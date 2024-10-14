Kaia Gerber proved once again that sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes. Attending the Time 100 Next Gala, the model turned heads in a chic, minimalist black dress with striking vertical stripes and an eye-catching fringe detail that brought just the right amount of movement to her look. With barely-there makeup and minimal accessories, Gerber let the Ferragamo number do all the talking. Finishing off the ’fit with understated black pumps and loose waves cascading down her shoulders, the entire ensemble head-to-toe was a lesson in the art of “less is more.”

The Power Of Simplicity

At the Time 100 Next Gala, the model and actress nailed the balance between sleek and structure with her black ensemble. The vertical stripes elongated the look, while the fringe added flair without being over the top. In a sea of statement outfits, the minimalist vibe totally stood out.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Gerber’s no stranger to minimalist looks. Case in point: the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she stepped out in a black, figure-hugging Alaïa gown with a sheer turtleneck. The gown’s ruched skirt added just the right amount of drama, creating a soft mermaid silhouette that felt both timeless and fresh.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look had a nostalgic quality, echoing the supermodel glam of her mother, Cindy Crawford, while cementing Gerber’s status as a modern fashion icon in her own right.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerber’s red carpet moments remind us that sophistication can be born out of simplicity. From the Time 100 Gala to her unforgettable Alaïa moment, the model is proof that sometimes, simple really is better.