If the best things in life are free, then the second-best things in life are really great bargains. If you’re anything like me, some of your most well-loved wardrobe finds are ones that didn’t break the bank. That’s why I love these comfortable, stylish clothing pieces under $35 on Amazon — they offer a great way to freshen up your closet without costing a small fortune.

Below, you’ll find tons of elevated basics — dresses, shirts, and bottoms that look chic, but are also versatile enough for everyday wear. Whether it’s a flowy tunic top with a ruffled hem or a sleeveless jumpsuit that’s easy to accessorize, you’ll find that these wallet-friendly outfits blend in seamlessly with your current clothing rotation. Not to mention, they’re backed by tons of rave reviews from people who testify to just how great they look on.

1 This Chic Patterned Blouse With A Ruffled Neck Angashion Ruffle-Neck Babydoll Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a ruffled neckline and sleeves, this babydoll blouse is perfect for those days when you want to look nice, but also laid-back. The lightweight fabric flutters around your torso, hanging right below the waist — so you can wear it loose over jeans, leggings, or cutoff shorts. Choose from several spotted, plaid, and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

2 A Button-Down Blouse With Breezy Bell Sleeves Ecrocoo Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Flowy and effortlessly stylish, this button-down blouse has bell sleeves that fall all the way past your elbow. It secures at the waist with a tie closure, giving the top a laid-back vibe. Add some ripped jeans and your favorite sandals for an easygoing look that’s ready for anything. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 9

3 The Flare-Leg Pants That Are Butter-Soft SATINA Palazzo Pant Amazon $19 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are so soft, they rival your pajamas in the comfiness department. The high-waisted pants are fitted throughout the hip and thigh, with a flared leg below the knee. “These flare pants are a dream,” wrote one reviewer. “I have them in several colors/patterns because they are comfortable, of good quality, and stylish.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

4 A Lightweight Dress With A Cute Wrap-Front Detail Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a short-sleeve dress that’s ultra-soft and lightweight, perfect for warmer days. It has a faux-wrap detail on one side, so you don’t have to worry about keeping it tied throughout the day. Plus, you’ll find pockets on either side — perfect for stashing small essentials such as lipstick or pair of sunglasses. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

5 This Semi-Formal Midi Dress With A Twist Floerns Twist-Front Split Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Perfect for those slightly fancy cocktail parties and get-togethers, this midi dress is elevated by a twist detail at the waist. Designed with a plunging V-neckline and a split hem, the dress lends itself to a subtly sophisticated look. It comes in a wide range of jewel tones, so you can rock your signature shade. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 29

6 These Stylish Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon We love the paper bag waist — it looks good on everyone, and it turns a pair of basic trousers into a stylish wardrobe staple. These cropped pants gather at the waistline with a tie closure, fitting loosely throughout the thigh before tapering down to the cropped ankle. Choose from a sea of colors, such as mustard yellow and emerald green. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

7 A Soft Knit Mini Dress You Can Wear Year-Round PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s great about this knit mini dress is that it looks fantastic in any season — wear it with sneakers or sandals in the warmer months, and add tights and chunky boots when it gets chilly. It has a round neck and long lantern sleeves, as well as a belt closure that ties at the waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

8 This Elegant Midi Dress That Was Made For Dancing Pink Queen Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a classic tie-waist silhouette and an A-line skirt, this midi dress will make you want to twirl the night away. It has three-quarter-length sleeves that extend just past the elbow, as well as a chic front-wrap design. For a retro-inspired look, add a pair of pumps and apply some bold red lipstick. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

9 The Basic A-Line Dress You Can Style So Many Ways Hotouch A-line Midi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you style it formally with heels or casually with sandals, you’ll love the look and feel of this A-line midi dress. The soft fabric flows around your body, swishing past your legs to the calf-length hem. “I love the flow, fabric, and stylish line of this simple dress. Excellent for dressing up or down,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

10 These High-Waisted Leggings With Tons Of Rave Reviews SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Boasting over 57,00 five-star ratings on Amazon, these high-waisted leggings are incredibly popular among reviewers. They’re soft, flexible, and designed with built-in side pockets — what’s not to love? The smooth fabric has a generous amount of stretch to it, but won’t become see-through when you squat or run. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors: 21

11 This Wrap Dress That’s Delightfully Retro-Inspired Pinup Fashion Store Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in rich solid colors as well as eye-catching florals, this wrap dress has a subtly retro look and feel. It cinches at the waist with a tie closure, flowing out to the knee-length hem. A V-neckline and fluttery short sleeves complete the silhouette. Just add your favorite earrings and a pair of heels for a sweet, sophisticated outfit. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 14

12 The Ruffled Mini Dress In A Charming Print KIRUNDO Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Incorporate some pattern into your wardrobe with this adorable mini dress that’s covered in a spotted print. With ruffles at the sleeves and hem, the tunic has a tiered bodice and a round neckline. “Loved this dress, so fun and flirty. Just the right amount of swing,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 9

13 A Cross-Wrap Top That Sits Off The Shoulders SheIn Off-Shoulder Cross-Wrap Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This cross-wrap top is what I like to call an “elevated basic” — it’s versatile enough to wear with any jeans, shorts, or skirt in your wardrobe, but it’s a bit fancier than your average long-sleeve tee. Made of a stretchy, soft knit material, the top sits right off the shoulders for an elegant yet effortless look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

14 This Wrap Top You Can Dress Up Or Down Romwe Floral Print Wrap Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with flowy sleeves and a wrap-front closure, this lightweight top can be paired with so many different bottoms. Wear it with some slim-fit trousers to the office, or add some ripped jeans for a weekend casual ensemble. In an extra-comfy mood? You can even throw on your favorite pair of high-waisted leggings. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

15 The Tie-Waist Top With Dramatic Ruffled Sleeves SheIn Long-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse Amazon $37 See On Amazon Looking to add a little dramatic flair to your wardrobe? This ruffle blouse does the trick. The off-the-shoulder top has large, billowy sleeves that balloon all the way to your wrist. Around the waist, there’s a tie belt that hangs down past the fluttery hem. Choose from vibrant jewel tones like deep blue and emerald green. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 18

16 A Button-Down Linen Shirt That’s Casual & Cool Runcati Button-Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a slightly slouchy fit throughout the torso and sleeves, this button-down linen top strikes the perfect balance between laid-back and chic. It has a spread collar and two large chest pockets, as well as sleeves that can be rolled up to the elbow. Add a pair of jeans or shorts for an easy go-to ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 30

17 This V-Neck Tank Top With A Gorgeous Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace-Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple tank top is kicked up a notch with a beautiful lace trim along the arm openings and V-neckline. The top has a slightly flowy fit — wear it loose over jeans or tuck in just the front for a chic, easygoing look. It comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick the hue you love best. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 22

18 The Babydoll Dress That’s Breezy & Cute Joteisy Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Featuring tiers of lightweight, airy fabric, this mini dress is perfect for picnics, bridal showers, and coffee dates. It has a high O-shaped neckline, as well as short sleeves with a charming ruffle detail. “I LOVE this dress. It’s soft, well lined and flows well,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

19 A Pair Of Levi’s Skinny Jeans With Plenty Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can count on Levi Strauss to design a pair of top-notch denim pants, and these skinny jeans are no exception. The material has just the right amount of give to it, hugging your hips, thighs, and legs down to the ankle-length hem. You can skip the zipper fly — a pull-on closure makes these jeans all the more comfortable. Available sizes: 2 — 22

Available colors and patterns: 15

20 This Longline Sports Bra Top With Customizable Support CRZ YOGA High-Neck Tank Top Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This longline sports bra top is perfect for yoga, pilates, or simply lounging around the house. It has removable foam pads at the bust, so you can control how much support you get. The high neck and racerback design provides ample coverage, so you can move and stretch with full confidence. Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

Available colors: 16

21 The Chiffon Mini Dress With A Sweet Swiss Dot Pattern KIRUNDO Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from airy chiffon, this lovely mini dress can be worn on so many different occasions — whether you’re meeting up with friends for drinks or strolling down a boardwalk. The fabric features a raised Swiss dot pattern, adding the perfect amount of texture to your outfit. With a swingy fit throughout, the V-neck garment is super comfy, as well. Available sizes: Small— X-Large

Available colors: 17

22 A Halter-Neck Bodysuit You Can Wear A Million Ways ReoRia Sleeveless Racerback Halter Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with a halter neck and racerback, this bodysuit is definitely a wardrobe staple. It looks fantastic with jeans, skirts, and shorts, and makes a great layering piece underneath cardigans and blazers. There are neutral shades as well as neon hues, giving you plenty of options to pick from. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors: 18

23 This Flowy Peplum Top With A Ruffled Hem Romwe Ruffle Peplum Blouse Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of wearing the same basic T-shirt day in and day out? You should check out this peplum top with a ruffled hem. Designed with short sleeves and a crew neckline, the blouse resembles a classic tee — but with a looser fit. “I love this shirt. More on the flowy side but that’s what I wanted. It’s sooo soft and super cute!” wrote one customer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

24 The Wireless Bra With A Barely-There Feel Warner's No Dig Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re someone who craves chest support but loathes that itchy underwire feeling, allow me to introduce you to this wireless bra from Warner’s. The lightly lined bra has a U-shaped back and wide, comfortable straps that won’t slip off your shoulders. Smoothing panels on either side ensure the bra is undetectable under your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

25 Some Lace-Trim Panties Made Of Breathable Bamboo KNITLORD Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These hipster panties are made from breathable bamboo viscose, which will keep you feeling cool and ventilated all day. But these underwear aren’t only comfy — the delicate lace trim makes them super pretty, as well. Not to mention, they won’t dig into your skin, so you’ll barely even notice that they’re on. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available multipacks: 2

26 A Wallet-Friendly Multipack Of Stretchy Cotton Briefs Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This six-pack of cotton briefs from Amazon Essentials is an incredible bargain — no wonder over 89,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating. “I was looking for panties that were cute, comfortable, and breathable. These check all the above points and I love them,” wrote one happy reviewer. There are dozens of multipacks to choose from, in a wide range of hues and patterns. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 33

27 These Wide-Leg Overalls That Are Perfect For Layering YESNO Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these wide-leg overalls are super soft and comfy. Not to mention, they’re perfect for layering over tank tops, T-shirts, and turtlenecks, depending on the weather. A pair of side pockets provides a spot to stash your small items, such as your smartphone, keys, and wallet. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

28 Some Seriously Comfy Boyshorts Made Of Stretchy Lace Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Forget the itchy lace underwear of decades past — these boyshorts are seriously comfortable, and they also happen to be drop-dead gorgeous. Made of a stretchy nylon lace material, the shorts hug your hips and upper thighs. Each set comes with a range of vibrant hues, so you can add a little color to your underwear drawer. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available multipacks: 2

29 This Easygoing Maxi Dress You’ll Get So Much Use Out Of Amazon Essentials Tank Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you pair it with crisp, white sneakers or strappy sandals, this maxi dress looks effortlessly chic. The top half fits like a soft, stretchy tank top, while the bottom has the feel of a swingy skirt. “It’s a cute basic and so incredibly comfortable, it hangs nicely and is so versatile,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

30 A Free-Hanging Tunic With A Handkerchief Hem LARACE Swing T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a year-round wardrobe basic that looks just as good with shorts and sandals as it does with leggings and boots. This swingy tunic has a loose fit throughout the torso, flowing down to the asymmetrical handkerchief hem. Pick from tons of vibrant colors and unique patterns, including floral and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

31 These Vintage-Inspired Jeans With A Wide Flare Leg Sidefeel Destroyed Flare Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring a high-rise fit and a distressed hem, these flare-leg jeans take inspiration from the vintage styles of the 1970s. They come in a wide array of washes, including dark blue, sky blue, black, brown, and white. “Great concert pants! Instant rock star look, paired with crop top and cowboy boots or platforms,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 26

32 The Surplice Dress You Can Wear Just About Anywhere Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Gathering right under the bust, this surplice dress from Amazon Essentials is both comfy and cute. Wear it to the grocery store, to a coffee date, or to happy hour — it’s so easy to style up or down. The soft viscose fabric has a hint of stretch to it, flowing down to the knee-length hem. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

33 This Soft Tank Dress That’s Vacation-Ready EXLURA Split-Front Tank Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a scoop neck, faux wrap detail, and split front, this midi dress exudes vacation vibes. The jersey fabric is soft and stretchy, draping from the waist down to the calf-length hem. “Simple, comfortable, and timeless,” wrote one reviewer. “Great lightweight fabric for a summer dress.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

34 A Slouchy Jumpsuit That’s So Easy To Accessorize Dokotoo Adjustable Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Think of this sleeveless jumpsuit as a blank canvas for all your favorite accessories. You can add a leather belt around the waist, or pair it with a wide-brim hat. Not to mention, the low neckline lends itself well to a layered necklace or pendant. The garment has a loose fit throughout the torso and legs, so it’s ultra-comfy. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

35 This Pleated Midi Skirt Available In Sweet Polka Dots & Florals EXLURA High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pleated midi skirt is available in several polka dot and floral patterns, all of which add some liveliness to your outfit. It’s designed with a thick elastic waistband, perfect for adding an optional belt. “The best part is that it has POCKETS! Very flowy and fun,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

36 The Ruffled V-Neck Dress That’s So Charming & Elegant Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want to incorporate more elegant pieces into your wardrobe? This lovely ruffled mini dress is a great place to start. Designed with a deep V-neckline, ruffled sleeves, and a back cutout, the dress is utterly charming and chic. Wear it to a bridal shower, a picnic date, or while catching up with friends at a cafe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

37 A Pretty V-Neck Top With Lace Details Dokotoo Lace V-Neck Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Both sophisticated and laid-back, this V-neck top is elevated by its details. A raised Swiss dot pattern covers the fabric, while the neckline and sleeves are trimmed with ornate lace. Tuck the front into a pair of high-waisted jeans, or wear the blouse loose over some cutoff shorts. No matter how you style it, this garment simply looks stunning. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

38 These Ultra-Stretchy Biker Shorts With A High Waist BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re biking, jogging, doing yoga, or just hanging out at home, comfort is of the utmost priority. These biker shorts check all the boxes — they’re ultra-stretchy, provide ample coverage at the waist and thigh, and come in a variety of colors and lengths. “It is HARD for me to find shorts that don’t cause chafing but these shorts are absolutely perfect! I can jog for an hour and a half in these comfortably,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

39 This Wrap-Front Top That Can Be Casual Or Dressed Up IN'VOLAND Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Batwing sleeves and a deep V-neckline give this wrap-front top a relaxed yet stylish look. You could dress it up with trousers and heels for work, or add some ripped jeans and sneakers on the weekend. “I was able to pair with accessories to make this top a show stopper. Love it!!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

Available colors and patterns: 33