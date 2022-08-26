I don’t often splurge on shipping costs, but when Ami Colés’ stylish packaging of the barely-there make-up brand designed for melanated skin started punctuating my timeline, it was a case of “take all my money.” So you can imagine my joy when I heard that Ami Colés is finally going to be available in the UK, via Net-A-Porter. Goodbye, shipping costs. Hello, skinimalism.

Founded by Diarrhea N'Diaye-Mbaye, Ami Colés was born out of frustration. After years of mixing and matching foundations and concealers to create a shade matching her deep complexion, N'Diaye-Mbaye became increasingly disillusioned by the monolithic beauty industry, where she didn’t see herself represented. The award-winning entrepreneur – whose CV features positions at L’Oréal Paris and Glossier – decided to step back from the corporate beauty world and set about creating the very products she had always struggled to find.

In May 2021, after three years of hard work, surveying over 400 women, and a lot of unreturned phone calls, N'Diaye-Mbaye raised the funds she need to launch Ami Colé. “It is about discovering, defining, celebrating, and exploring the excellence of those with melanin-rich skin,” she explains. The game-changing brand launched with a trio of complexion-enhancing products – all with vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free formulas, infused with skin-nurturing ingredients such as baobab seed oil, camellia oil, and hibiscus extracts – which quickly became best-sellers.

The Skin-Enhancing Tint, an ultra-sheer foundation with a satin texture and soft glow finish, is available in six shades, each one mindful of the multitude of tones within melanated complexions. The Light-Catching Highlighter’s transparent balm formula has light-reflecting minerals and glides onto skin and leaves complexions glistening. And my personal favourite: the Lip Treatment Oil, a moreish gloss-oil hybrid which drenches my pout with rosy taupe pigment, delivers a swoosh of hydration. I am beyond thrilled to no longer have to ration it, too.

That isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week though. Below are four other exciting beauty launches to look out for.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.