Bella Hadid never misses when it comes to tapping into early 2000s trends, and her latest look is pure nostalgia magic. To appear on The Drew Barrymore Show during her press tour for her new fragrance, Orabella, Hadid left us speechless in a vintage Christian Dior by John Galliano SS04 piece that was a nod to the Y2K.

Bella’s Vintage Butterfly Dress

Sourced by the famed vintage seller Opulent Addict and styled by Molly Dickson (who also works with Sydney Sweeney and Camila Mendes), the silhouette was a masterpiece of the early aughts. The nude silk and chiffon fabric felt subtle yet special; there was just enough texture to keep things interesting — see the butterfly appliqués adorning the bodice.

Basically it a was brilliant play on the whole revealing clothing thing that’s been happening for the last few years as the fabric was sheer but, thanks to multiple layers of it, not fully see-through.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Hadid has sported a look from a famed designer’s archives. During the Orabella launch party in NYC, the supermodel also wore a sultry yellow gown from Roberto Cavalli’s SS03 runway show. She has the ability to take vintage finds and make them feel fresh.

The OG Dress

The silhouette first debuted on supermodel Liya Kebede alongside a cropped leather and fur jacket, red strappy heels, and thigh-high stockings — a perfect representation of John Galliano’s signature over-the-top style. For this occasion, Hadid added a nude slip underneath to design, along with a diamond earrings and simple nude heels, thus capturing the essence of her own personal style: fun and sexy, with bit of edge.

Seeing as Hadid’s perfume line only launched less than two weeks ago, it’s likely she’ll be out and about for awhile promoting it. Here’s hoping she’ll be spotted in a few more secondhand stunners along the way.