Sometimes, life imitates art. When Anne Hathaway stepped into the role of Andy Sachs for the blockbuster adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada two decades ago, her character received the makeover of a lifetime, turning her from a drab dresser to a high-fashion girlie. The film’s style magic, however, didn’t end when it wrapped. Hathaway became a real-life style star. The film even ushered in a lifelong relationship with a few of the namechecked designers — particularly Valentino.

If you’ll recall, first assistant Emily (Emily Blunt) mentioned the Italian label when she was sick the day of the benefit. She said, “I refuse to be sick. I’m wearing Valentino, for crying out loud.” The designer himself, Valentino Garavani, also made an appearance in the movie. Andy and Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) watched his fictional show during the Paris Fashion Week scene, and headed backstage to meet with him. That was the moment Hathaway met the designer IRL, too.

Since the movie, their relationship has bloomed over the years, even leading to Valentino designing her wedding dress in 2012. So it only makes sense that when the label received a prestigious award at the WWD Honors event held on Tuesday, Oct. 28, Hathaway was the chosen presenter.

Anne’s Archival Dress

The iconic duo behind the brand, Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, were presented with the John B. Fairchild Honor for their decades-long contributions to the fashion industry. Naturally, to present the night’s biggest award, Hathaway was decked out in a gown from the brand, in the label’s iconic (and trademarked) color Valentino Red.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

It featured a fitted ruched torso and wingspan-style panels on the sides and two slinky straps with a bow on each shoulder. The skirt was equipped with its own flair, with three tiers of billowy ruffles, giving it a flowy, free-spirited ethos.

She completed the look with matching pointed-toe pumps and diamond-clad jewelry including a bracelet and drop earrings.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though only Giammetti was in attendance, Hathaway’s tribute recalled the time she met both pillars of the brand on the set of TDWP. “I hope I’m getting this right, but I think this dress was shown in 2005, which was actually the year that I met Valentino and Giancarlo,” she said, adding, “We met on [the set of] The Devil Wears Prada. They made a cameo and they spent the morning with us. I had an amazing time — I was kind of starstruck.”