Dior Day during Paris Fashion Week is one of those events known to bring out a major star-studded crowd. From fashion industry elites to celeb brand ambassadors, there was no shortage of talent attending creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest runway show at the Musée Rodin on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

This season, the front row churned out stars like Jennifer Garner, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosalía, and of course Natalie Portman and Anya Taylor-Joy, both of whom have been faces of the brand for years. All of them showed up in head-turning outfits for the occasion, yet it was Taylor-Joy who leaned in to arguably fashion month’s top style MO: exposed undies.

Anya’s See-Through Ensemble

The Queen’s Gambit actor wore a look from Dior’s 2025 Cruise Collection that debuted on the runway back in June. She wore a delicately crafted crochet tank top with peekaboo details, and a matching knit maxi skirt that was completely see-through, which showcased her neutral-colored briefs.

In reference to opting for a light and airy ensemble during the fall in Paris, Taylor-Joy told Vogue: “The weather has been so changeable that I was trying to just kind of wing it.” To balance things out, she paired her look with bulky black boots and a green trench coat just in case of a swift change in weather.

WWD/Getty Images

It seemed like Taylor-Joy was in the clear, weather-wise, since she chose to remove her trench coat as she arrived to the show.

The actor posed for the cameras while showing off her silver watch and gorgeous nude and matte makeup look. She kept her signature long blond hair down for the stylish occasion.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy even had time to catch up with fellow ambassador and front row-mate Portman before the big event. One could only imagine what these two Dior fashionistas had to talk about...