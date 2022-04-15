Taking to Instagram to share a few snippets of her life (as one does), Ariana Grande also showed off a chic, laidback look that practically screamed “spring is upon us!”

The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker posted a ‘fit pic that you’ll absolutely want to copy at your earliest possible convenience. She sported a sleeveless, ivory crochet crop top featuring a vintage-inspired square neckline, courtesy of Saint Laurent. Mixing eras Grande moved from the ‘70s to the ‘90s, styling the designer tank with a pair of bone-colored, high-waist carpenter pants, and suede Birkenstock clogs in a warm shade of chestnut brown.

The relaxed outfit is giving: “I’m cute and casual and ready for spring. Are you?” This low-key look is a big departure from Grande’s usual style, as she’s often seen rocking height-boosting heels and over-the-knee boots. Fans seldom see the pop superstar wearing flats, so to see her in Birks, no less, is all the more surprising.

That said, Birkenstocks — which were among the most popular footwear in the ‘90s — have become ubiquitous. The ~cool kids~ of Hollywood are all donning the ultra comfy style these days — from supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, to iconic actresses like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes.

