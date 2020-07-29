Ashley Graham has long been an advocate of body positivity. Not only has she worked extensively as a swimsuit model for size-inclusive brands, but she has also graced some of the most prestigious high-fashion runways in every major fashion city in the world, often being the first plus-size model to do so. Graham is always at the forefront of the body positive movement, challenging the fashion industry to address and dismantle their size discriminatory practices.

The new mother of a 7-month-old son, the supermodel recently staged an at-home, quarantine photo shoot for her swimsuit line, sold through Swimsuits for All. The campaign, shot by her husband Justin Ervin, is unretouched, proudly showing off Graham's stretch marks.

The model opened up to People Magazine about why she chose to not Photoshop the final images. “There's always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out?” Graham shared, “And I said, 'Nothing,’ except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop. I want everybody to know genuinely... I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story."

She continued, "It looks so simple and beautiful, but powerful. I've got more weight on me. I have stretch marks, and in the beginning, I really had to have a lot of conversations with myself and tell myself, 'OK, new body, new mindset.' But after this photo shoot, I felt so empowered because I was like, 'Yes. I look good. I feel good."

Swimsuits For All

Graham’s swimsuits are available through Swimsuits for All, and range in size from 4-24. You can shop the entire collection on the brand’s website, just in time for that mid-summer wardrobe slump.