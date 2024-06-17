Celebrity Style
Ariana Grande's Latest Look Just Might Make 'Glindacore' A Thing
It’s so pretty.
Ariana Grande is a whirlwind of activity these days. Belting out tunes for her chart-topping album "Eternal Sunshine," debuting the music video for her latest hit, "The Boy Is Mine," (which co-starred actor Penn Badgley), playing her part as Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated Wicked — really, it’s amazing that pop star has a moment to breathe. But breathe she does, and in true Grande fashion, she still finds time to share tidbits from her glamorous life with her fans on Instagram.
In a recent carousel post, Grande offered a behind-the-scenes peek at her very busy life — including rehearsals moments, a hockey game with friends, and (of course) a mega style moment.
Ariana’s Bubblegum Pink Gown
Channeling her inner Glinda with infectious enthusiasm, Grande sported a breathtaking strapless pink taffeta gown. The fitted dress featured a voluminous train that cascaded down her back. Grande completed the look (which I shall now think of as “Glindacore”) with coordinating satin pumps, a high ponytail bun with flirty bangs, and a signature box water because hydration is key, even for good witches!
The selfie, presumably snapped on set, captures Grande's infectious personality: a superstar with a down-to-earth charm, sipping water and documenting the magic for her followers. This playful backstage look reminds us that Grande isn't afraid to inject some fun into her high fashion moments.
Ariana’s Glinda Gown
Grande's red carpet appearances have been equally enchanting. Still channeling her inner Glinda, she left us speechless at the 2024 Oscars in a custom Giambattista Valli gown. The ethereal moment, with its layers of tulle and delicate details, could have been lifted straight out of a fairytale. It's a far cry from the oversized sweatshirts and thigh-high boots that were once her signature look, but it perfectly embodies the elegance and grace of Glinda the Good Witch.
Grande is a pop star who isn't afraid to embrace the playful, the glamorous, and everything in between, all while keeping her fans in the loop. And that, in itself, is a fashion statement worth celebrating.