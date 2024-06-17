Ariana Grande is a whirlwind of activity these days. Belting out tunes for her chart-topping album "Eternal Sunshine," debuting the music video for her latest hit, "The Boy Is Mine," (which co-starred actor Penn Badgley), playing her part as Glinda the Good Witch in the highly anticipated Wicked — really, it’s amazing that pop star has a moment to breathe. But breathe she does, and in true Grande fashion, she still finds time to share tidbits from her glamorous life with her fans on Instagram.

In a recent carousel post, Grande offered a behind-the-scenes peek at her very busy life — including rehearsals moments, a hockey game with friends, and (of course) a mega style moment.

Ariana’s Bubblegum Pink Gown

Channeling her inner Glinda with infectious enthusiasm, Grande sported a breathtaking strapless pink taffeta gown. The fitted dress featured a voluminous train that cascaded down her back. Grande completed the look (which I shall now think of as “Glindacore”) with coordinating satin pumps, a high ponytail bun with flirty bangs, and a signature box water because hydration is key, even for good witches!

The selfie, presumably snapped on set, captures Grande's infectious personality: a superstar with a down-to-earth charm, sipping water and documenting the magic for her followers. This playful backstage look reminds us that Grande isn't afraid to inject some fun into her high fashion moments.

@arianagrande

Ariana’s Glinda Gown

Grande's red carpet appearances have been equally enchanting. Still channeling her inner Glinda, she left us speechless at the 2024 Oscars in a custom Giambattista Valli gown. The ethereal moment, with its layers of tulle and delicate details, could have been lifted straight out of a fairytale. It's a far cry from the oversized sweatshirts and thigh-high boots that were once her signature look, but it perfectly embodies the elegance and grace of Glinda the Good Witch.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande is a pop star who isn't afraid to embrace the playful, the glamorous, and everything in between, all while keeping her fans in the loop. And that, in itself, is a fashion statement worth celebrating.