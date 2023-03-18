Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cheap, Sexy Clothes That Look Good On Everyone

Remember The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — a book in which one magical pair of pants miraculously fits four best friends? As it turns out, there are loads of cheap, stylish clothes out there that look good on a variety of people — and you can conveniently find them on Amazon.

From a slinky mini dress made of soft velvet to a cozy knit sweater with a criss-cross back, I’ve gathered up plenty of popular styles that will have you looking your best on any occasion — all without leaving a major dent in your wallet.

1 A Lacy Bralette That’s Oh-So Soft Against Your Skin Lace Deep-V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stunning lace bralette features a plunging V-neckline that remains discreet under low-cut dresses and tops — but you can also let the gorgeous trim peek out from underneath a loose-fitting tank. Free of underwire, clasps, and closures, the soft bralette couldn’t be any comfier. Not to mention, the cups have an opaque lining for just enough coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

2 This Chic Cross-Front Top That Sits Off The Shoulder Romwe Off-Shoulder Wrap Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-soft, rib-knit fabric, this cross-front top hugs your torso and arms — but not your shoulders. Rather, the asymmetrical neckline sits off the shoulder, creating a chic silhouette that pairs nicely with everything from denim to pencil skirts. You can take your pick of both long-sleeve and short-sleeve styles, depending on the season. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

3 A Shimmery Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline Verdusa Deep-V Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this shimmery bodysuit — its plunging neckline, cross-back design, and tie-waist give it a unique vibe that would fit right in at Studio 54. The perfect going-out top, you can pair it with a jeans, shorts, and mini skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

4 The Strappy-Back Bodysuit With An Edgy Vibe Verdusa Strappy-Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With spaghetti straps crossing down the back and sides, this sleeveless bodysuit adds just enough edge to any ensemble. The lightweight, stretchy fabric lays smooth against your body like a second skin. Whether you wear it with jeans or cutoff shorts, it’s a great piece for summery days or nights out on the town. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

5 A Playful Mini Dress With Charming Crocheted Details ECOWISH Lace Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon With a bodice accented with crocheted lace, this little sundress is just as cute as can be. A tiered skirt and tie-back detail further contribute to its playful charm — just throw on a pair of sandals and flats, and you’re ready for anything. Want to kick the look up a notch? Add a delicate layered necklace or a pair of oversized hoops. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

6 These Gorgeous Hipster Panties Made With Delicate Lace cauniss Lace Hipster Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s so lovely about these hipster panties is that they offer plenty of coverage throughout the seat while still revealing a little bit of skin. The pattern on the stunning lace is reminiscent of butterfly wings for a whimsical touch. Each multipack comes with four pretty pairs — choose a multicolor variety or stick to an all-black set. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available multipacks: multicolor, black

7 This Sheer, Flowy Duster With Stunning Lace Accents Bsubseach Lace Duster Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can wear this open-front duster over a T-shirt and jeans, a sleeveless dress, or even a swimsuit — no matter how you style it, you’ll enjoy its floaty, delicate feel. The sheer fabric is accented with floral lace along the sleeves, back, and bottom hem — it’s just as pretty as can be. Available colors: 22

8 These Faux Leather Leggings That Come In Dozens Of Colors & Styles SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you’re tired of your regular rotation of jeans and yoga pants, try switching up your ensemble with these faux leather leggings. The smooth material hugs your body from the waist down to the ankles, with just enough stretch to remain comfortable. They’re lined in a thin layer of fleece for just a bit of warmth without a lot of extra bulk. Choose from dozens of colors and patterns, including black, silver, and even a snakeskin print. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 54

9 A Luxurious Satin Robe With Fluffy Feather-Trimmed Sleeves PRODESIGN Satin Feather Trim Robe Amazon $41 See On Amazon A little luxury can go a long way, and this silky satin robe will have you on cloud nine. The loose sleeves are trimmed with ultra-soft ostrich feathers, adding an air of elegance to the piece. Plus, you’ll find a pair of pockets located beneath the tie-waist — perfect for holding bobby pins, hair ties, or your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 This Lacy Camisole With A Cute Criss-Cross Front Romwe Lace Criss-Cross Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This otherwise simple V-neck camisole is given a stylish upgrade, thanks to the lace trim along the neckline and the criss-cross detail along the chest. The slightly flowy garment can be worn tucked into jeans or worn loose over leggings — both styles are totally chic. Besides classic black, you’ll also find this top in bright pops of color such as hot pink and royal blue. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

11 These Flowy Palazzo Pants You Can Wear With Almost Anything SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fitting snugly throughout the waist and hips before flowing outward at the knee, these palazzo pants are equal parts comfy and stylish. Available in both neutral black and eye-catching prints, the pants allow for near-infinite outfit combinations. Wear them with an oversized graphic tee, a button-down denim shirt, a sports bra... the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

12 The Leopard Print Midi Skirt That’s Undeniably Cool Soowalaoo High-Waisted Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Satin, midi length, a subtle leopard print — this chic midi skirt has so much going for it. And luckily, it doesn’t come with an unreachable price tag. This piece looks amazing worn with crop tops, graphic tees, leather jackets — and the list goes on. Not a fan of animal prints? Choose a solid in shades like rust or emerald green. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available color and styles: 6

13 A Pair Of Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfy As Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Combining the sleek look of skinny jeans with the comfort of leggings, these pull-on pants from Levi Strauss & Co. truly offer the best of both worlds. They’re available in a wide range of washes, from traditional navy blue to more unconventional shades of khaki green and brick red. While you won’t find a zipper fly on these pants, you can still enjoy the convenience of functional back pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2 — 28 (Short & Long Sizes Available)

14 This Bold Top With A Single Shoulder Cutout SheIn One-Shoulder Cutout Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon A shoulder cutout on this short-sleeve top gives it a bold look that lives up to your evening plans. The smooth fabric is blended with just the right amount of spandex for a stretchy, body-hugging feel. Go for classic black, or opt for pop-art inspired yellow or red to complete the modern vibe. Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

15 A 2-Piece Outfit Set That Will Make You Feel So Put Together MRSFITOK 2-Piece Midi Bodycon Outfit Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you’re getting ready to go out, the last thing you want to do is stress over your outfit. Take the guesswork out of your ensemble and rock this two-piece outfit set. For a wallet-friendly price, you get a scoop-neck crop top and matching midi skirt. The body-hugging skirt features a knot detail that ties the whole look together. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

16 This Floaty Wrap-Front Blouse That Cinches At The Waist Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with fluttery, elbow-length sleeves and a wrap-front design that cinches at the waist, this lovely blouse looks effortlessly elegant when worn over jeans or leggings. A gently sloping V-neckline creates space for a statement pendant necklace. Opt for a rich solid hue, or pick from one of the gorgeous floral prints available. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 9

17 A Drapey Maxi Dress With A Dramatic Side Split II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon Designed with a dramatic side split up the leg, this flowing maxi dress really knows how to make an entrance. Dress it up with a pair of heels for that outdoor wedding on your calendar, or simply throw on a pair of sandals and head to the beach or pool. The V-neck garment is made from your choice of velvet (perfect for occasions) or cotton (ideal for more casual wear). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 47

18 The Versatile Bodysuit With A Chic Square Neckline REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This solid-colored bodysuit offers an alternative to your typical scoop-neck design — its square neckline feels chic and elevated. Combined with a low-cut back, the one-piece looks lovely paired with high-waisted jeans or a flowy maxi skirt. A convenient snap closure between the legs makes the garment easy to take on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

19 This Longline Lace Bralette You Can Layer Or Wear On Its Own Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s especially great about this longline lace bralette is that it looks just as fantastic layered underneath a top as it does on its own. With opaque lining under the cups and a smocked back, the bralette has a delighfully charming vibe. The adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to achieve a fine-tuned fit. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

20 A Slinky Mini Dress Made Of Luxurious Velvet SOLY HUX Velvet Mini Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s something about the texture of this velvet mini dress that’s just oh-so luxurious. Designed with a subtle cowl neck and adjustable spaghetti straps, the body-hugging dress is a perfect choice for cocktail parties or date nights. It comes in dozens of gorgeous shades, including burgundy, violet, and teal. Wear it on its own, or throw on a denim jacket to dress it down. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 25

21 This Matching Skirt & Tank Set That’s Unexpected & Cool HUUSA Two-Piece Maxi Skirt Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon The unique details on this skirt and tank combo really make it stand out, from the crop top’s criss-cross detail to the ruching of the skirt to the cascading strip of fabric down the front. Available in seven shades, the two-piece set has a body-hugging fit, with just enough stretch for comfort. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

22 A Simple & Versatile Dress That’s Ripe For Accessorizing SheIn Sleeveless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everyone needs a little black dress — or a little red dress, if you’re feeling bold. This simple sleeveless dress can be worn to so many different places and events, from a casual weeknight dinner to an upscale cocktail party. The wrap-front garment gathers right below the bust, flowing out to an above-the-knee hem. All that’s left for you to do is add a statement necklace or earrings. Available sizes: Large — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, burgundy

23 The V-Neck Bodysuit With Fluttery Batwing Sleeves SheIn Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Long, fluttery batwing sleeves give this faux wrap bodysuit a slightly retro vibe that’ll channel your inner Stevie Nicks — all you need is a mini skirt or a pair of blue jeans to create a memorable outfit. The V-neck garment also provides plenty of space for a few layered necklaces if you want to add a glimmery touch. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

24 This ‘90s-Inspired Maxi Dress With A Body-Hugging Fit PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With pencil-thin spaghetti straps and a sky-high slit up the side, this body-hugging maxi dress would fit right in at a red carpet event in the ‘90s. Boasting a classic minimalist silhouette, the slinky dress features a square neckline and falls all the way down to the ankles. Stick with low-key black, or go bold with red, royal blue, or neon green. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

25 A Plunging Swimsuit That Comes In Bold Shades & Patterns SweatyRocks Bathing Suits Amazon - $36.99 See On Amazon Leopard prints, florals, and stripes, oh my! This one-piece swimsuit comes in so many bold patterns and vibrant solid hues — you might want to stock up on a couple to add some variety to your bathing suit collection. With a dramatically plunging neckline and cheeky cut, the swimsuit features a sash detail that can be secured in either the front or the back. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 27

26 This Stunning Halter-Neck Bodysuit Made Of Floral Lace Dlsave Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made of gorgeous floral lace, this V-neck bodysuit will make you feel a little extra fancy whenever you put it on. It comes in every color of the rainbow — as well as classic black and white — giving you the opportunity to wear your signature shade. A hook-and-eye closure between the legs and an adjustable halter neck ensure a secure fit. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

27 The Tie-Front Top That’s Casual & Elegant At The Same Time WDIRARA Tie-Front Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Securing right below the bust with a tie closure, this crop top manages to be both chic and laid-back in equal measure. The flowy, three-quarter-length sleeves create movement as you go about your day, while the plunging neckline is perfect for showing off a necklace or lacy bralette underneath. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 40

28 This Slouchy Knit Top That Hangs Off One Shoulder LACOZY Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Slouchy and cute, this oversized pullover sweater sits off one shoulder and runs all the way down to a hip-length hem. Wear it with a strapless bra or layer it over a lacy bralette or tank top — either way, you’ll look cozy and stylish. In addition to vibrant solid hues, you’ll also find this top in a variety of festive and floral prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

29 This Laid-Back Jumpsuit With A Lacy Neckline Lacozy Lace Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Even though this roomy jumpsuit has a totally laid-back vibe, the lace trim along the neckline gives it a style upgrade. With ultra-lightweight spaghetti straps and an elasticated waistband, the one-piece has a super comfy fit. Not to mention, a pair of side pockets gives you a convenient place to stash your essentials. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

30 These Fleece-Lined Tights That Keep Your Legs Toasty & Warm Berkshire Cozy Fleece-Lined Tights Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’d never guess these opaque tights are lined with fleece — but they’re the perfect addition to your cool-weather wardrobe. High-waisted, the tights wrap your legs in cozy warmth without adding significant bulk to your outfit. They come in four neutral tones — black, navy, brown, and gray. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

31 A Full-Length Bodysuit That’s The Perfect Base Layer JJJ Cotton Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of breathable, skin-friendly cotton and stretchy spandex, this sleeveless bodysuit is the perfect base layer for so many looks: Slip an oversized sweater, throw on a button-down, or simply wear the bodysuit under your other clothes for extra warmth in cold weather. Available in a wide palette of neutral and vibrant hues, the one-piece fits snugly around your body like a second skin. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

32 This Vintage-Inspired Teddy Made From Fishnet & Lace Garmol Lace Teddy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lace teddy suit has a vintage feel to it, courtesy of its elegant floral pattern — but the fishnet panels give it an edgy, daring feel. The thong-style bodysuit features a hook-and-eye-closure at the bust line and a satin sash that ties in a cute bow in back. Scalloped lace along the leg openings completes the look. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

33 Some Ultra-Stretchy Skinny Jeans With Cool, Distressed Details Gboomo Stretchy High-Waisted Skinny Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon Ultra stretchy, these high-waisted skinny jeans feature distressed details along the thighs, exposing just the slightest amount of skin. Pair these pants with a tank or crop top for a slightly edgy look that’s ready for a night out on the town. Choose from a variety of denim washes as well as shades like wine red and army green. Available sizes: 14 — 26

Available colors: 34

34 This 2-Piece Lounge Set That’s As Soft As Pajamas ZESICA Sweater and Shorts Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on a quick coffee run or planning a movie marathon on the couch, this sweater and short set will keep you in total comfort. The roomy lantern sleeves and cropped hem give the top a hint of stylish flair, while the drawstring shorts rival the softness of your own pajamas. Choose from colors like mint, navy, and watermelon. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

35 An Easygoing Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a chic neckline that hangs effortlessly off the shoulder, this versatile jumpsuit serves so many different purposes. Dress it down with sneakers for a casual ensemble that’s perfect for grabbing coffee, or add a pair of heels and some statement jewelry for an elevated evening look. The jogger style bottoms and elastic waistband keep everything comfy as can be. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

36 These Lacy Bikini Briefs With A Barely-There Feel Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Delicate and soft, these lace panties have a gorgeous floral pattern that’s just so pretty. The sheer bikini underwear have a semi-cheeky fit in the seat, while the elastic waistband rises to just above the hips. Opt for a multicolor set or go for classic all-black. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 11

37 The Sleeveless Tank With A Unique Shoulder Cutout Verdusa Sleeveless Cutout Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon A unique shoulder cutout gives this otherwise basic crew-neck tank an elevated, style-forward look — pair it with everything from slouchy jeans to bike shorts. The micro-ribbed top features a cropped fit, and is available in a wide array of subtle neutral shades and bold neon hues — you can even opt for a feisty leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

38 This Cozy Knit Sweater With A Criss-Cross Back Asvivid Criss-Cross V-Back Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made of a cozy cotton-knit yarn, this crew-neck sweater is a great wardrobe staple to have on hand — it’s the type of thing you’ll want to throw on every day with leggings. The criss-cross back, however, just makes it all the more stylish. If you love to add a pop of color to your outfit, you’re in luck — the sweater comes in vibrant hues such as mustard yellow and royal blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 47

39 The Minimalist Midi Dress With A Cutout & Side Slit Pink Queen Midi Cutout Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Chic with a dash of daring, this midi dress features a cutout right above the waist and a side slit that reaches to the mid-thigh. The snug bodice has a slightly sporty fit while the contrasting details add visual interest. This black option is a versatile pick, but you can also opt for color-block versions, like lavender and sage green or baby pink and rose. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 28