Anya Taylor-Joy Welcomed Winter In A Snowy Micro Minidress

If you were in New York early this week, my condolences. Fall has officially come and gone, and winter is unfortunately here too soon, with accompanying flurries to announce its arrival. Naturally, most locals have since been bundled up, fishing out their coziest, toastiest puffers from storage. Not Anya Taylor-Joy, though. She doesn’t seem to mind the chill. In fact, the Dune actor leaned into the season and wore an ensemble that channeled wintry precipitation.

Anya's Sophisticated Coat

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the Queen’s Gambit star was spotted in the city en route to attend a Tiffany & Co. holiday event, a brand she’s been endorsing since 2021. Befitting her elegant style ethos, Taylor-Joy wore an oversized midi-length coat in an immaculate wintry white. Though it featured a built-in scarf detail for neck coverage, it utterly exposed her legs — a brave choice, considering the frigid temps. She completed the sleek look with peep-toe mules in ivory.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Slinky Dress

When Taylor-Joy arrived inside the venue, she took off her coat to reveal her micro mini little white dress, aka the LBD’s summery sister. Clearly, being winter-proof wasn’t her goal; serving spice was. She wore a deconstructed creation with an asymmetrical high-neck detail, a half-corset-style front, a ruffle trim, and a patchwork of textured fabrics. It was almost Swan Lake-esque.

The pièce de résistance of her look, however, was her selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The Last Night In Soho star adorned herself with a curation of diamonds: a glitzy cuff, a stack of rings, and a sculptural Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock earrings. The chicest touch, IMHO, was her matching avian-inspired brooch, which she expertly pinned to her lacy, ruffled collar, creating a DIY necklace effect. Who else would think to tack on a pin on a high neck?

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Her Pop Of Color

She continued the ice queen motif with elongated nails, which were half-painted in frosty white and half-undone. The lone pop of color in her ensemble? Her red lipstick. Meanwhile, the rest of her makeup was muted, which perfectly matched her ultra-sleek blonde updo.