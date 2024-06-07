Ariana Grande stopped by the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday to chat all things Wicked on Broadway, her number one album “Eternal Sunshine,” and her latest music video for her song, “The Boy is Mine,” which dropped today. Grande told Fallon that the new music video features a cameo from actor, Penn Badgely, whom she’s admittedly been a big fan of for years.

To gear up for her late night appearance, Grande worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell to put together two perfect all black looks. The first: an elegant dress for her sit down interview with Fallon. And the second? A cat woman inspired ‘fit (and nod to her new music video) for her subsequent musical guest performance.

A Black & White Beauty

The singer and actress looked classic as ever as she spoke to the talk show host. She wore a look from Balmain’s Spring/Summer ‘24 runway that was reworked especially for her: a cupcake skirt dress that hit just above the knee with four white camellia flowers along the centerline. The top, also adorned with blooms, had a short sleeve structured cut.

Grande accessorized with sheer black tights and white pointy-toe Jimmy Choo pumps. Her shoes tied seamlessly into the floral theme of her dress.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The original version of the two-piece runway dress (also worn by Jennifer Lopez) was a bit more revealing. It featured the same super flouncy skirt but with a plungier neckline and larger flowers along the lapel. I can see why Grande wanted to keep things a bit more demure, but either version would have looked incredible on her.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ariana’s Cat Woman Easter Egg

For the second portion of the night, the Wicked actress wore a draped black Mugler mini-dress from the house’s Fall/Winter ‘24 collection. This time, the singer wore the dress as it was intended, but accessorized her look with a cat ears mask. The mask was meant to be a nod to her new music video in which she channeled cat woman.

Grande wore black sheer tights (most likely the same ones as earlier in the night) and black pointed-toe pumps. She kept her hair in the same half up style as before, only this time with her added mask.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The stunning short-sleeve satin Mugler dress was draped throughout and featured black horizontal straps in the back that showed some of the singer’s skin. All in all, it seemed like Grande had a pretty good time hanging out with Jimmy Fallon. I’m already looking forward to the singer’s next late night appearance.

Mugler Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images