Illamasqua’s New Drop Pays Tribute To Amy Winehouse

When it comes to celebrating modern muses, there’s not denying the impact Amy Winehouse’s distinctive style had on fashion and beauty during the early ‘00s. The singer’s collision of ‘60s girl group glamour, smatterings of tattoos, and body piercings has made her a muse to everyone from Karl Lagerfeld (who famously referred to her as "the new Brigitte [Bardot]") to British beauty brand Illamasqua. Launching its second drop of the Amy X Illamasqua Camden Collection, the beaty brand is taking inspiration from the songstresses’ statement-making style and spirit of her hometown one step further.

The range’s seven limited-edition products are housed in bespoke cases featuring some of Winehouse’s tattoos, a fitting homage to the late singer’s style. “Her look had started to develop during her early years in Camden, largely influenced by the characters living there—the rockabillies, punks, ska and indie kids,” close friend and stylist Naomi Parry told the Sydney Herald Tribune.

That same style has been at the heart of the Illamasqua collection. Everything from the intensity of the highly pigmented Amy Red Ultramatter Lipstick (inspired by Winehouse’s favourite shade of red lippy) to the Amy Red Matte Nail Varnish (which nods to the half-moon manicure she famously teamed with a yellow Preen mini dress at the 2007 BRIT Awards) are a little bit of Winehouse. The Back To Black singer’s winged eyeliner has inspired the No, No, No Wet Liquid Liner, too.

And, in a nod to her experience and legacy, Illamasqua have teamed up with Amy Winehouse Foundation, and will donates 4.6% of profits to continue with the charity’s work of inspiring children and young people to build their self-esteem and look after their emotional wellbeing.

