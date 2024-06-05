Sydney Sweeney is at it again. The Anyone But You actress was seen in newly released behind-the-scenes photos from her Summer ’24 campaign shoot with Jimmy Choo, not wearing pants (again). As the ultimate queen of the bottomless trend — as we’ve now seen on multiple occasions — this move completely checked out.

But I’m starting to think that maybe this isn’t just a phase. Just take one look at the Jimmy Choo campaign photos where Sweeney was photographed looking like a total classic beauty in black and white. She wore a black leotard, sheer tights, and a pair of white Jimmy Choo pumps. Clearly pants were never part of the equation.

If Sweeney has any say over it, I think that the no pants thing might seriously be here to stay.

Sydney’s Case For No Pants

Jimmy Choo released a bunch of images from their shoot with the actress. In them, Sweeney elegantly modeled the brand’s white Ixia 95 patent high heels. The contrasting black and white photos did a nice job of highlighting the shiny square-cut pump. The shoes also feature a rounded drop heel that gives them a more modern feel.

The Euphoria actress looked timeless in her leotard and tights look, honestly she didn’t bottoms to pull it off. The leotard hugged her body in all the right places and was such a slay. The minimal look was definitely the way to go with this one so as not to distract too much from the main character of her outfit: sleek Jimmy Choo shoes.

Sydney’s White Shoes

In another campaign image — this time in full color — the actress was all smiles as she sat beside a cream vintage car while wearing cream-colored trainers. For the shot, she wore a plain white T-shirt over her black leotard (which can be seen more clearly in the leggy video portion of the shoot).

The actress paired her lace-up sneakers with some white ankle socks as she sat cross-legged on the ground. She looked extremely cool and comfortable — and it’s no wonder why, as she was rocking her favorite aesthetic.

Shop Sydney’s Exact Choos

I’m planning to follow Sweeney’s lead and invest in white patent pumps this summer. They’re so versatile since they can be paired with just about anything. Getting a pair of sneakers to change into for when you want to slip into something a bit more comfortable is just plain smart... you’re welcome!