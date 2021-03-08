Getting to a hair salon might be more difficult due to social distancing these days, but that's not stopping us from achieving fierce looks. We asked celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez (@cynthiaglam) to guide our very own fashion director, Tiffany Reid (@tiffanyreid), in box braiding her own hair from the comfort of her own home. Spoiler alert: It took her seven hours to get it all done. Follow along to see the final product and to learn how to accomplish this look yourself!

Here’s what you’ll need:

-Leave-in conditioner (Tiffany used Carol's Daughter Almond Milk Leave-in Conditioner) OR a dry oil

-Hair clips

-Scissors

-Rat-tail comb

-Edge control (Tiffany used Hick’s Transformation Edge Control) OR hair jam (Cynthia recommends Softsheen-Carson hair jam)

-Mousse (Tiffany used ORS Olive Oil Hold & Shine Wrap/Set Mousse)

-Braiding Hair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Jenny Kim

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan