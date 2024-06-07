Ariana Grande is having a major year. From the release of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine — inspired by one of her favorite films of the same name — to the impending premiere of Wicked, where she plays Glenda The Good Witch, the singer is living out her wildest dreams.

To add even more to the mix, Grande debuted a brand new music video for her single “The Boy Is Mine” Friday morning with a Catwoman concept and special guest stars iconic singers Brandy and Monica and actor Penn Bagdley, who plays her love interest. Obviously, her looks in the video — a latex mini dress and a black and white ‘fit — slayed.

Ariana’s Latex Catwoman Outfit

In the video, Grande transforms into a super chic Catwoman, wearing a black latex mini and exposed seams, which it looks like she sews together. The short skater-dress look features long gloves with sliced details and a pointed claw manicure that she shows off when she breaks into Bagdley’s home.

She amps up the chic feline aesthetic with lace-veiled cat ears and a short, flipped bob, peeking from underneath her headpiece. Like the method performer she is, Grande slinks around the rooftop wearing sheer, denier tights and point-toe pumps — channeling Catwoman in her own way.

She kept the rest of the look minimal with a pouty pink lip color and diamond studs that sparkled in the video’s dark, black and white background.

Ariana’s White & Black Look

Elsewhere in the video, Grande sported a less edgy ensemble that feels more in line with her aesthetic. She layered a white, puff-sleeved button-up under a black jumper dress for a look that’s prim and proper in comparison to the latex Catwoman outfit later in the video.

Between her new star-studded music video and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon just hours before, it’s going to be a great weekend ahead for Arianators.