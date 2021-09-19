The wait is finally over. The 2021 Emmys have officially arrived, folks. And after last year’s largely virtual show, fans are more than ready to see Hollywood’s biggest stars step out and deliver a parade of head-turning, ultra chic looks. Because, you know, pajamas are great and all — but it’s time for some sparkle!
On Sunday night, classic black remained a staple on the Emmys red carpet for many nominees, including Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kathryn Hahn. Interesting silhouettes reigned supreme, from Porter’s wing-like top to Hahn’s strapless Lanvin jumpsuit with a chunky belt layered over.
The Emmys is, of course, among Hollywood’s most glamorous and fashionable affairs. Over the years, viewers have been blessed to see some iconic red carpet ensembles at the annual award show. Zendaya, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Aniston are just a few of the celebs who are consistently setting trends and topping best dressed lists.
In addition to keeping an eye on your favorite fashionistas, you’re probably on the hunt for references to the ‘90s and ‘00s. If you’ve been watching the runways lately, both eras are hugely influential right now. When it comes to accessories, 2000s-era staples — i.e. chandelier earrings, skinny belts, and peep toe pumps — are having a moment in the Emmys spotlight.