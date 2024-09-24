Camila Cabello can now add “model” to her extensive resume. Along with runway veterans like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and even Heidi Klum, the “Havana” singer strutted down the catwalk at L’Oreal Paris’ Spring/Summer 2025 “Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth” show during Paris Fashion Week — because she’s, as the brand’s slogan suggests, worth it.

To make her runway debut on Monday, Sept. 23, the 27-year-old — who is apparently still in her funeral phase — wore a little black velvet mini dress that fit her like a glove. The songstress has recently been outspoken about holding “a funeral for all the bs past, present, and future,” while wearing all black, gothic-inspired outfits. And this fashion week ensemble was no different.

Camila’s Velvet Black Mini Dress

Cabello’s LBD featured a waist-cinching silhouette and a strapless sweetheart bustier-like design. The neckline was also crafted with two satin fold-over panels that added a subtle pointy flare to the otherwise simple dress.

The velvet mini, which currently retails for $1,470, was designed by French label Mugler for its recent Fall/Winter ’24 show, which debuted in March of this year. According to the brand, the collection was inspired by “a majestic gesture plunged into darkness,” perfectly aligning itself with the Fifth Harmony alum’s style MO.

Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Cabello, who’s been a spokesperson for L’Oréal since 2017, paired the teeny number with sheer black tights, sleek pointed-toe stilettos, along with two diamond infinity rings on her middle and index fingers.

On the beauty front, the Grammy nominee worked with MUA Patrick Ta to achieve a classic winged liner makeup look with a nude matte lip. Her long brunette hair with blunt bangs was styled straight with some natural movement.

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello looked like a natural as she struck a pose for the cameras at the end of the runway, proving that she isn’t just a singer... she’s a multi-hyphenate star.