on your body. It’s no surprise this dress has nearly 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and reviewers report it’s their “summer go-to.” (That said, you can throw on some tights, boots, and a sweater when the weather cools down.) Most reviews mention coming back for multiple colors, so you might as well grab a few now. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

19 These Classic & Comfortable White Sneakers You’ll Wear With Every Outfit Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Think the perfect, sleek white sneakers don’t exist for under $25? Think again. These simple lace-up sneakers are comfortable, classic, and look and feel so much more expensive than their price tag suggests. They also look chic with literally any outfit, so you’ll get a ton of wear out of them all year round. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 6 — 11

20 Some Chunky-Heeled Sandals That Are Equal Parts Trendy & Comfortable Amazon Essentials Thin Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon The block heel on these two-strap sandals offers an on-trend look that’s perfect for daily wear or special occasions. The lining is soft and breathable, and Amazon reviewers are shocked by how comfortable these are. You can wear them for long days of meetings or long nights of dancing, and you won’t need to worry about blisters in the morning. Choose from classic black or beige, or the trendy snake print. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 — 13

21 These Denim Leggings That Actually Look Like Real Pants No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon The thick, stretchy material of these jeggings looks so much like denim, everyone will think these are “real” pants. They’re far more comfortable, though, and you’ll find yourself wearing them daily. You can dress them up for the office with a blazer or your favorite button-down blouse, or lean into the casual look with sneakers and an oversized tee. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X

22 Some Wide-Leg Cropped Yoga Pants You’ll Wear For More Than Just Working Out THE GYM PEOPLE Flare Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These flared cropped pants might be called “yoga pants,” but you can wear them to the office, too — just add a slim-fit turtleneck and ankle booties, and none will be the wiser. The stretchy, banded waist is so comfortable, and the moisture-wicking material is lightweight and breathable, whether you’re sweating on the mat or running around town for errands. No matter where you’re going, these will make you feel instantly stylish. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 A Gorgeous Tiered Mini Dress With Romantic, Billowy Sleeves R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve dress is the pinnacle of romantic-chic, with a gorgeous square neck and billowy sleeves that’ll appeal to every Regencycore fan. It comes in picnic-ready plaid prints in several different shades, or solid colors like chocolate brown, light gray, beige, and pastels — and the oversized bow on the back adds the sweetest detail. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Chic Ribbed Midi Skirt You’d Never Guess Costs Under $30 SheIn Stretchy Ribbed Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A fraction of the cost of higher-end options, this ribbed midi skirt is just as trendy and comfortable, and Amazon reviewers write they receive so many compliments when wearing it. It has a great amount of stretch, and the form-fitting silhouette looks amazing with just about any top. It makes a great transitional piece from season to season, too. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

25 A Pair Of Paper-Bag Pants That Will Make You Look As Stylish As Jennifer Lopez Hannah Nikole Tie Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ll love the trendy paper-bag style of these wide-leg tie-waist pants. When you simply cannot think about putting on another pair of jeans, but don’t want to opt for a skirt, these will keep you feeling polished and comfortable. Simply tuck in a fitted top or bodysuit, add a pair of heels and some thin gold hoops, and you’ll be as fashionable as Jennifer Lopez. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

26 This Smocked Maxi Dress That Leans Into The Season’s Romantic Trends R.Vivimos Smocked Tie Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon All things romantic are in this season, and between the smocked top, flowy tiered skirt, and elegant (and adjustable!) tie sleeves, this maxi dress hits all the right style notes. The abstract polka-dot print is playful yet sophisticated, though it comes in a few other prints and several color options. The ideal day-to-night piece, this can go casual with slide sandals, or upscale with wedges and great jewelry. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 A Twist-Front Crop Top That’s A Stylish Step Up From Your Basic T-Shirt Romwe Front Twist Crop T-Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This front-twist short-sleeve shirt costs less than $25 and is so unbelievably chic, it just makes sense to get both colors. A stylish step up from your basic T-shirt, it will pair perfectly with anything, from your favorite denim to wide-leg trousers or a flowy skirt. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 4X-Large Plus — 3X

28 The Always-On-Trend Leopard Print Midi Skirt Everyone Needs In Their Wardrobe Soowalaoo Leopard Print Silk Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The reigning skirt of 2018 is still just as stylish as it was then, and this Amazon version of the leopard print midi is so affordable. Pair it with a tie-front cropped T-shirt or tank, and layer on a denim or leather jacket when the nights start to get cooler. You’ll love the silky smooth, lightweight material that drapes so beautifully. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 The Little Black Dress Everyone Needs At An Incredible Price SheIn Plus V Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everyone needs an LBD in their closet, and this spaghetti-strap dress is an amazing option if you don’t want to spend a fortune on one. The V-cut in front and back sets it apart from your basic cami dress, and the material is lightweight and breathable. Amazon reviewers love it for bridal showers, vacation outfits, and more. It also makes the perfect transitional piece, because you can layer it under any jacket, sweater, or cardigan. If you’ve already got a closet full of black dresses, pick it up in fiery red. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

30 The Most Comfortable Jumpsuit That Comes in 54 Colors & Prints BUENOS NINOS V-Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll never get tired of wearing this fun jumpsuit. It has adjustable straps and flowy, wide-leg pants, making it the perfect summertime piece that won’t cling to your body. The outfit options don’t end in the summer, though. Just picture how cute this jumpsuit will be at all your fall weekend activities paired with a chunky cardigan and boots. It also makes a great travel outfit because of how comfortable and effortlessly chic it is. Oh, and it comes in 54 colors and prints, all of which cost less than $30. Available colors: 54

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 A Soft & Fluid Midi Skirt In The Cutest, Y2K-Inspired Prints LYANER High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon The material of this high-waist midi skirt is so silky and smooth, you won’t want to take it off — and since it’s so versatile, you don’t really have to. During the day, pair it with a plain T-shirt and sandals or slides; kitten heels and a crop top for nights out; or with a cozy sweater in cooler weather. You’ll love the 16 different prints on offer — including the lime green floral pictured, which feels so Y2K — as well as that sultry side slit.

32 This Strappy Bralette That Doubles As A Trendy Crop Top HDE Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Shocked by how much I like this!” one reviewer wrote of this strappy bralette, then went on to confirm how supportive it actually is. Of course, it’s stylish, too, and can be worn on its own as a sultry crop top (try layering it under a boxy blazer for an on-trend look). There are six available colors, from a classic black or white to an adorable daisy print. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

33 The Softest Cotton-Blend Yoga Shirt With A Unique Twisted Front Core 10 Pima Cotton Blend Knot Front Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This knot-front yoga shirt is fit for way more than just a yoga class. Its jersey-cotton blend is soft and comfy, and it looks equally stylish paired with yoga pants as it does with wide-leg jeans or trousers. TL;DR; you won’t have to quick-change after your next class, so your gym bag just got a little bit lighter. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

34 This Short-Sleeve Surplice Dress That’s So Effortless & Comfortable Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll instantly fall in love with the simplicity of this adorable short-sleeve surplice dress. Perfect for days when you just want to throw on and go, it offers fashion, comfort, and so much ease. It also costs less than $30, comes in 17 colors and prints (how much do you love this red floral pattern?) and is an entire outfit on its own — just add some white sneakers or sandals, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

35 These Comfy Wide-Leg Sweatpants That Cost Less Than $10 Amazon Essentials Wide-Leg Crop Sweatpant Amazon $8 See On Amazon Now more than ever, every wardrobe needs a great selection of sweatpants. These wide-leg, cropped sweatpants are cozy and lightweight, so you can truly wear them all year long. They also look great on — so much so that you won’t feel the need to put on real pants before heading out for errands or a coffee run. Right now, they cost under $10 (!) on Amazon, so go ahead and grab a few pairs. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Puff-Sleeve Blouse With A Pretty Shirred Bodice Floerns Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Shirred Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll love the delicate features on this square-neck blouse. Its shirred bodice and puff sleeves offer an elegant yet casual vibe that fits nearly any occasion, and that square neck is so on-trend (and provides the perfect canvas to showcase layered necklaces). Wear it with jeans, trousers, or a high-waisted midi, whether for a nice dinner or just to make your everyday outfit feel more special. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X- Small — X-Large

37 A Seamless Workout Set All Your Friends Will Be Asking About Hotexy Seamless Workout Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Workout sets are trending, and this seamless two-piece getup is going to have all your friends asking for the link. It comes in 23 cute colors, with options for shorts or full-length pants. Don’t be thrown off by how small it looks out of the packaging — the stretch factor is on-point, too. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 A Romantic Frilled Top With A Beautiful, Tiered Fit CILKOO Frill Smocked Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon The frilly sleeves on this smocked top are cute and playful, and the peplum cut adds an extra romantic touch. You’ll love the way it looks paired with jeans and wedges for a casual date night — and you’ll love the price even more. Don’t wait to fall in love to come back for multiples, this one is selling out quick. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A More Fashionable Take On Your Classic Muscle Tee Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon With the same loose-fitting quality you know and love, plus ’80s-inspired shoulder pads, this sleeveless muscle tee is a more fashionable iteration of a classic. This effortlessly cool piece comes in 15 colors, from neutrals like black, brown, or white, to dopamine-boosting shades of bold hot pink and pea green, and a hint of stretch makes it so comfy. Even better? It costs less than $25. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — Large

40 The Hottest Strappy Lace Bodysuit That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Aranmei Strappy Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon One Amazon shopper called this strappy eyelash lace bodysuit “buttery-soft,” and others rave about the quality, fit, and how amazing it makes everyone look and feel. It costs less than $20, but thousands of reviewers love it even more than high-end options. The soft fabric also offers a great amount of stretch. You’ll love the way it looks styled with loose-fitting trousers and a blazer, or wide-leg jeans and a leather jacket. Dress it down a bit with sneakers, or lean into the sexiness with a pair of high heels. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

41 These Cult-Favorite Palazzo Pants For The Most Comfortable, Effortless Style SATINA Palazzo Pants for Women Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gorgeous, stretchy, and silky smooth, these palazzo pants are a true cult-favorite — you’ll get it when you see the 16,000+ five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews. Amazon shoppers are coming back for multiple colors and styling them for work, happy hour, yoga class, or just lounging around in them at home. The flared leg is right on trend, and they cost just than $20. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A 2-Piece Exercise Outfit That Will Have You So Excited For Your Next Workout OQQ Seamless Yoga Outfit (2-Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Look polished and fashionable for your next workout, or simply throw on this two-piece workout set for a trip to the farmer’s market, a day of errands, or brunch with your friends. One Amazon reviewer wrote it “may seem a little small at first, but shapes to the body perfectly.” Others report it “fits like a glove,” and countless are running back to order more. You won’t find a better set for less than $30, so you should stock up, too. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — Large