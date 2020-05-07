Ashley Graham returned to the runway, just three months after giving birth to her Son, Isaac. And what better “runway” to return to than one that’s in your very own home?

Carine Roitfeld, founder of CR Fashion Book, hosted a live-stream runway spectacular called Fashion Unites on YouTube in partnership with amfAR Against COVID-19. Participants included the likes of Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber, and yes, your beloved Ashley Graham.

The plus-size model and body-positive activist took to her very own hallway to strut her stuff in a bright white bodysuit, unbuttoned black leather shirt, and ankle-height tube socks. Chic. Graham’s look as well as that of all other participating models were crafted from pieces from their very own closets, styled remotely by Roitfeld and her team.

Graham modeled a second look featuring a pair of black bike shorts, a black lace bra, and barely-buttoned leopard-print button-down on top.

In a press release sent ahead of the show, Roitfeld shared, “Embracing fashion as the creative expression through which to support the health and safety of our global communities, we hope this show can offer a small moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection. A modest contribution as our world unites to collectively weather the storm of this pandemic together.”

It is virtual community-building events such as these, with the help of Roitfeld, Graham, and more, that are keeping the world connected during the coronavirus pandemic. Check out Ashley Graham's two runway looks below.

Courtesy of CR Fashion Book/Fashion Unites

The Nike socks and no-pants outfit is the definition of quarantine chic. Who else will be recreating Ashley Graham's runway look for Zoom calls this week?

Courtesy of CR Fashion Book/Fashion Unites

Wearing some of our favorite trends — leopard print and biker shorts — Graham achieved the perfect balance of comfortable and chic.