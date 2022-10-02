Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cheap, Comfy Shoes That Could Easily Cost 3x More Than They Do

There’s never a shortage of cheap shoes on Amazon, and plenty of them look wildly stylish. Finding affordable pairs with the workmanship and comfort to match is another story, but you can find hidden gems by paying attention to the reviews. If a shoe is nice to look at but agonizing to wear, shoppers will be quick to call it out — conversely, a $20 ballet flat with more than 50,000 ratings is definitely worth looking into. (Don’t worry, it’s linked for you below.)

You’ll find budget-friendly alternatives for expensive styles along with viral influencer favorites and underground hits. Virtually all of these cute shoes feature some kind of comfortable padding, and they’ve been vetted by fans who promise they won’t fall apart after a couple of wears. When you’re after good-looking quality (and maybe a little arch support) but don’t want to spend a ton of money, shoppers dubbed these 35 pairs certified finds.

1 The Breathable Mesh Walking Shoe With A Stylish Chunky Chain LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon I saw these LUCKY STEP sneakers and immediately added them to my cart, because they’re both functional and fashionable. Constructed with an airy mesh knit upper and a cushioned sole, these kicks are like walking on air and make your athleisure that much chicer with the chunky chain on top that adds some edge. “I am a nurse and walk a lot during my shift. These shoes are more comfortable than expensive name brand shoes I’ve purchased,” one shopper revealed, adding that they were “worth every penny.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 44

2 A Budget Pair Of Moccasin Loafers That Never Go Out Of Style VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of your ballet flats or sneakers for everyday activities? Consider these VenusCelia loafers as an alternative. Offered in both neutrals and brights depending on your personal aesthetic, the moccasin style has a soft leather upper, padded insole, and a massaging outsole that your feet will love. They’re seriously comfy as heck, according to fans. “Great to wear for long walks without breaking in first. No blisters or tender spots. Love them so much I bought them in three colors,” a shopper confessed. Available sizes: 6 – 11

Available colors: 8

3 A Practical Pair Of Suede Sneakers That Won’t Get Ruined In The Rain TOMS Paxton Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon TOMS Paxton sneakers are pretty impressive. These affordable slip-ons have smooth water-resistant suede uppers, faux fur linings, and rubber outsoles for traction. Expect a removable cushioned insole that’s made from 15% waste foam, 5% recycled content and 6% bio-oils that guarantees they’re good for your feet and the environment. “I’m on my feet for nine hours a day and three of those are spent outside in the cold weather. These keeps me comfortable and warm all day,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available colors: 18

4 The Wallet-Friendly Cork Sandals That Are Possibly Better Than Birks ONCAI Furry Buckle Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love Birkenstocks’ “Arizona” style but don’t want to dish out the dough, here’s a solution: ONCAI’s flat slide sandals. They have a similar flexible suede double strap, cork midsole, and rubber outsole with a sturdy flatform and top-notch arch support, no less. “Like a lot of people I wore Birkenstocks all through college because they were not only stylish at the time but super comfortable...They are so ridiculously expensive,” one shopper wrote. “I don’t buy them anymore but these are a great alternative. I was surprised at how well they fit and how much I love them!” Available sizes: 6 – 12

Available colors: 26

5 These Cloud-Like Sneakers That Have Garnered Over 22,000 Five-Star Ratings Wonesion Geometric Fashion Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you love a good fashion sneaker, then Wonesion’s stylish athletic shoes are for you! They’re also surprisingly good for problem feet. Here’s the lowdown on these cushiony kicks: They have a knit mesh upper and an outsole made with hollow carved technology, which ultimately provides stability and optimal shock absorption while reducing weight. The interiors, on the other hand, have sweat-absorbing deodorant insoles that keep unwanted smells at bay. “These shoes are so comfortable! After wearing them for a day, my neuropathy wasn’t bothering me, I didn’t have pain in my feet. They’re literally perfect,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5.5 – 10.5

Available colors: 17

6 These Slip-On-And-Go Knit Flats That Fit Like A Glove Feversole Breathable Knit Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feversole’s breathable knit flats are easy to wear yet look both professional and chic. Featuring a round toe and Venetian loafer design, the mesh lets your foot breathe but is sturdy enough that they won’t distort with time. “Stiff enough to hold its form but not so stiff that it is scratchy or uncomfortable,” one shopper explained. You can opt for a versatile neutral hue — like this black pair — or put a spring in your step with a cheery color such as yellow or coral. Take note that, if you have a slim foot, the brand recommends sizing down. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 36

7 These Sporty Platform Wedge Sneakers Giving Y2K Vibes DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon These DREAM PAIRS wedge sneakers remind me so much of Isabel Marant versions from yesteryear. This $37 pair has a perforated synthetic leather upper along with an equally breathable faux leather lining — not to mention a slightly padded insole and a TPR rubber outsole. There’s also a a side zipper and a 3.75-inch heel that gives you some dressier lift without resorting to actual stilettos. “Perfect shoes to wear when you don't want to be too casual but you don't want to be too dressy either,” as one shopper summarized. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

8 An Adjustable Version Of The Trendy Cloud Slide Joomra Cloud Slides Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made with a textured, squishy EVA foam that feels pretty darn heavenly, Joomra’s cloud slides were designed to prevent your feet from slipping and sliding as you walk. They feature Velcro on top that’s adjustable if your feel swell, as well as a 1.7-inch flatform for a little lift that’s much appreciated if you’re on the petite side like me. “These are the most comfortable slides I've had. My feet are not very comfortable with anything else than sneakers and these totally changed my mind,” one convert remarked. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 12-13

Available colors: 14

9 These Memory Foam Tennis Shoes For Working Out — Or Hanging Out Akk Mesh Tennis Shoes Amazon $49 See On Amazon Akk’s tennis shoes are light as a damn feather. Each shoe weighs less than one pound each, which is pretty amazing if you ask me. Complete with a mesh upper and a memory foam insole, these lace-up sneakers will feel barely-there while offering support and comfort. Wear them to the gym, work, or simply running errands and feel the bliss for yourself. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “these are a hidden gem,” with fans confessing that “I like these better than the shoes I paid $150 for!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

Available colors: 32

10 A Très Chic Pair Of Loafers With A Convenient Open Back DREAM PAIRS Flat Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon DREAM PAIRS’s flat mules have the appearance of a traditional loafer — but better. Their slip-on backless design comes in handy on busy mornings, while going through TSA, or when you’re running late. As for how these cost so little when they look so luxe, they’re made from super-duper soft polyurethane leather upper, but you’d never know it in real life. “Looks exactly like the expensive ones, and to be fair… they are also comfortable,” one reviewer promised. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

Available colors: 32

11 The Elevated Hiking Boots That’ll Instantly Become A Favorite Mishansha Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with a water-resistant faux leather upper and a long-lasting rubber outsole, Mishansha’s hiking boots are ideal for the great outdoors — or simply as a sturdy staple. These have a lace-up feature with metal hardware and a furry lining that reduces friction, plus a sweater-like ribbed knit ankle cuff. All in all, your feet will adore these. One shopper commented that “they do not rub the back of the ankle in anyway” while another noticed that “they don’t feel cheap at all” despite only costing $30. Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

Available colors: 16

12 These Toasty-Warm Platform Moccasin Slippers With A Faux Fur Lining TINSTREE Platform Warm Moccasin Slippers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Cozy season requires cozy shoes. Say hello to TINSTREE’s suede moccasin slippers, which are bound to become your latest obsession in no time. Seriously, do you spot that plush faux fur lining? Major *heart eyes* alert! Wear them as slips — or even as errands shoes thanks to the durable rubber platform outsole. “I’ve been walking my dog everyday with this shoes and they are still like new,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

13 These Canvas Kicks With Embroidery Blowfish Malibu Fruit Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cuteness overload: That’s how I would describe Blowfish’s Malibu Fruit sneaker. These little kicks come with a terry cloth lining and a distressed canvas upper, giving them all the attributes of the perfect easygoing sneaker — not to mention, that worn-in feel we all desire. On top of that, there’s the brand’s "SuperFoamShock" footbed that’s comfy as can be. The only issue: Deciding which of nearly 50 colorways to choose. Luckily, they only cost $30, so it’s possible to pick up a few if you happen to fall in love like this shopper: “I am slowly building my inventory of every color. They are so comfortable and go with everything casual. I wear them without socks and never get blisters on the back of my heel like my chucks,” they wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 49

14 These Cult-Favorite Ballet Flats With Heel Pillows Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you don’t own a pair of trusty ballet flats, the Amazon Essentials’s Belice shoe should at least be in consideration — or purchased immediately. They pack a thick layer of memory foam inside, with cushions built into the heels for comfort. Ideal for commuters or people who just hate heels, this foldable flat can be easily packed in your tote bag or suitcase. Featuring a faux leather upper in dozens of colorways, the elasticized topline, suede microfiber lining, and flexible outsole make these very practical. More than 30,000 shopper gave them five glowing stars. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 34

15 These Lug Sole Chelsea Boots With A Walkable Chunky Heel Soda Jaber Ankle Boot Amazon $39 See On Amazon On the hunt for a fresh pair of daily boots? These Soda Jaber ones are fabulous yet functional. They have an elastic gore that makes them easy to remove, along with a 2.5-inch lug sole heel for a little sturdy height. One shopper, who had worn these for four months straight, remarked that “I have been very surprised at how comfy these are! I have worn them on days when I know there will be a good amount of walking and I never regret it!” Choose between faux leather or suede uppers in neutral hues that go with everything. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

16 Pointed Orsay Pumps You Can Actually Dance In DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Toe Pumps Amazon $50 See On Amazon DREAM PAIRS’ Annee pumps are a must-have for your next event — no break-in period needed. The chunky 2.5-inch heel, latex padded insole, and ankle-securing strap will keep your feet happy and secure for everything from networking events to dancing. “I loathe wearing high heels but these are soo comfortable! I wore them for a wedding, bar meet after wedding and the reception! In total I wore them for over 9+ hours and I could have gone longer,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 21

17 Some Mesh Knit Slip-Ons That Feel Invisible TIOSEBON Mesh Slip On Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on these, folks. With over 20,000 five-star ratings and counting, TIOSEBON’s mesh slip-on shoes are an essential shoe to add to your footwear arsenal. You’ll be able to stand for hours with no issues at all — and they will even alleviate pain if you struggle with issues like plantar fasciitis. “They are more comfortable than any sneaker/running shoe I’ve ever had,” one shopper swore. “I have bunions and heel problems and these make walking very comfortable.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 21

18 This Happy Compromise Between Heels & Flats DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Still on the prowl for a heel alternative? Consider DREAM PAIRS’s low wedge ankle strap flats. In my opinion, these are fantastic for a fancy event when you crave a dressy heel (one scant inch, to be exact) but still want to bask in the feeling of comfort. Not to mention, there’s a rubber outsole, cushioned footbed, and zippered closure for practicality. This shopper’s advice? “Just do it girls! You won't regret it,” adding that “they fit as expected and I have gotten two compliments at work already today!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 10

19 Luxe-Looking Quilted Rain Boots Petrass Quilted Rain Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it rains, it pours — but don’t worry, Petrass’s quilted rain boots have got you covered. Not only do they shield your feet from wetness, but they’re stylish enough to wear with jeans on a regular day. “I wore them on a weeklong trip to Maine in late December. It was the only shoe I wore!!! They were perfect in snowy conditions, wet areas, on trails and beaches in Acadia National Park, and super cute and comfy when doing city walking in Portland. I’ve never liked wearing rain boots. These I truly love!” one shopper praised. Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

Available colors: 8

20 Shearling Slippers For Peak Coziness On The Cheap Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers Amazon $50 See On Amazon Made with 100% Australian shearling, Dearfoams’s slippers are the real deal and less expensive than name brand competitors. Not only will your feet have the coziest feeling, but the warm fleece also absorbs moisture — meaning you won’t get sweaty feet and can actually wear them year-round. “Putting my feet into these for the first time was a dream - real lambswool that hugged my feet and wicks away moisture. I love the solid rubber soles and real suede outers, so they are street safe if I don't want to take them off for a quick errand. They don't make much more noise on our floor than regular house scuffs, so no complaints,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

21 These Water-Friendly Low-Tops That Can Be Worn To The Beach Or Pool SAGUARO Water Slip Ons Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether your rock these shoes poolside or slip them on for yard work, SAGUARO’s $28 shoes are a great alternative to the iconic garden clog. Assembled from injection-molded EVA foam, this slip-on style has an elasticized opening that lets you kick these off effortlessly. They’re springy and waterproof with full toe coverage, and the porous design leaks water fast to make them breathable, quick-drying, and odor-resistant. “They’re like Crocs meets Converse sneakers! And they’re super comfortable too! Want an alternative to rain boots? I’ve used these when it rains, on the kayak, and even for gardening! They’re great,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 16

Available colors: 5

22 The Budget-Friendly Rothys Alternative Slocyclub Flat Ballet Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon These commuter-friendly flats are also great to stash in your bag at formal events — basically any time you need to change into (or out of) a more comfortable shoe. Their knit construction slips on like a sock (there’s also a heel tab to help pull them on) and the flexible, waterproof rubber sole rolls up compactly. “They fit me better and feels more comfortable than my Rothys,” one fan was impressed to note. “Their construction is very similar, though the insoles are not removable for washing, but that shouldn’t be a problem as I can probably toss the whole shoe in the wash anyways.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 7

23 This Modern Spin On The Chelsea Boot JABASIC Chelsea Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon Combining sleek uppers with chunky lug soles, these stylish Chelsea boots are a trendy take on the classic worth snapping up. Those faux leather uppers are waterproof while thick, sneaker-like soles absorb impact from the sidewalk. “I wear these for everyday errands around town. They look good with everything. They look like a more expensive brand and I've received several compliments,” one shopper remarked. An elastic ankle gore and heel tab make them a cinch to ease off at the end of the day, but they’re so comfortable you might not want to: the same reviewer also noted that “Their comfort level is between sneakers and low heeled boots.” Available sizes:

24 These Extravagant Fluffy Slippers With Plush Memory Foam Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Every night’s a self-care night when you’re slipping into a good pair of slippers. These chic fuzzy slides have more than 29,000 ratings on Amazon from fans who called them “better than my Uggs,” with shoppers praising their dense faux rabbit fur along with cushy memory foam and a waterproof EVA outsole in addition to the super-cute style. “BUY THEM. Stop moving them to ‘save for later,’ stop looking at other similar ones, just BUY these,” one fanatic urged. “They are amazing. So comfortable. I haven’t taken them off my feet. I can’t not wear slippers now, I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 13

25 Canvas Low-Tops That Slip Right On Obtaom Slip On Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Half sneaker and half slide, keep a pair of these sporty mules next to the door when you need to dash outside or run a quick errand. The canvas upper is breathable and you can adjust its tightness thanks to those handy laces. Inside is memory foam padding, and a vulcanized rubber sole is extra-sturdy to weather the outdoors. “Wore these on vacation when we walked around town to get dinner. Super cute and trendy with the white color…. I love the mule part as I can just slip on and go! So worth the money,” a shopper commented. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 13

26 Not Your Grandpa’s Boat Shoes Bruno Marc Slip On Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Between the lightweight canvas and speckled soles, these preppy boat shoes are anything but traditional. They weigh less than a pound each and are lined in fabric to guarantee breathable all-day comfort. The subtle laces let you secure the fit, and a cork footbed offers natural cushioning along with the padded topline. The sneaker-like outsole is made with EVA foam to keep them lightweight with serious bounce underfoot. “I've been wanting to try a pair of Hey Dudes but didn't want to spend that much,” a shopper explained, writing that “They are super cute! They are just as light and comfy as the Hey Dudes and look very similar” and “they throw in an extra set of insoles too!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

27 Duck Boots Without The Heritage Price DKSUKO Lace Up Boots Amazon $44 See On Amazon L.L. Bean put duck boots on the map, but their $150 price tag isn’t for every budget. These affordable alternatives offer the same sturdy style in a weatherproof construction. Sealed seams keep out water, and the base of the boot is built from vulcanized rubber which makes them waterproof, durable, and easy to hose off after a day in the elements. One reviewer bought them for a trip to Norway and reported that they “wore these shoes almost everyday and was so glad I got them,” wore them “on multiple hikes, some of them in the rain” and noted that “the grip on the bottom is great for wet rocks.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

28 A Sleek Wedge That’s Ultra-Stable For Walking Olivia K Low Wedge Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get a little lift without sacrificing steady footing. Olivia K’s low wedge pumps have a 2.5-inch heel with a sole that’s fully connected to the ground, which makes them a steadier pick than stilettos. There’s a layer of cushioning inside to help with comfort as well, and the round toe won’t pinch like pointed pairs sometimes can. This rose gold was too fun not to spotlight, but most of the colorways are nice, wearable neutrals. “This is my second pair of these shoes. First pair I was able to wear quite often for about 2 years,” a shopper commented. “The heel is just right for the office. I did not ever experience blisters and feel very comfortable in these. Toe box is not narrow and gives enough wiggle room.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 17

29 Chunky Flatform Sneakers For A Y2K Throwback Soda Petal Double Deck Bottom Sole Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thick, statement-making, yet also somewhat classic, these “double deck” sneakers channel the early aughts in a way that’s wearable today. The canvas uppers come in neutral solids plus a few fun prints (including gingham and a dainty floral) with extra cushioning inside. The chunky rubber soles keep you high and dry while providing plenty of buffer between you and the ground, and shoppers reported they weren’t exceptionally heavy, either. “They’re very cute and seem more expensive than they are,” a fan commented. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

30 Ballet Flats That Channel Pointe Shoes DailyShoes Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a classic ballet flat that’s anything but basic. These DailyShoes ankle strap flats feature crossover elastic bands at the ankle which, combined with their rounded toes, mimic an actual dance shoe. (Especially if you get them in pale pink.) The elastic pulls double-duty by keeping your foot in place without sacrificing comfort, and there’s a hidden zipper so they’re easy to get out of at the end of the day. “After wearing for about 6 months these ballet flats are still very cute and comfortable,” one reviewer attested. “They are flat so if you have high arches you will want supports. I wear them with my professional work attire and with jeans. I have received complements with both.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 15

31 The Western Boot That’s All Over Tik Tok Charles Albert Modern Western Cowboy Distressed Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon Cowboy boots had their viral moment on social media, and this is a solid, affordable version of the style. The Charles Albert Modern Western boot has slouchy mid-calf fit that makes the vegan leather upper look authentically broken-in. They’re lined in soft fabric with lots of cushioning underneath, and the soles feature rubber for slip-proof traction. “They are actually my go-to pair of boots now,” a fan gushed. “I have yet to find an outfit they don't go with. Very versatile. There was absolutely no break in time, they were comfortable from the moment I put them on. No blisters, or rubbing, and there is surprisingly a lot of support. The padding inside is very cushy.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

32 Folksy Moccasin Slippers Lined In The Softest Faux Fur Cushionaire Sabina Moccasin Slipper Amazon $25 See On Amazon If brands like Minnetonka and Ugg are out of your budget, you can still get in on the shearling slipper trend. Cushionaire’s Sabina slippers have a cozy construction in vegan suede with the toastiest faux fur lining. A dedicated memory foam layer amplifies their comfort, and the style is appropriate enough to wear outside for a quick errand. This glitter pair was too fun not to feature, but you’ll also find options in felt, plaid, and traditional leather-like textures to suit your taste. “I really love them and I am picky when it comes to footwear — only comfort will do. Great moc slipper and great price,” one shopper recommended. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

33 An Affordable High-Top That Looks Like Converse ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Canvas high-tops are an indie style staple, and you can get your hands on a pair without dropping your grocery money on the name brand. These ZGR sneakers feature a similar ankle-height canvas upper that laces right up the front, with crisp cap toes and white rubber soles. They’re even machine-washable if you step in a puddle, so they’re easy to keep looking new. “They are VERY similar to Chuck Taylors thought a little more cushion and frankly, the canvas seems a little nicer than some of my other darker color Chuck Taylors,” one reviewer noted. “These might be my new favorite shoes. I'd say BUY THESE! Great value, quality product and fits true to size.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

34 A Designer Slipper For A Fraction Of The Price Juicy Couture Slingback Slide Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for an affordable version of the UGG Fluff Yeah slippers? Snap up this Juicy Couture style before it sells out. It hit all the high notes: a faux fur upper, elastic slingback strap, and chunky platform with iconic logo ribbons. (There are also versions that look like a classic slide, so you have lots of options.) “These are so cute and extremely comfortable!! And quite honestly I expected these to be a knockoff for the price but after looking at them, they look pretty legit and the box seems normal and everything! Regardless I think they’re super cute and comfy. 10/10 recommend,” a reviewer raved. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 29