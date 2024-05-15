Anya Taylor-Joy Is Giving Eurocore At The Cannes Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival in style, and already she’s offering a refreshing update from your typical red carpet fare. This makes total sense, of course. The actress is known for her fearless fashion choices. See: her spiky mini and matching headdress for the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere, and the silver custom metal plate Balmain mini dress she wore for another press stop in Mexico City. Her latest move? A series of hat-centric looks that are perfectly suited to the elegant French Riviera scene.

Anya’s Saucy Spice-Colored Gown

For her first day in town, Taylor-Joy went for a off-the-shoulder Atlein dress with an asymmetrical design and side slit skirt — a fittingly glamorous choice for checking into the iconic Hotel Martinez. The rich orange shade of the dress played beautifully with her bold red lipstick, creating a contrast that was both sophisticated (and undeniably a little sexy). The true showstopper, however, was her headwear: a dramatic, wide-brim Jacquemus design. She completed the look with dark cat-eye sunglasses, strappy Jimmy Choo heels... and, I’d hazard to guess, car service. After all, nothing ruins the effort of towering stilettos like hoofing it from place to place in the heat.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

A Vision In White

Later, Taylor-Joy went for a more ethereal vibe for her second Cannes outing in a sheer strapless white Jacquemus gown. Taking cues from the Y2K trend, the brand crafted the dress with a structured bodice with floral appliqués and a flowing sheer skirt featuring a suble thigh-high opening.

The actress accessorized with classic white Aquazzura heels to complement the gown's clean lines. But the real scene-stealer was, once again, an oversized straw hat. This time, she went for a slightly smaller version, resting it playfully on her neck with a chic black bow. It's giving Eurocore, and I’m not mad about it!

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

With two statement-making hats already in her Cannes bag, fashion fans are eagerly waiting to see if Taylor-Joy will solidify the wide-brimmed silhouette as her signature for the festival. I mean third time’s a charm, right? Or is it third time’s a trend? Either way, we’ll find out soon.