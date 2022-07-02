Good Clothing Doesn't Have To Be Expensive — These Highly-Rated Pieces Under $30 Are Proof

Checking reviews is as essential as checking the price when shopping online — especially when it comes to clothes. Like a chatty friend helping you in the dressing room, reviews tell you what does and doesn’t work about the clothes you’re considering and help you determine whether or not they’re worth your hard-earned money. With a good review, you’ll learn everything you need to know about a product, short of trying it on.

If you’re looking to update your closet, consider these highly-rated pieces as proof that good clothing doesn’t have to be expensive — everything here is under $30. Just make sure to give yourself an extra few minutes to skim the reviews before you click to add to your cart.

1 This Ribbed Cropped Tank That Comes With Or Without Adjustable Ruching At The Side Artfish Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic cropped tank top. This one comes in two styles; a scoop neck with drawstring sides that allow you to adjust the ruching and length or go for the slight v-neck and enjoy its versatility. Either version will be in heavy rotation during sunny months. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors and styles: 26

2 A Midi A-Line Skirt With A High Waist & Chic Print Options CHARTOU High Waisted A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pull this high-waisted midi skirt on with a knotted button down, cropped tank, or your favorite graphic tee, and be ready for anything. The elastic waist makes it easy to wear, while the a-line cut and subtle pleats gives it shape and style. Even better, it’s machine-washable and easy to maintain. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

3 These Trendy Bib Overalls With Pockets Aedvoouer Denim Overalls Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stretchy denim overalls are the best of both worlds; they offer the casual yet iconic vibe of a wardrobe staple, while still comfortable, relaxed, and not as stiff as other denim versions. What’s more, they have adjustable straps, functional pockets, and a cropped leg that looks great either cuffed or uncuffed. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 3

4 A Racerback Halter Bodysuit With Classic Yet Contemporary Vibes ReoRia Racer Back Halter Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you want the polish that a tightly tucked-in top provides, nothing beats a bodysuit. This best-selling halter bodysuit has a racerback cut, sleeveless silhouette, thong back, and snap closure that makes it easy to wear and adjust when necessary. Even better, the reviews are full of happy buyers comparing this piece to name brand styles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

5 These Slim-Fitting, High-Waist Biker Shorts For Working Out Or Relaxing Conceited High Waisted Biker Short Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a 3-inch high waist and nearly knee-length cut, these bike shorts are lightweight, stretchy, and practical. Plus, they promise to be completely opaque and not at all see-through. Buyers also rave about their comfort and versatility with lots of consistent praise for the fit and feel in particular. Choose from versatile solids or trendy prints and patterns. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available colors and styles: 30

6 These Sporty Joggers With Pockets & An Adjustable Drawstring Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Jogger Amazon $19 See On Amazon How many fleece joggers is too many fleece joggers? At such a low price, you’ll be tempted to grab a pair of these terry pants for every day of the week. They feature an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring, plus practical side pockets for stashing your phone or keys when you’re on the go. Available sizes: X-Small — 6x

Available colors and styles: 31

7 This Pretty Yet Practical Wireless Bra With Elegant, All-Over Lace Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like your bras to be comfortable and cute, look no further than this lacy wireless bra. It has a hook-and-eye closure, lined cups, and adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit, plus a lace layer that covers the entire bra and extends past the cups and band. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

8 A Cropped V-Neck Tee That’s Great For Layering & Lounging Romwe Short Sleeve V Neck Crop Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy the casual comfort of a tee with the stylish vibes of a crop. This short-sleeve v-neck crop top looks great with high-waisted leggings, jeans, skirts, and more. The earthy neutral color options are also on-trend, so you’ll have no trouble matching and styling this shirt. Just a heads up, you may want to clear extra space in your closet for multiples. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

Available colors and styles: 8

9 This Sleeveless, Sporty Crop Top With A Loose & Relaxed Hem Mippo Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This sleeveless crop top features a round neck, loose shape, and stretchy, breathable material. Multiple buyers rave that it’s “Perfect!” Whether you’re looking to refresh your supply of workout clothes, or you want something you can wear during the day or even dress up a coffee date or a night out, you’ll love its versatility. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

10 A Trendy Tank-Style Bodysuit With A Scoop Neck SUNRO Scoop Neck Top Bodysuit Jumpsuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Want a smooth silhouette that always stays tucked in? Definitely consider this tank bodysuit. The cotton and spandex blend material is stretchy and soft, and the slim straps and round neckline give it the classic appearance of a tank top. It’s great as a standalone top in summer with shorts or a skirt or layer it under a cardigan or blazer in cooler weather. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 33

11 A Long-Sleeved Crop Top With A High Neck And Slim Fit Verdusa Crop Long Sleeve Amazon $17 See On Amazon This long-sleeved crop top is your next favorite shirt — you’ll reach for it constantly to pair with jeans and shorts, to slip on under a pair of linen overalls, or to complete a look with a high-waist maxi or midi skirt. The higher neck balances out the shorter length, while the soft, stretchy material keeps it comfy and not feeling too snug. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles : 18

12 This Tie-Front Top With An Adjustable Cutout & Long Sleeves Romw Knot Front Long Sleeve Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The drawstring at the front of this long-sleeved top allows you to adjust the size of the cutout, taking it from peek-a-boo to dramatic in a single pull. The stretchy material is easy to move, and buyers were quick to highlight how comfortable it is and how much they enjoyed wearing it. “I’m in love!” one buyer raved. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 10

13 This Alluring Chemise With Lace Detailing & Matching Panties ADOREJOY Babydoll Lace Chemise Amazon $15 See On Amazon This babydoll chemise set features a low v-neckline and romantic lace trim, along with metal hook front closure, soft material, and adjustable straps to help you find the perfect fit. “I’m a plus size woman and have trouble finding lingerie I feel confident in, but this is amazing,” one buyer gushed. Reviewers also love how gorgeous the bright colors looked in person. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

14 These Bright Boyshort Undies With Elegant Lace Barbra Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon With these sets of boyshort panties, you get six pairs in unique colors, each one prettier than the last. The all-over lace pattern is flirty and fun, while the cut itself is both pretty and practical — the reviews feature lots of praise for their comfort and shape. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 2 sets of 6 pairs

15 A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings With A Wide, High Waistband Cemi Ceri Faux Leather High Waist Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon For everything from daily wear to a night out to Grease cosplay, these faux leather high-waisted leggings are it. They have a subtle shine to them that one buyer described as “matted glistening sheen ... [a] sexier and luxurious look.” They’re versatile, too; you can wear the waistband up or folded down. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors and styles: 11

16 This Sweet, Sophisticated Underwire Demi Cup Bra Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This underwire demi cup bra is a steal at $15, and one shopper raves, “I've purchased this bra THREE times (!) It gives me the perfect amount of lift without being overwhelming. It is supportive and a perfect shape. Not to mention comfortable. Very happy with this bra and the price.” It’s available in multiple styles, so whether you’re a fan of of lace, satin, or strappy looks, you’ll find a favorite. Plus, the straps are adjustable and convertible, so you can go from classic to racerback in seconds. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors and styles: 15

17 These Wardrobe Staple Tank Tops With A Round Neck And Hip-Length Hem Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Great for layering or wearing on their own, these slim-fit tank tops are the kind of wardrobe basics you’ll rely on every season. The rib knit material is lightweight, the cut is classically cool and comfortable, and the dozens of color options make it easy to mix and match. As one buyer put it, “These are the awesomest inexpensive tank tops ever to be awesome.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 37

18 This Pair Of Cheeky Lace Undies With A V-Front Signature Lace Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cheeky panties are lightweight, lacy, and luxe. With a bow detail at the center of the waist and all-over sheer, stretchy lace, they’re sensual but still comfortable enough for daily wear. Reviewers advise that they run a bit big, so plan accordingly for your order. Available sizes: 5 — 10 / Large

Available colors and styles: 13

19 A V-Neck Jumpsuit That Can Pass For A Mini Dress Relipop Jumpsuit Floral Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you want the look of a dress but the functionality of shorts, this skort romper is your match. It’s made in long- and short-sleeved styles, and it comes in both solids and prints. Each option has an angled, ruffled skort bottom accented with a tie belt. Get ready for lots of compliments. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

20 This Low-Key V-Neck Tee That You Can Style In Countless Ways Beyove Deep V T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tucked in tight? Yep. Loose and low-key? Yep. Knotted with no worries? Of course. This deep v-neck tee is so effortlessly chic, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. Among the dozens of prints and patterns, you’ll find versatile solids, trendy tie-dye and ombre, and classics like leopard print and floral. Cold shoulder styles are available, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 39

21 A Pleated Blouse With A Round Neckline & Keyhole Back Milumia Round Neck Pleated Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This adorable pleated blouse can easily go from brunch to the boardroom. The cap sleeves and keyhole neckline are polished and pretty while the curved hem looks great loose or tucked in. Heads up that lots of reviewers recommend going up a size, so take a close look at the size chart when ordering. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

22 A Midi Dress With An Elegant Bateau Neck & Airy Side Slits Daily Ritual Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thanks to its chic bateau neck, relaxed fit, soft fabric, and subtle slits, this sleeveless midi dress is a summertime staple. Style it with or without a belt and have a cute cardi at the ready for breezy nights or fall weather — you won’t want to stop wearing it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

23 A Slim-Fitting Bodysuit With A V-Neckline & Short Sleeves POSESHE Contour Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This close-fitting bodysuit checks all the right boxes; it’s stretchy enough for a comfortable yet smooth fit, plus it has a v-neckline, short sleeves, and a snap closure. Wear it any day of the week; it goes with everything from a maxi skirt or sarong to your fav shorts or jeans. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

24 These Timeless Tees With A Slim Fit & Crew Neckline Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt (2-pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon With their classic shape and style, you can rely on these crewneck tees for years to come. The short sleeves and round neckline pair well with any type of bottoms your heart desires. One buyer raved, “I wear them under my scrub vest for [a] 12 hour nursing shift and it's great!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

25 This Breezy Blouse With A Relaxed Fit & Sleeve Detailing MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon With lace decoration and a casual crew neck, this long-sleeved blouse make a subtle yet stylish statement. The lace is light and soft, and there’s a zipper at the back, too. With over 33,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer said, “This top was even prettier in person than I expected ... It’s great for date night or if you want to throw something on that looks like you put in an effort to look good.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 40

26 A Cropped Hoodie That Can Go From Brunch To Barre GLASS TWO Crop Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Part trendy, part timeless, this cropped hoodie will be a mainstay in your wardrobe. Pop it on for workouts or put the “leisure” in athleisure — either way you’ll appreciate the cozy hood, drawstring, long sleeves, and relaxed hem. And the best part? It’s ultra-comfy, according to happy buyers. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 14

27 This Sports Bra & Leggings That’s So Comfy You’ll Look Forward To Working Out Beaufident Workout Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for extra motivation to exercise, having this workout set in your closet just might be the answer. With a matching sports bra and high-waist leggings (or bike shorts, depending on your selection) and stretchy, moisture-wicking material, it’ll get you through low to high impact workouts. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors and styles: 36

28 An Elegant & Strappy Underwire Bra Decorated With Lace HSIA Underwire Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This lacy, full-bust, and full-coverage underwire bra gives you support, shape, and style. It features a mesh band and additional front straps, and the shoulder straps are adjustable too. The back fastens with hook and eye closure. You’ll appreciate both the fit and the feel of this bra. Available sizes: 32C — 42DDD

Available colors and styles: 15 (and matching panties)

29 These Pretty And Polished Ballet Flats For Extra Pep In Your Step Feversole Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a rainbow of colors to choose from, you’ll be able to grab a pair of these ballet flats to go with every outfit you own. Bows at the top offer extra charm, cushioned insoles provide comfort, and you can choose between shiny finishes, raffia textures, and glitter. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors and styles: 44

30 A Pair Of Patterned Ballet Flats For Jazzing Up An Outfit Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you prefer your shoes to be patterned and printed, or muted and matte, then look no further than these best-selling ballet-flats. They come in faux leather and faux suede designs with a flexible outer for casual comfort. And the best part is they go with everything. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

Available colors and styles: 34

31 This Super Soft, Stylish Shawl That You Can Wear Any Season Achillea Large Soft Silky Pashmina Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon Few things are more versatile than a pashmina shawl. It serves as a scarf, a headband, a cover-up, sarong, and more — some reviewers even mention gifting it to their bridal parties or using it for decor. It’s just over 2 feet wide, and approximately 6 feet long (not including the fringe edges). Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 46

32 A Sophisiticated Short-Sleeved Dress For Summer And Beyond Lunarable Short Sleeved Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This short-sleeved dress will have a long-term spot in your wardrobe. It has a fitted waist and a flared skirt, plus short sleeves. And a fair warning: it comes in a rainbow of solid colors, with some sets of two available, so you may be tempted to get a few. One buyer declared it to be her, “GO TO dress!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 34

33 This Classic, Collared Button-Down You’ll Wear For Years To Come Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Oxford Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic Oxford shirt. This version has the folded collar you know and love, plus a front chest pocket and sleeves that can be easily cuffed or rolled. Even better, it’s machine-washable, so no trips to the dry cleaner are necessary. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

34 These Denim Jeans In A Versatile Capri Length Levi's 311 Shaping Capri Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These capri jeans have some stretch to them and promise to shape the hip and thigh area — but don’t worry, you won’t feel trapped in them. From Levi’s, they feature a traditional capri length hem and a low-key vibe that works well with tennis shoes, ballet flats, and sandals, or can be dressed up with heels. Available sizes: 24 — 40

Available colors and styles: 9

35 This 2-Piece Shorts & Shirt Set That You Can Wear Together Or As Separates Glamaker Two Piece Tee and Biker Shorts Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bike shorts can be intimidating (or is it just me?), but this two-piece set makes it easy to wear and style them. Together, the biker shorts and loose-fit tee make for a super relaxed yet still put-together outfit, or you can wear pieces as separates, too. Among the many styles, you’ll find belted, unbelted, loose-fitting shorts, plus full-length tracksuits, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

36 These Woven Slide Sandals In Essential Neutral Hues Mtzyoa Flat Braided Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip on these braided faux leather sandals and be ready for any sunny day. There are multiple designs and styles to choose from, including criss-cross, dual-strap, and a single thick strap. They have subtle padding too. One buyer summed them up and said, “I’m so pleased with both the style, fit, and the quality.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and styles: 39

37 This 2-Piece Lounge Set That Can Be Pajamas Or Daywear JELLYOGA Lounge Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s better than a super comfy and cute lounge set?A super comfy and cute lounge set that can be worn during the day, too. This matching shirt and shorts (or shirt and joggers, if you prefer) are both relaxed and loose, and the bottoms have pockets. Plus, they’re on trend, so you’ll feel good in them in more than one way. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 11

38 An MVP Puffer Vest That’s Comfortably Lightweight & Great For Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you want to have an extra layer on hand for tailgating, this water-resistant puffer vest is for you. It’s versatile and practical, and it’s easy to pack for travel — a drawstring bag is even included. Choose among neutral colors and brights (to match your favorite team). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12