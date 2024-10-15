Ashley Park always brings her A-game when it comes to red carpet style, and her appearance at the recent Time 100 Next Gala was no exception. Stepping out in an Elie Saab gown, Park turned heads as she embraced her love for all things gold and glittery. Covered in sequins and intricate beading, Park’s dress was a total showstopper that sparkled from every angle. She paired the look with chic Jimmy Choo heels and accessorized with Le Vian jewelry, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the modern ensemble.

Park showed she’s as glam IRL as she is in Emily in Paris, channeling her character Mindy’s French-chic vibes — right down to the occasional shiny monochrome look.

She Brought The Sparkle

Park’s look at the Time 100 Next event was the perfect example of how the actor brings her character’s fashion flair off screen onto the red carpet in real life. Mindy’s known for her bold and glamorous outfits, and Park clearly shares the same passion for all things sparkly. The gold halter gown, which she paired with a simple updo, embodied the effortless glam for which she’s become so well-known.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Signature Shimmer

Park is a noted fan of shimmering looks. Remember the Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere? The actor and musician arrived on the red carpet in a gold, full-length Valentino gown paired with an oversize gold sequined jacket, looking every bit the fashion goddess in the shiny monochrome ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Park is definitely a style star to watch — her real-life style is just as fab as Mindy’s, and each red carpet proves it.