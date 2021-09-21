Anya Taylor-Joy looked like Beauty and the Beast’s Belle on the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, wearing a Dior Haute Couture pale yellow high-neck satin gown with a flowing darker yellow cape draped around her forearms. And though she kept her color story consistent for the after parties, her second look was ages different than her first.

In short, she basically hit the after-party circuit in 1920s-inspired lingerie.

Also designed by Dior, Taylor-Joy slipped into something a little more comfortable for the late-night events, choosing satin high-waisted tap shorts and a ruched-front bralette, both trimmed in delicate lace. Her hooded cape trailed behind her in sheer silk and her mask and pointed-toe pumps both matched in the pale yellow satin.

Dior seems to be her go-to these days, as she wore a deep emerald green gown from the design house back in March 2021 for the Golden Globes. And though the vibe of her more voluminous look a few months ago was totally different than the Emmys this past weekend, her color story is a strong one, opting for statement-making monochromatic outfits on the regular.

Taylor-Joy truly glowed for the entire evening — main event and following parties alike — and even though she lost the Best Actress award to Kate Winslet, The Queen’s Gambit did take home the prize for Outstanding Limited Series.