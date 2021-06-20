40 Stylish Things That Fit Really Well & Are Under $35 On Amazon

It may seem like a small thrill, but finding a pair of jeans or a dress that fits like it was made for you can make a huge impact on your mood (and your life). Even better? When you snag them at a wallet-friendly price. These days, Amazon is a goldmine for stylish things that fit really well and are under $35, making it so easy to fill your cart with more than just the household essentials or electronics the online superstore is known for.

Of course, whether something fits well is subjective to each wearer. Because every body is different, the picks in this edit are commonly made from stretchy, forgiving fabrics or feature relaxed silhouettes that look effortlessly good on everyone, and come in a wide range of sizes. As a bonus, most of these pieces can be worn both casually and dressed-up, like a satin midi skirt or a sleeveless fit-and-flare dress, making them bonafide wardrobe staples. Need more convincing? The styles ahead are backed by an overwhelming number of positive reviewers (sometimes thousands of them) deeming them a “perfect fit.”

From a breezy cottagecore dress to the only pair of bike shorts you’ll ever need, scroll on to shop 40 cheap, stylish things on Amazon that fit like a charm.

1 The Quintessential Tee That Every Closet Needs Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you only buy one thing today, make it this basic tee from Hanes backed by over 20,600 five-star ratings. Made from pre-shrunk, ring-spun cotton, it has a relaxed silhouette and what tons of shoppers call the “perfect length.” On the subject of comfort, each tee will have either a tag-free back or an easy-to-remove, tearaway tag in back. With dozens of colors to choose from, you can pick up a few — or get it in white and try your hand at tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

2 The Best-Selling Pair Of Bike Shorts On Amazon BALEAF Women's High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon There’s no easier way to wear the bike shorts trend than in this top-selling pair, which has garnered over 34,000 five-star ratings and counting. Shoppers love these shorts for their high waistband, two side pockets, and lightweight yet durable fabric. You have plenty of color and print options to choose from, as well as two inseam lengths. Whichever style you choose, these shorts look cool with virtually any top you throw on — a crop top, cardigan, oversized tee, button-down shirt, you name it — but they’ll be your go-to workout shorts, as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

3 A Flared Take On Classic Leggings YOHOYOHA Plus Size Flared Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Flared leggings are having a major moment right now. In addition to being bang on trend, this pair is comfortable enough for exercise or lounging, but could also pass for office-appropriate trousers. They have a high-rise waist, side pockets, and a stretchy, breathable construction that’s substantial enough to prevent show-through. Get them in black or red, each of which comes in short and long inseams. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large (available in 28- and 31-inch inseams)

Available colors: 2

4 A Sleeveless Bodysuit You’ll Reach For Again & Again ReoRia Sleeveless Tank Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon The beauty of this bodysuit lies in its versatility. With a high neckline and low-cut sides, it looks just as chic with relaxed joggers or jean shorts as it does with a pencil skirt or trousers. Other key features include a lined chest panel for extra coverage, convenient bottom snaps, and a thong back. The fabric “feels expensive,” according to one reviewer, and many others confirm that it’s stretchy enough to fit both longer and shorter torsos. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

5 This Trendy Jumpsuit With A Wide-Leg Silhouette Wild Meadow Sleeveless Tie Back Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Jumpsuits have been trending for a while now, thanks to their unbeatable versatility. This one-piece can easily be dressed up with a pair of heels, or down with cool sneakers, like the model wears here. It features spaghetti straps, a wide-leg cut, and an open back with double ties, and the draped jersey construction delivers a movable, comfortable fit. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

6 This Ruched, High-Neck Swimsuit With Daring Mesh Insets Tempt Me One Piece High Nick Mesh Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is a wildly popular pick with nearly 16,000 five-star ratings. Thousands of reviewers specifically praise the fit — a rare find in swimwear. Between the sheer mesh inset at the front, the high neckline, removable cup padding, and ruched sides, it gets high marks for looking (and feeling) effortlessly stunning. Plus, there are a ton of prints to choose from (like animal, botanical, and stripes), and just about every solid color you can imagine. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

Available colors: 29

7 These Classic Skinny Jeans With Over 27,000 5-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon As far as denim goes, it doesn’t get much more popular than Levi’s. Take these skinny jeans from the brand’s Signature line, for example, which have garnered over 27,000 (!) five-star ratings. Reviewers specifically rave about the fit, which is largely thanks to their soft, stretchy construction, and the fact that they come in tons of sizes and inseam lengths. They also feature all the trappings you’d expect of a great pair of jeans: a zippered fly, belt loops, five pockets, and a mid-rise waist. Of the fit, one enthusiastic shopper exclaimed: “If you struggle to find jeans in your size or ones that are your ‘perfect fit’ then THESE ARE FOR YOU!” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (available in 28-, 30-, and 32-inch inseams, both regular and plus-size)

Available colors: 12

8 This Basic Tee Upgraded With A Peplum Hem Romwe Ruffle Hem Peplum Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This peplum top is exactly like your favorite T-shirt, albeit a touch more elevated. The effortless drape, dropped shoulders, and flippy peplum ensure a relaxed, comfortable fit. One thing to note: You’ll want to keep an eye on the images here, because some colors have a two-tiered hem or a drop-waist silhouette instead of the peplum seen above. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 44

9 A 6-Pack Of Silky-Soft, Seamless Hipster Panties FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never have too many pairs of comfortable underwear. These hipsters were designed to lay fully flat underneath your clothing, as the edges are bonded and seamless. Each pair has a low-rise front, a breathable, cotton-lined gusset, and a silky-smooth feel. The image here only shows four pairs, but rest assured, you’ll be getting six with this order — and you can also choose a few other color options, including a set of all-black undies. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 5

10 This Swingy Tank Dress In A Flowy, Draped Jersey Knit Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Throw on this tank dress with sandals and some chunky jewelry for a go-to summer outfit. Pull it on with tights, booties, and a leather jacket, et voilà! — your new favorite fall outfit. With a relaxed, swingy silhouette, this jersey-knit dress will comfortably carry you through the seasons without fail, so you might as well pick it up in several colors and patterns (like striped, floral, and leopard print, to name a few). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

11 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Pretty Ruffled Neckline ROSIANNA Plus Size Strapless Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Here’s an inexpensive way to feel like a million bucks. Unlike some off-the-shoulder styles, this mini dress has a stretchy, budge-proof neckline that shoppers report “stays off the shoulder no matter how much you raise your arms.” Plus, a ruffled overlay and fit-and-flare silhouette create majorly cute vibes. The fabric is reportedly thick and substantial, and it doesn’t have any zips or closures to fuss with — just pull it on and go. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

12 This Ribbed Knit Tank With A Cool Eyelet Detail Zecilbo Sleeveless Knit Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only is this tank trendy (hello, ribbed knit!), but its relaxed fit also makes it supremely comfortable. The high neckline and center eyelet detailing create an elevated aesthetic, while a racerback cut and side slits add an athletic edge. It also comes in V-neck and scoop-neck silhouettes — all a step up from your average muscle tee, while still keeping your look down to earth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 14

13 This Sweet Fit-And-Flare Dress With Scalloped Detailing Romwe Scallop Trim Pleated A-Line Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s hard not to fall in love with this fit-and-flare dress at first sight. Its high-neck, sleeveless cut is accented by scalloped edges at the sides, dressing up a typically low-key skater silhouette. It would look so chic with strappy heels and statement jewelry at a summer event, but you could easily wear it casually with sneakers and a bucket hat. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available colors: 18

14 A Full-Coverage Bra With No Underwire For A Comfortable Feel Playtex Sensational Sleep Wirefree Full Coverage Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ditch your uncomfortable underwire bras and make room for this wireless option from Playtex. Over 20,000 people gave this a positive rating on Amazon — impressive, considering the fact that bras are decidedly not one-style-fits-all. One shopper even called it “the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever worn. Though it feels like nothing, it doesn’t lack structure — high sides, a wide back, and full-coverage cups provide support without the help of an underwire. Available sizes: 32C — 48DDD

Available colors: 7

15 This Gingham, Puff-Sleeve Dress That’s Perfectly Cottagecore R.Vivimos Plaid Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Between the smocked bodice, the gingham print, the back ties, and the square neckline, this dress is what cottagecore dreams are made of. Adding to the vibe are puffed 3/4 sleeves that can be worn off the shoulder, or pushed up to look like short sleeves (as in the image here) — and they’ll stay put thanks to the elastic cuffs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

16 This Versatile Mini Dress With Ties You Can Wear In Front Or Back PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking and feeling good has never been easier thanks to this chic mini dress. Made from a soft fabric in a waffled texture, it’s equal parts relaxed and sophisticated. Long blouson sleeves add a trendy touch, while waist ties allow for versatile wear — knot them in the front for a casual look, or around the back for something a bit more elevated. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

17 This Faux-Wrap Dress That Comes In So Many Pretty Floral Prints Pink Queen Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Floral Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You don't have to forgo comfort to get dressed up, and this wrap dress is proof. Just throw it on and go — the faux-wrap silhouette with decorative side ties elevates the silhouette, but it fits and feels as comfortable as loungewear. It comes in several floral prints, plus a few solid shades for good measure. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 12

18 This Essential Cami With A Built-In Shelf Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can get a lot of mileage out of this Hanes cami, whether you wear it to add coverage beneath sheer tops, or on its own when the weather warms up. It’s the kind of staple every wardrobe could use more of, especially since it has a built-in shelf bra, adjustable straps, a tag-free back, and a stretch-cotton construction designed to move with you. It has over 10,000 five-star ratings, so it’s also a fan-favorite. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

19 A Casual Chiffon Midi Dress With An Asymmetric Hem NERELEROLIAN Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This midi dress sets a relaxed mood with a scoop neckline, a stretchy, drawstring waist, and an asymmetric hem, but the chiffon construction and draped overlay at the bust are so sophisticated. Don't be intimidated by the word “chiffon,” though — it has some stretch for comfort, as well as a great fit for many sizes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

20 This Cool One-Piece Swimsuit With Sheer Stripe Detailing Hilor Front Crossover One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Modest with a twist, this swimsuit is finished with striped, sheer mesh insets at the waist and through the halter straps, offering a bikini-adjacent look with the convenience and coverage of a one-piece. The removable cup padding allows for customized wear, and several reviewers describe it as fitting “like a glove.” With 42 prints and colors available, there’s undoubtedly something for everyone. Available sizes: 4-6 — 16

Available colors: 42

21 This Linen-Like Shirt That’s A Warm-Weather Mainstay Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Everyone needs a classic, breezy button-down shirt like this one when the weather gets warm — especially when it’s made from a linen-like cotton material that’s super breathable. This silhouette strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and polished, complete with a spread collar, side vents, and two chest pockets. It also has roll-up tabs for the sleeves, which add to the casual, beachy aesthetic. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

22 This Wireless Bra That Disappears Under T-Shirts & Blouses Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who says T-shirt bras need uncomfortable underwires? This wireless bra from Hanes changes the undergarment game thanks to flexible foam cups, feather-light fabric, and breathable mesh panels at the center front and back. For extra-customized wear, the straps convert to crisscross in back. As one reviewer put it: “Finally, a bra that feels like you aren’t wearing one at all.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

23 These Paper-Bag Waist Pants You Can Wear To The Office & Beyond GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon For an outfit that’s instantly put-together, start by picking up these cropped pants. The trendy paper-bag waist has a removable belt and a high rise, while the length hits just above the ankle (meaning you can show off your favorite slingback heels or booties). Wear it with a blazer, Oxford shirt, and brogues to work, or go casual-yet-edgy with a graphic tee and chunky boots. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

24 Or, The Same Design In A Short Silhouette GRACE KARIN Bowknot Tie Waist Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon These paperbag-waist shorts feature the exact design of the previous trousers, but in a summer-ready silhouette. You’ll find the same high-rise waist, removable belt, and pockets here, but in a wider range of colors and playful prints (like cool snake print or stripes). Like the pants, you could wear these shorts with a silk camisole and blazer to work, or with a crop top and sneakers over the weekend. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

25 A Pretty Polka-Dot Blouse With A Peplum Hem Romwe Plus Size Polka Dot V Neck Front Tie Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Equal parts sleek, sophisticated, and playful, this polka-dot top fits like a retro-chic dream. Features like a peplum hem, front tie, and fluttery sleeves make this piece perfect for both the office and the weekend. It’s available in several polka-dot colorways, but if you don’t love this print, you can get the same style in a painterly print, instead. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 8

26 A Pack Of 5 Comfortable, Sporty Briefs That Wick Away Moisture Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your collection of basic underwear with these Reebok briefs. Built with athletics in mind, they’re made of a stretchy, breathable material that wicks away sweat and moves with you comfortably, as well as a tagless back and seamless fit for a weightless feel. The logo-print waistband is another athletic touch. There are so many five-packs to choose from, so you can find your perfect mix of colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

27 An Effortless, Trapeze-Style Dress You Can Wear As A Tunic Amoretu Long Sleeve Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every part of this dress was designed with comfort and versatility in mind. Described by one reviewer as “butter soft,” it has blouson sleeves and a subtle high-low hem that’s just long enough to work as a tunic over leggings and jeans, if you’d rather. Although it has a relaxed, trapeze-style silhouette, you could quickly turn it into a fit-and-flare with a belt at the waist. If you’re gearing up for warmer months, you can also opt for a short-sleeved or sleeveless version. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 28

28 The Influencer-Approved Midi Skirt In A Chic Leopard Print Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with this satin slip skirt — aka, the skirt every fashion girl picked up a couple of years ago and still have in their rotations (it’s just that versatile). This $29 skirt looks incredibly expensive, and it has a comfortable, stretchy waistband with a fluttery cut you’ll want to wear all season long. It pairs perfectly with pretty much every top, sweater, or bodysuit imaginable, too: Go edgy and pair it with a graphic tee and Converse, or wear it with a silky camisole and heels — the list of possibilities goes on and on. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

29 This Button-Front Midi Dress With Roomy Front Pockets OUGES V Neck Button Down Skater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With over 8,000 five-star ratings, this button-front midi dress is one of the most popular styles on Amazon, thanks to its easy-going look and a fit that one shopper described as “beautiful.” The buttons are decorative, which makes getting dressed as easy as pulling it on and accessorizing. Two front pockets offer a playful touch. Choose from several colors and prints (including some pretty unexpected options, like geometric and multi-stripe), and either short-sleeved or long-sleeved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 44

30 This Chic Button-Down Shirt You Can Dress Up Or Down ECOWISH V Neck Leopard Button Down Amazon $23 See On Amazon No matter the occasion, this button-down shirt has you covered. Dress it up with a sleek skirt suit or dress it down with jeans — either way will look effortlessly chic. Plus, it's made from a soft stretch fabric that feels a lot more comfortable than your typical stiff Oxford shirt. The notch collar keeps the look fresh, while buttoned cuffs offer adjustable wear. The black-and-white animal print shown here is a playful take on a neutral, though you have several other animal prints to choose from — in addition to another style with a tied high neck. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 20

31 These High-Waisted Leggings You’ll Want To Wear Every Day 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Adding another pair of leggings to your rotation is never a bad idea — especially if that pair is backed by well over 16,000 five-star ratings. These feature an extra-wide waistband with a small interior key pocket, plus two side pockets with reinforced seam detailing, so you can store your valuables while you’re on the go. The four-way-stretch fabric ensures a glove-like fit, while moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry and comfortable. Stock up on 28 neutrals and jewel tones. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

32 A Swingy T-Shirt Dress That Comes In 42 Prints & Colors MOLERANI Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’re going to love how comfy this T-shirt dress is. With a swingy silhouette and short sleeves, it’s an easy-breezy silhouette that can be dressed up or down throughout the seasons depending on how you style it. And, because it’s such a classic, you might as well choose a few from the selection of prints and colors, including tie-dye, leopard, paisley, and plenty more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

33 A Tiered Sundress In A Sweet Gingham Print ECOWISH Sleeveless Tiered Plaid Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tiered sundress is cute, comfortable, comes in a timeless-yet-trendy print, and costs just $30 — what more could you ask for? The trapeze silhouette and side pockets make it easy to wear, but the high neckline, tiered skirt, and back keyhole offer stylish details. Plus, it comes in a spectrum of gingham shades, as well as solids and polka-dot. Leave it loose or wear it belted for more structure. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

34 This Strapless Jumpsuit With A Wide-Leg Cut ZESICA Strapless Tie Waist Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Getting dressed has never been easier thanks to this strapless jumpsuit. The one-and-done silhouette has a stretchy neckline and waist, a self-tie belt, side pockets, and a cool, wide-leg cut. Just pull it on, accessorize, and be on your way — it has a comfortable, T-shirt-like construction that can be worn casually, or a little more spruced-up with the right shoes and accessories. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

35 This Elevated Tee With Pretty Lace Trim & A High-Low Hem QIXING Short Sleeve Lace Trim Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much better than a T-shirt you can wear to cocktails. A high-low hem trimmed with scalloped lace elevates this tee from your everyday basic. One shopper described it as being “fitted where you want it and loose where you want it,” so you can trust that it’ll feel good to wear, too. Take your pick between short-sleeved and long-sleeved versions, each available in tons of colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 34

36 This Fit-And-Flare Midi Dress In A Timeless Stripe Print MEROKEETY 3/4 Sleeve Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon You might want to order this dress in a few colors — once you try it on, you’ll be tempted to wear it daily. Its fit-and-flare silhouette and 3/4 sleeves work well through all seasons, and its side pockets are so convenient. Several shoppers also noted that it’s the perfect vacation dress, as the fabric is both lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 19

37 This Must-Have Muscle Tee With A Tunic Length Daily Ritual Jersey Muscle Tee Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep it casual with this muscle tank from Daily Ritual, which is made from a soft, draped jersey and features a swingy fit and a cool, high neckline. The tunic length makes it the perfect counterpart to a pair of leggings, but it’ll be equally stylish with jeans or a skirt, either tucked in or kept loose. Choose from several solid shades, striped prints, or a heather finish. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

38 This Buttery-Soft Bralette With Removable Padding Calvin Klein Seamless Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon This silky, buttery-soft bralette from Calvin Klein is an absolute dream to wear — so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing it. Featuring bonded edges, a smooth back with no hooks or closures, and removable padding, it’ll virtually disappear underneath clothing (but you could also wear it as a crop top if you wanted). Your only complaint will be that it doesn’t come in 50 more colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

39 This Beachy Midi Dress With A Buttoned Front Angashion Button Down Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Create a beachy look with this striped midi dress. With decorative buttons in front, a smocked back, two front pockets, and adjustable straps, it has easy, wear-everywhere appeal. It’s partially lined, so you don’t have to worry about show-through if you choose one of the lighter colors, like this striped version or plain white. If you’d prefer something brighter or darker, you have your pick among dozens of prints and hues. But keep an eye on the images as you’re shopping, as some available styles don’t have pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

