Ariana Grande’s Beauty Line Already Has A UK Launch Date

This month, Ariana Grande is set to become the latest pop star to enter into the beauty space with her brand new makeup line, r.e.m beauty. After two years of secretly perfecting formulas, the “God Is A Woman” singer revealed the first products in her makeup collection yesterday ahead of its official launch on November 12. But can you buy Ariana Grande’s makeup line in the UK?

UK beauty lovers are in luck, because the upcoming collection will be available to purchase on this side of the pond from the r.e.m beauty website on November 12 at 2 p.m. GMT.

Given Ariana Grande’s phenomenal success as an artist, it’s safe to say expectations for the r.e.m beauty line — named after one of her own songs — are high. But what kind of products will be available?

Well, r.e.m beauty’s first drop is called “chapter one” and is a vegan and cruelty-free collection featuring eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes, lashes, and compact lipsticks in space-themed packaging.

Coming soon to bathroom cabinets is a “super-precise” eyeliner to help fans achieve Grande’s signature winged eyeliner look. Plus there’s a selection of kohl eyeliner pencils, inspired by sixties beauty heroes such as Twiggy and Barbarella.

There are also three shimmery eyeshadow palettes to choose from and, for the lips, the star’s brand also boasts the ’90s inspired plumping lipglosses in nine shades and a range of matte nude-y lipsticks. Also bound to be popular are the “interstellar highlighter toppers” which come in 10 shades and the “practically permanent” lip marker. The singer-turned-entrepreneur is expected to reveal a foundation line in future drops, per Elle.

Speaking to Glamour about the new line, Grande said, “Everything feels so forward and fresh and new. I'm very proud of it all. It took a lot of back and forth, a lot of rounds of going to the lab, and me over-expressing myself as always and working with these incredible artists, scientists, and geniuses to get it where it needs to be.”