Avril Lavigne’s Heart-Shaped Engagement Ring Has A Sweet Backstory

Avril Lavigne wears her heart on her sleeve. Or rather, on her hand.

The singer has been engaged to now-fiancé Mod Sun since late March, but shared the news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. Lavigne posted a carrousel of snaps of the proposal (which happened along the Seine in Paris), alongside mucho pics of an extra-special, heart-shaped ring.

The perfectly plump, heart-shaped diamond set on a pavé band is from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, meaning Sun flew halfway around the world with the gorgeous ring, to pop the question in the City of Lights.

In an exclusive interview with People, Lavigne revealed that the ring has the words “Hi Icon” — the first words he ever said to her — engraved inside, as well as their names. In the interview, she also revealed the special meaning behind the romantic, uniquely shaped diamond.

“He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on,” she said. “We've worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

