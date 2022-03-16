When Ariana Grande first launched her beauty brand r.e.m. beauty back in 2021, fans of the global superstar went gaga for it. The first collection, titled “Chapter One - Ultraviolet” went viral on TikTok thanks to its collection of super pigmented, intergalactic ‘90s themed make-up. So it comes as no surprise why Ari fans are needy for a follow-up. But, it seems that our favourite pop star has finally answered our prayers, this time with skin prep. But can we buy r.e.m. beauty’s Chapter Two - Goodnight & Go collection in the UK?

Announced on Mar. 16, Grande will be launching her second collection “Chapter Two - Goodnight & Go”, named after her song from her fourth studio album, Sweetener. Not only will the new collection include more highly pigmented make-up, but it will also mark the first time the brand launches skin prep products. Luckily for UK fans, it will be launching the second collection globally on rembeauty.com on Mar. 21, so mark your diary.

The new collection, which is themed around dreams and imagination, features a plethora of new make-up products, including three iterations of the eyeshadow palette – “smitten kitten”, “gogo boots” and “groovy baby” – which features a mix of mattes and shimmers.

For an elevated make-up look, you can opt for the highly pigmented metallic gel eyeshadow, which are housed in individual pots of gel cream shadow in lavender “affirmation”, shimmery pink “quality time”, icy mint “touch”, shimmery champagne gold “gifts”, and peachy “communication”. To make your eye make-up stand out even more, the brand has debuted a clear gloss that can be applied onto eyeshadow for a ‘90s-style wet look.

Beauty fans can also get their hands on the dream lashes in two new styles called “provocateur” and “daydreamin”, which are high-quality mink lashes, as well as a two-in-one cheek and lip stick.

But it’s Grande’s new foray into skin prep products that have caught our attention, which could be an indication that the pop star could be launching a skincare line in the future, although this has not been confirmed. What we do know is that Chapter 2 will include a calming face mist (£29), a facial mist designed to cool and calm stressed-out skin, as well as a lash and brow boosting serum (£38), and a cooling blurring undereye balm (£29), which is designed to de-puff and hydrated the skin under the eyes.

If you want to be one of the first to shop Grande’s second collection, keep your eyes peeled on rembeauty.com on Mar. 21. We’ll see you at the checkout.