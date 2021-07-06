45 Awesome Things That Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

It’s a rare experience, but when you find a garment that looks and feels amazing on everyone you know, it can feel something like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Whether it’s a one-piece swimsuit that fits like a glove or a pair of skinny jeans you won’t want to take off, awesome things that look good on everyone are hard to come by — harder still, when they have an accessible, under-$35 price tag, like any of these amazing finds that fit so well from Amazon.

Fortunately, it’s not impossible, and this editor-curated list proves exactly that. Regardless of whether you closely follow the trends or tend to veer toward timeless, classic pieces, you’ll find a mix of both below (though all of them are undoubtedly stylish). If your regular uniform consists of jeans and a tee, you’ll appreciate the stretchy jeggings, relaxed-fit tops, and neutral bralettes. If your style skews more streamlined, or even minimalist, you might opt for some paperbag-waist trousers or an updated LBD. And everyone will find the appeal in a pair of basic loafers or still-trending huggie earrings.

Whatever your preference, you can trust that you’ll look like a million bucks — without having to spend as much. Scroll on to shop 45 awesome, stylish things on Amazon, all under $35.

1 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Sultry Sheer Insets Tempt Me High Neck Monokini Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a sheer mesh panel in front, this high-neck swimsuit is part modest, part sultry. The motif is repeated in back, which also has a keyhole cutout with a hook closure. Boasting nearly 20,000 positive ratings, this swimsuit is praised by so many reviewers for inspiring confidence, like one reviewer explained: “This bathing suit made me feel BEAUTIFUL. I’ve gotten multiple of my friends to buy this suit and they all say the same thing: it’s beautiful, it makes them feel beautiful, and it’s great quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

2 These Retro-Style Round Sunglasses With A Nearly Perfect Rating SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star average across over 33,800 ratings, these $15 sunglasses are especially beloved on Amazon because they’re virtually indistinguishable from higher-end pairs. These retro-meets-modern sunnies offer 100% UVB and UVA protection, and the durable, lightweight frame is flexible enough to bend under pressure without breaking. The pair seen here is non-polarized, but you can snag a few options that are — make sure you check the color name as you shop, as they will list polarization, frame, and lens colors. Available colors: 20

3 A Form-Fitting T-Shirt With A Cool, Squared Neckline Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Half Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Switch up your typical T-shirt routine with this slim-fit top. Featuring a trendy, squared neckline and half sleeves, it has the look of a bodysuit — and the versatility of one. Because it’s a bit more elevated than a tee, you could get away with wearing it with some sleek trousers to the office, with jeans at home, or a midi skirt for an upscale dinner. Plus, it’s made from a stretchy blend of cotton and modal, so it’ll feel amazing against your skin. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 The Cult-Favorite Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s a reason why this Calvin Klein bralette has been seen literally everywhere for the last few decades. It’s made from a stretchy blend of cotton and modal that’s incredibly soft, while the unlined wireless cups feel like you’re wearing next to nothing. Basically, it’s like the most comfortable T-shirt imaginable, in bra form. The sporty logo band is a cool nod to the ‘90s. If you’re into coordinating separates, you can also get the matching bikini. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

5 A Faux-Wrap Dress With Pockets & A Vibrant Print STYLEWORD V Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Doesn’t this printed dress just embody summertime? It feels breezy and lightweight like a sundress, while a faux-wrap front adds a touch of elegance, so this can easily take you from day to night with the right accessories. Technical highlights include a stretchy waist, adjustable spaghetti straps, and two side pockets (which shoppers confirm can easily hold a phone). Choose from tons of unexpected graphic patterns, as well as classic florals, animal prints, and solid shades. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With Over 39,000 Stellar Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Signature by Levi Strauss & Co skinnies are as close as you can get to leggings while still wearing legit jeans. They have a pull-on silhouette with a faux fly, a mid-rise waist (minus belt loops), and five fully functional pockets. Perhaps most impressively, they’re one of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.’s bestsellers on Amazon, boasting 39,000+ five-star ratings and counting. Shoppers especially love how comfortable they are, as they’re made from super-stretchy, soft denim, which comes in several classic washes, as well as olive, burgundy, and pale pink. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams)

7 This Swingy LBD With A Crossover Front SheIn Plus Size V Neck Cami Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s another faux-wrap dress, but this one has a slightly shorter hem and a plunging back and neckline — details that make it a touch more dressy. It’s made from a somewhat thick, stretchy crepe fabric that, according to one reviewer, “flows nicely and doesn't wrinkle in a suitcase.” Adjustable straps and an elastic waist keep things comfortable no matter where or how you wear it, whether with a pair of minimalist flip-flops for day or strappy sandals for night. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

8 A Tunic With A Flowy Sharkbite Hem POPYOUNG Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon This top has a draped, sharkbite hem that makes it the perfect complement to your favorite pair of leggings or skinny jeans — though you can also wear it with a pair of on-trend loose-fit jeans to play with volume. It’s made from a lightweight, breathable fabric that’s quick-drying, so it’s also a great pick for travel or steamy summer days. Whether you opt for the short- or long-sleeved version, you can pick it up in a slew of solid colors and interesting patterns (hint: the snake print option is so cool). Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

9 These Dainty, 14K Gold-Plated Earrings Inlaid With Cubic Zirconia PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Huggie Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon With 14K-gold plating and diamond-like cubic zirconia, these dainty huggie earrings are elegant enough to dress up any look, but subtle enough when you’re skewing more casual. Better yet, they’re free of nickel and lead and are hypoallergenic; and they’re available in white-, yellow-, or rose-gold plating. They tout over 20,300 five-star ratings, and many shoppers with sensitive ears confirm just how comfortable they are (several called them earrings you can “put in and forget about”). Available colors: 3

10 A Sheer Chiffon Kimono That’s Equal Parts Chill & Chic OLRAIN Floral-Print Sheer Chiffon Kimono Amazon $15 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more elevated-artisan than this floral chiffon kimono. Think of it as a summer cardigan, with an open-front design and short, rolled sleeves. The best thing about this piece is that it can be worn as a top layer to special events, or dressed all the way down as a swim coverup. Either way, you’ll be reaching for it day in and day out, so you might as well pick up a few — it comes in a ton of floral patterns, plus a few solids. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Soft & Stretchy Wireless Bra Made Of Sustainably Sourced Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Once you wear this wireless bra, you’ll have a hard time going back to an underwire. Bralettes are inherently comfortable, but this pick gets extra points thanks to its stretchy fabric that comes in part from sustainably and ethically sourced organic bamboo — a material that is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking. Its seamless cups offer light support without the use of padding, wires, or closures, and it comes in several neutrals as well as grey and blue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 These Jeggings That Look Just Like Real Denim No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $16 See On Amazon These leggings bridge the gap between feeling comfortable and looking put together. While they may look like skinny jeans, they’re decidedly leggings with a faux fly, faux front pockets, and a super-stretchy, denim-like fabric. They do have functional back pockets, however, and they’re designed to retain their shape instead of stretching out. If you’re not into white jeans (trendy as they may be), you can also choose from classic denim washes, as well as olive green. Available sizes: Small — 3X

13 This Sophisticated One-Shoulder Tank With A Built-In Shelf Bra The Drop Payton Asymmetric Fitted One-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon One-shoulder tops like this one are one of the coolest styles of the season. This pick boasts a snug fit, while a built-in shelf bra (with an elastic bust band) offers support. Plus, it’s made from a stretchy modal that’s supremely soft, meaning you’ll be tempted to wear it daily — which you totally could. It’s an elevated alternative to your basic white tank, whether you tuck into wide-leg jeans, midi skirts, denim shorts, or anything else. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

14 A Pretty Blouse With Layered, Ruffled Half Sleeves luvamia Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to several reviewers, this blouse “looks and feels like a much more expensive top” than it really is. Its layered, ruffled half sleeves and a back keyhole add a note of sophistication, but you can pick it up in a more casual print like tie-dye or floral if you feel like dressing it down. Keep an eye on the images here, because a few have a V-neckline instead of the crewneck pictured above. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Swingy Tank Dress You Can Wear This Season & The Next Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite warm-weather dress. Not only is the swingy, sleeveless cut super breezy for summer, but several of its print offerings — like the micro-tulip pattern seen here — embody the season to a T. That said, the dark and neutral hues can pull you through the chillier months when paired with a jacket, tights, and boots. Either way, this looks great belted or loose, paired with sneakers, flats, or sandals...you get the idea. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Racerback Tank With An On-Trend Halter Neckline LouKeith Halter Racerback Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a high neckline and a subtle racerback silhouette, this tank is so easy to dress up or down. It looks chic for the office tucked into a pair of trousers, as the model wears here, but you could also throw it on with a pair of denim cutoffs for the weekend. This shoulder-baring silhouette is an essential no matter what aesthetic you prefer. Plus, it has an über-rounded hem, so it’ll add a bit more coverage over leggings, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 A Flowing Midi Dress With A Dramatic High-Low Hem levaca High-Low Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can just tell this dress yields a ton of movement when you walk, thanks to its dramatic, high-low hem and flowy fit. It’s basically a T-shirt dress — complete with short sleeves, a scoop neckline, and side pockets — but a bit more elevated with an empire waist. Hundreds of reviewers raved about how comfortable and effortless it is, and several called it a great dress for travel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Layered Necklace That Comes In Every Letter Of The Alphabet M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s tempting to snag one of these initial necklaces for everyone you know. For just $15, you’re getting two paperclip chains — one plain, and one with a pendant bearing the initial of your choice — each made from 14K gold-plated brass that’s free from nickel and lead. Several shoppers left reviews after a few months of wear, and noted that their necklaces still looked as good as new, without discoloration or tarnish — a rarity for jewelry this affordable. Available styles: 26

19 A Fedora-Style Straw Hat That’s Perfect For Summer Lanzom Wide Brim Straw Fedora Amazon $26 See On Amazon Both protective and timelessly stylish, this Panama hat offers the best of both worlds for sunny days. With a 2.9-inch-wide brim, it offers UPF 50+ protection and stays put with an adjustable, interior drawstring and chin strap. It’s perfect for travel as it’s foldable and packable, and it comes in a lot of fun colors (and some of them even have different ribbon colors). Available colors: 26

20 These Squat-Proof Capri Leggings With Pockets For Your Valuables IUGA High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $22 See On Amazon Any workout-gear connoisseurs will know that squat-proof leggings like these are hard to come by. But one reviewer (among over 13,300 people who gave these a five-star rating) confirmed: “The material is surprisingly squat proof. Even with white undies, not a single bit was seen when I did a squat... and trust me I was looking for these to fail.” You’ll also like the four-way-stretch fabric, two side pockets, and a hidden key pocket inside the waistband for storing your valuables while you work out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

21 An Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Subtle Swiss-Dot Texture KIRUNDO Chiffon Swiss Dot Tunic Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon A subtle Swiss-dot texture adds dimension to this relaxed, off-the-shoulder top. Featuring a stretchy, smocked neckline and long bell sleeves, this top can go from casual to dressed up in an instant with the right accessories. One thing you’ll want to take note of: The front is lined, but the sleeves and back are not, so you may want to layer a bralette or cami underneath if you prefer more coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 These Trendy Bike Shorts You’ll Want To Wear Constantly Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you wear them to work out, to lounge, or to complete your quintessential summertime outfit, these bike shorts are a modern wardrobe staple (and you can style them for fall, too). They’re made from a stretchy cotton blend that reviewers confirm is fully opaque, with no show-through. Flat-lock seams and a tag-free back add to the comfortable feel; and without any pockets, the silhouette is streamlined enough to wear out of the gym (or off your couch). Available sizes: 1X — 5X

23 This Wrap-Style Top That Elevates Your Everyday Tee IN'VOLAND Plus Size V Neck Wrap Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon This top upgrades your basic tee with a faux-wrap silhouette and ruched sides. Short dolman sleeves and a draped front create a relaxed look that can easily switch from everyday-casual to refined. You have 31 colors and prints to choose from, including graphic floral, tie-dye, animal prints, and plenty of solids. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus

24 An Empire Waist Maxi Dress That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon When the weather warms up, you’ll constantly reach for this maxi dress from Amazon Essentials. With a fitted bodice and a relaxed, swingy skirt, you can wear this again and again with sandals, heels, and sneakers alike, all without sacrificing style for comfort. Even though it offers a lot of coverage, it’s still breezy and lightweight, so it’s ideal for warm weather. If it gets chilly, you can throw on a jacket and still look polished. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 These Sophisticated Trousers With A Paperbag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paperbag-Waist Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon For a look that’s pure sophistication, turn to these paperbag trousers. The side pockets, stretchy waistband, and removable belt make these pants deceptively comfortable, while looking incredibly polished. One of its many reviewers raved that they’re “not see-through at all and the fabric, while lightweight, also feels heavy enough that they feel well made.” If you really love the look, you can even grab a two-pack of these trousers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 Some Stylish Joggers In A Fierce Animal Print ROSKIKI Drawstring Jogger Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon While you may be tempted to only wear these stylish joggers while lounging, the subdued animal print lets you get away with wearing them out and about with a few elevated accessories. But with their drawstring waistband, stretchy cuffs, and two side pockets, there’s no shortage of comfort. Note that there are a couple of different silhouettes on offer, so keep an eye on the images to make sure you’re choosing the style you like best. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 These Timeless Pointed-Toe Loafers With Cushy Insoles Amazon Essentials Flat Loafers Amazon $24 See On Amazon In one of the most timeless shoe silhouettes, these flat loafers are an everyday essential. Whether you wear them with skinny jeans on the day-to-day or office-appropriate trousers for work, they’ll keep you comfy thanks to their pillowy memory foam insoles. They’re made from faux leather, but partially lined in real leather for a hint of luxury. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (also available in wide sizes)

28 These Chunky Hoop Earrings That Are Great For Sensitive Ears PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from 14K gold-plated brass with a stainless steel post, these hoop earrings are hypoallergenic and free from nickel and lead, so even those with sensitive ears will find them comfortable. They have a chunky design (4.5 mm thick) that makes just enough of a statement, while still being low-key enough for everyday wear. You can even choose between three sizes (or just get a pair of each, since they’re so affordable). Available sizes: 20 mm, 30 mm, 50 mm

29 This Roomy Tote That Comes In Over 160 (!) Colors Dreubea Soft Faux-Leather Tote Amazon $12 See On Amazon While it might seem like micro-handbags are all the rage, there is something so classic (and convenient) about a spacious tote bag — and the 21,200+ people who gave this a five-star rating would agree. It has a magnetic snap closure, an interior slip pocket, and comes with a removable tassel and a printed scarf you can tie on for an extra dose of chicness. Made from soft faux leather, you can choose from a range of finishes like pebbled, smooth, crosshatched, and more — and almost every color under the rainbow, and then some. Available colors: 162

30 A 4-Pack Of Slim, Designer-Inspired Belts With An Interlocking Buckle WERFORU Skinny Waist Belt (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stock up on a must-have accessory with this four-pack of waist belts. Featuring a convenient, interlocking buckle that’s reminiscent of designer styles, these belts are easy to take on and off, and you don’t have to worry about adjustment as the back is completely stretchy. Choose from an assortment of four-packs, like one that includes a metallic silver belt, or one with a slightly different buckle design. Available sizes: Fits Waist 25-31” — Fits Waist 32-42”

31 This Tiered Trapeze Dress With Breezy Blouson Sleeves Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from a buttery-soft fabric, this dress is backed by over 16,900 flawless ratings. One shopper called it “absolute perfection,” and went on to explain that “the fit was impeccable - flowy without looking ill-fitting, and hit me just above the knee. […] The fabric is just thick enough to lay smooth and not cling, while not being heavy.” Its tiered, trapeze silhouette feels super breezy, and you have the option to choose between short-sleeve, long-sleeve, and sleeveless versions, all in a range of colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Oversized Sweater You Can Wear On Or Off The Shoulder ZANZEA Batwing Sleeve Oversized Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Doesn’t this sweater just make you want to snuggle up with a mug of tea? It’s designed with an oversized, relaxed fit with long batwing sleeves and a high-low hem. One reviewer described this versatile piece as being “so comfy, just the right amount of ‘bigness’ to feel like you are wearing your favorite jammies, or extra large shirt, but still ‘real clothes’ enough that you don't look like you just rolled out of bed.” Wear it one-shouldered or totally off the shoulder for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

33 A Cool Workout Tank That Looks Just As Good Outside Of The Gym ETCYY Workout Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon It may be designed as a workout tank, but this top will also be your everyday go-to. Featuring a classic V-neck and racerback silhouette, it gets extra points for its lightweight, moisture-wicking construction that keeps you cool in warm weather. If tie-dye isn’t your thing, you can choose from plenty of other prints, like ombre or stripes; or some with graphics, like a punchy sunflower. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Swingy Sleeveless Dress In A Darling Gingham Print ECOWISH Sleeveless Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Lean into the prairie dress trend with this darling gingham dress. Designed with a relaxed fit, it has a tiered skirt, side pockets, and a back keyhole detail, and it’s lined to prevent show-through. You can also get it in solid shades if you don’t love this gingham print (but note that the solids have a slightly different style). Wear this dress belted to switch things up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 These Fashion-Forward Bike Shorts With An Ultra-High Waist The Drop Jeannie High Rise Mid Length Bike Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon These fashion-y bike shorts are made with streetwear in mind. An ultra-high waistband offers a streamlined fit and they hit just above the knee, so they’ll look chic with an oversized tee, sweatshirt, crop top, or almost anything else in your closet (try them with strappy sandals and an oversized button-down for a fashion girl-approved look). They come in four on-trend shades: black, burnt orange, olive, and nude. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

36 This One-Piece Swimsuit With Sheer Stripe Detailing Hilor One Piece Crossover Monokini Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sheer mesh stripes at the neckline and waist add a point of interest to this classic halter swimsuit. Other design details include wireless cups with removable padding and a halter neckline. But what shoppers particularly rave about is the fit, with many exclaiming that it “feels like it was made for” them. No matter your style, you’ll certainly find something you like among all the available shades and prints (there’s even a Y2K-inspired butterfly pattern). Available sizes: 4-6 — 16

37 A Pair Of Ponte Knit Leggings You Can Wear To Work Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These stretchy leggings are made from a double-knit ponte fabric that’s soft and smooth, but heavy enough to wear like pants. They’re basically like your typical leggings but a bit more professional, so pull on your button-up tunic and some loafers, and voila: Your new favorite work outfit. One reviewer dubbed them “the best leggings [they’ve] ever had” — then came back eight months later to add, “they are still holding strong. No sign of wear at all, not between the thighs, not the waistband, they're still very black. Great product!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in short, long, and extra-long lengths)

38 This A-Line T-Shirt Dress You’ll Want To Wear Daily Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve A-Line Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s something so irresistible about this T-shirt dress. Maybe it’s the fact that you can wear it all day with sneakers, then throw on some heels and a leather jacket and go out for drinks — or a pair of boots and a heavier jacket when the weather cools down. As one of its thousands of reviewers summed up: “it is the perfect little day dress […] I have made this dress a staple of my wardrobe and have bought the dress in polka dot, stripe, floral, and solid colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 A Pair Of Leggings You Can Customize To Your Liking Core 10 'Build Your Own' Full Length Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon Core 10 allows you to “build” your perfect leggings with customizable options for length, waistband design, color, and size. Whichever silhouette you choose, it’ll be made from an ultra-soft, medium-weight, stretchy performance fabric, and will also have a concealed interior pocket. The only complaint shoppers seem to have is that it doesn’t come in more colors. But with the variety of customization choices, you can grab a few different pairs to round out your athletic-wear collection. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

40 This Frilly Tank With A Trendy, Smocked Bodice CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Between the smocked bodice and straps, the frilly ruffled trims, the squared neckline, and the darling floral print, this tank encapsulates the fashion set’s favorite trends of the season. There are several patterns and colors to choose from, but keep in mind that some feature a slightly more cropped hem and tied shoulder straps (which are equally chic). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A No-Show Thong Made From Silky-Smooth Microfiber Calvin Klein Invisibles Thong Amazon $15 See On Amazon Between the raw-cut edges that lay completely flat, the barely-there microfiber fabric, and the thong back, these Calvin Klein panties are guaranteed to stay invisible, even under tight and sheer bottoms. They’re extremely soft and silky to touch, and the tag-free back adds to the comfortable feel. If you’ve already tried CK’s Invisibles collection and want more, you can also opt for packs of three, five, or seven, either in one color or a mix. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

42 The Classic T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear In Every Season POPYOUNG T-Shirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With a substantial fabric that’s not too thick, but not thin enough to be see-through, this T-shirt dress will carry you effortlessly through the seasons. It looks equally good with sandals and sunnies as it does with a trench coat, tights, and boots. Best of all, with its range of colors and prints, you can choose one to suit each time of year — think bright tie-dye in summer, red buffalo plaid in fall, and so on. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43 A Wide-Leg Jumpsuit With An Airy Fit BUENOS NINOS Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this jumpsuit all the time thanks to its cool, wide-leg silhouette and relaxed fit. The fabric is designed to feel light and airy, giving this one-piece an easygoing, flowy vibe. Wear it solo or layered over a basic tee or turtleneck — it’ll look undeniably chic (and feel amazing) no matter what. Plus, it has pockets! Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

44 This V-Neck Tank With Pretty Eyelash-Lace Trim XIEERDUO V Neck Lace Tank Top Amazon $19 See on Amazon Delicate eyelash lace adorns the neckline and sleeves of this top, turning an everyday tank into something with a bit more flair. Featuring lace cap sleeves, vented sides, and a slight high-low hem, this relaxed tank can lean both elegant and casual, depending on how you style it. Try it with a blazer and trousers, distressed jeans, a leather skirt...the styling possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

